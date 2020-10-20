10 Cozy Pieces You Can Get Away With Wearing to a Virtual Holiday Party

Courtesy

The holiday season will look different this year. Celebrations may not be as grand — large office parties are making way for Zoom get-togethers, while giant family reunions will turn into more intimate fireside gatherings — which means our holiday looks will be equally streamlined. Jeans? No thank you. Stuffy sequins? Not unless they’re covering a sweatshirt.

You can pull yourself together for the holidays while still prioritizing comfort with M.M.LaFleur’s new Ready to Reimagine Collection. Created to be as “warm and fuzzy as the season itself,” according to the brand, it’s filled with comfy cashmere, cozy joggers, and cold-weather gifts (think: warm scarves and gloves).

If you’re still using the holiday season as an excuse to get just a little dolled up, the new pieces from the direct-to-consumer brand best known for workwear have you covered. Take the Harlem Skirt, for example. Its stretchy fit is comfortable enough for the couch, but its head-turning metallic knit design could give the tinsel on your tree a run for its money.

Shop now: $165; mmlafleur.com

For those with only comfort on the brain, the Self-Care Sets are the sartorial equivalent of a warm hug. Ranging from snuggly cashmere sweats to equally cozy knit jackets, these cute pieces maximize coziness.

Whether you’re spending the holiday season bundled indoors with loved ones or attending a few virtual fetes, M.M.LaFleur’s holiday line is ready for the occasion. Shop the whole Ready to Reimagine Collection below.

The Para Sweatshirt

Shop now: $165; mmlafleur.com

View photos

The Harlow Sweater

Shop now: $225; mmlafleur.com

The Keely Jogger

The Keely Jogger

Shop now: $225; mmlafleur.com



