10 cozy cardigans with thousands of rave reviews

Ah, fall—also known as sweater weather. Or more specifically, cardigan weather. After all, on a breezy autumn day, when it's too warm for a coat yet too cold to go without, what are you to do? Slip on a cozy cardigan, of course. Whether you're lounging around at home or going apple picking, a cardigan is the perfect lighter-weight layer to keep you warm.

Below are 10 of the most popular cardigans you can still buy right now for fall. From the cult-favorite Barefoot Dreams cardigan to the coziest chunky knit cardigan on Amazon, these are the cardigans that have thousands of glowing reviews online.

1. The celebrity-approved Barefoot Dreams cardigan

View photos Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan More

Chrissy Teigen, Kate Hudson, and the Kardashians are just a handful of the celebrities who are obsessed with Barefoot Dreams. While Chrissy uses her Barefoot Dreams throw blanket every day (according to Twitter), thousands of Nordstrom shoppers say the cardigan is just as soft and splurge-worthy. It constantly sells out at the retailer so if you want one for the upcoming winter, snag it while you still can.

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan from Nordstrom for $116

2. This slouchy boyfriend cardigan

View photos Traleubie Knit Chunky Cardigan More

Chunky knits are always in style for winter—so this one from Amazon, which has over 6,000 reviews, is a no-brainer. It features an open front design along with a pretty cable-knit pattern and shoppers say it's the kind of cardigan you'll want to wear all day, every day.

Get the Traleubie Knit Chunky Cardigan from Amazon for $24.99

3. This super soft cardigan

View photos Merokeety Open Front Cardigan More

Made of dreamy popcorn yarn, this cardigan has a long, full-coverage fit and two deep pockets that will keep your hands warm and your phone (or snacks) protected. It has nearly 7,000 reviews, with people raving that the fabric feels like plush sherpa and that it's perfectly slouchy.

Get the Merokeety Open Front Cardigan from Amazon for $26.99

4. This colorful striped cardigan

View photos EcoWish Color Block Striped Kimono Cardigan More

We could all use a little extra cheeriness on a dreary winter day and this bright colorful cardigan can help. Over 5,000 reviewers have given it a thumbs up and they like that it's lightweight enough that you can wear it in the fall yet warm enough that you can stay warm in winter, too.

Get the Ecowish Color Block Striped Kimono Cardigan from Amazon for $22.97

5. This cardigan with nearly 8,000 reviews