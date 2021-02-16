The 10 Course Creators & Experts to Watch in 2021

Boost Media Agency
·13 min read

Boost Media Agency

The 10 Course Creators to Watch
The 10 Course Creators to Watch
The 10 Course Creators to Watch

New York, New York, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The age of information that we live in has seen business owners and entrepreneurs from all over the world capitalise on their knowledge in many ways - online courses in particular. Quick, simple and efficient, courses are an incredible way to receive fountains of knowledge on a chosen subject, without having to spend 4 years in a classroom at university. For those seeking to monetize their knowledge as a first timer, creating an online course can be daunting to say the least. According to Boost Media Agency, in order to create and launch a successful online course, you need the help of an expert. Each with their own unique style, here we present the 10 course creators and experts to watch in 2021.


Monica Kline (@identity.brand.by.monica.kline)

Monica Kline Founder of Identity Brand, a full service brand management agency, which launches brands and businesses on a solid foundation utilizing an Omni channel approach and technology to scale.

Monica, with 27-years of real-life, hands-on experience in Branding, Marketing, Sales, and Public Relations, which is why her experience lends itself to provide such valuable services. Having built her resume working for Fortune 500 companies, she has seen the growth of technology and how it can benefit smaller businesses today. One of Monica’s mottos is that “You must always be evolving to remain relevant”, which is something that she not only applies personally, but to her business and carries this motto when guiding her one on one clients. With her growth mentality, knowledge and team of experts, Monica is able to grow businesses to be profitable in the first year.

In 2018, Monica strategically added ‘Course Creator’ to her repertoire of services, as she knew she wanted to impact more people by guiding them to launch profitable businesses. The one way to do this is by on-line programming. In 2018 Monica launched a social media course for small business owners, followed by her signature Build Your Brand Course, which she teaches you the step by step approach she uses to build and scale brands.

Fast forward to 2021, Monica is in process of adding several more courses to what is now known as “Identity Brand Business School”, which is an affordable way for start up entrepreneurs to learn all of the tools necessary to build a profit based business.


Lidiya Kesarovska (@letsreachsuccess)

Lidiya Kesarovska is the founder of Let’s Reach Success, a company that helps women start and grow a successful and authentic online business so they can leave their fears behind and provide epic value. Over the years, Lidiya has transitioned from a freelancer to a full-time blogger, to a course creator who offers valuable insight and mentoring. She has grown Let’s Reach Success into an authoritative platform on anything related to business, financial independence, lifestyle design, and blogging.

Her signature course, Blog to Biz System, teaches high-vibe women the methodology to go from knowing nothing about blogging or having a hobby blog, to a sustainable blogging business with consistent income. Lidiya draws from her experience as a content creator for 7 years, so she has tested all the formats, platforms, and tools under the sun to discover what truly works. Now, she teaches that to her students so they can enjoy the personal and professional growth they’re looking for.

Lidiya is not only passionate about blogging and business, but she’s also passionate about personal development and using spirituality and manifestation, something she has applied consistently to her life and work. She applies the principles of Human Design to her courses so her students can learn to align their true selves to their businesses and lead more fulfilling lives.


Jennifer Prashad-Hawaldar (@Jenniferprashadhawaldar)

Jennifer Prashad-Hawaldar is a trailblazer course creator expert who’s passionate about breaking grounds and glass ceilings for diverse entrepreneurial women. Coming from a family of Indo-Caribbean immigrant parents, she’s proud of her accomplishments and has taken the pursuit to help others reach their goals. She has created three successful online courses that teach people how to create their own profitable online course coaching business and have scaled her students to surpass the $6 million mark in only 3 years.

Jennifer founded The Course2Launch Academy, which provides entrepreneurs with the tools they need to reach their objectives and build their dream life. She offers a wide variety of courses, including the Accelerator Program, which is quite popular. It’s a 12-week course that helps mompreneurs, aspiring entrepreneurs, edupreneurs, coaches, and people who are tired of their 9-to-5 jobs learn what it takes to profit from their knowledge, passion, expertise, or unique life-story through the creation of valuable online courses.

Through her unique proprietary C.O.U.R.S.E™ framework, proven strategies, and methodologies, she’s able to empower people to create, launch, and scale profitable online courses so they can jumpstart their careers, take charge of their life and obtain the financial, time, and secure freedom they desire.

Her message focuses on helping others to uncover their difference to impact the difference. To see their journey with complimentary values to helping others and finally taking the initiative with their first step forward as an imperfect action toward success. She believes that there are ample opportunities available, it’s just a matter of taking action and making one’s own luck.


Stef Lau (@steflauofficial)

Stef Lau is a highly accomplished online course creation coach from Hong Kong. She is passionate about helping clients to find their online space and profit from their knowledge/ expertise/ advice. She has the honor of being the 1st Asian Female Course Creation Coach Under 30, an Amazon best-selling author, and the creator of a 7-figure online course with Mindvalley, the world’s largest personal development company.

Stef’s approach to coaching has allowed her to help many individuals reach their goals and make their visions come true. For people who have no idea where to start, her flagship Course Creation Champion program provides an analytical, mental and rational step-by-step process that anyone can follow to crack the code of launching a successful online course. The system she provides is simple yet comprehensive and effective.

With her motto “Your Expertise Is The Biggest Gift That Deserves To Be Shared”, her program is not only about achieving a business breakthrough, but also a personal breakthrough. She combines personal development and entrepreneurship to help people grow while building a business.

Stef’s online course is very unique as both information and implementation are beautifully blended. Not only students get a thorough proven system with templates and swipe files, but they also benefit from a 3-day live bootcamp where they will be able to implement everything during the live event with Stef and receive precious feedback and critiques from her.


Jade Geary (@wanderlustcoursecreate)

Jade Geary is a wonderful Instructional Designer and proud CEO of Wanderlust Course Create. She has been building a career as an Instructional Designer for the last 5 years and her journey started during her higher education. Jade has always been passionate about her work and she’s always been determined to become the best Instructional Designer she could be. For this reason, she enrolled in a Doctorate of Education program and she will defend her dissertation in March 2021.

If one thing is clear about Jade is that she values the power of education, which is why she wants to work with as many people as possible. This desire led her to launch Wanderlust Course Create back in May 2020. Through her company, she is focused on helping women entrepreneurs by providing valuable and effective courses that will truly help them make a difference in their lives.

Jade applies not only her knowledge of instructional design, but also what she’s learned on her Doctorate to create high-quality courses, which apply learning theories that are backed by other experts in the field. She has dedicated her professional career to ensuring that people can have access to courses that are truly valuable and effective, so students can arm themselves with enough knowledge to make their vision come true.


Myrra Kate (@myrrakate)

Myrra Kate is a Kingdom-driven entrepreneur as well as an online course creator and strategist. She specializes in helping female coaches, experts, and service-based entrepreneurs package their skills, passion, and expertise into profitable online courses. Not only that, but she also empowers these women so they can reach their full potential, live out their true purpose and be truly happy with their careers.

Myrra’s online journey began as a travel, lifestyle, and fashion blogger, guided by her love of writing. She had always wanted to create an online course but kept pushing it back. It wasn’t until 2019, when she went through a near-death experience, that she realized there was no time like the present to do the things one loves and is passionate about. Determined, she got to work and, one month later, launched her first ever online course.

Today, Myrra has had the pleasure of working with people all over the world to help them develop successful and effective online courses. By launching and creating their online courses, they can stop trading their time for money, free up more of their time, quit their unfulfilling 9-5 jobs and make a bigger income and impact. Through Course Compass, her signature group consulting program, she offers a simplified step-by-step course creation framework to make things a lot easier for entrepreneurs. There are no overcomplicated strategies; there are only actionable steps that bring people closer to their dreams.


Lauren Galloway (@leaveittolo_)

A former fashion buyer turned digital entrepreneur, Lauren Galloway (aka Lo), left her previous life working with global retail powerhouses to establish her own company, Leave it to Lo. There she works as the team lead and chief visionary – wearing hats such as Course Creator, Online Business Manager, and Co-Coach.

Lauren started out in the online space in March of 2020 as a Virtual Assistant and was booked out within 3 months. Having worked with dozens of clients in the coaching industry, Lauren quickly realized there was a big area of opportunity in creating online courses and e-learning resources.

The vision of Leave it to Lo is to support clients by creating online courses that establish them as the authority in their niche, make their services accessible to a much larger audience, and ultimately create greater impact within their community.

Leave it to Lo is passionate about helping clients diversify their income so that they can achieve time freedom and reduce financial anxiety and stress. Lauren’s team achieves this by helping clients turn their passion, expertise and knowledge into profitable online courses.

The core belief at Leave it to Lo is that every coach, educator and creator has a course within them – you just need an experienced team to make it a reality.


Brandy Dudas (@brandyrosedudas)

Brandy Dudas is the co-founder of The Chillionarie Club and a successful course coach who possesses the superpower of helping entrepreneurs simplify their projects and break them down into small, actionable steps that can be achieved. Brandy is a corporate-world escapee turned college professor, and today she uses her business background and her love of education to help entrepreneurs create, price, and launch online courses that will add value to the world.

Brandy has amassed 22,500 subscribers on YouTube and 1.8 million channel views thanks to her valuable educational content. She’s passionate about teaching others and making a positive impact on people’s lives by helping them reach their goals. That’s why she jumped at the opportunity to found her own business where she could reach more people looking to create and launch successful online courses.

She’s entirely focused on growing The Chillionaire Club and she has the experience and knowledge to provide high-quality course coaching services. Thanks to her 8 years of experience in higher education, she’s able to provide frameworks to build lessons and show her clients how particular students will learn best. She doesn’t only provide effective advice on marketing, launching, and pricing, but also on how to build effective courses that get results.


Rashta Ali (@rashta_ali)

Rashta Ali is a professional course coach who understands the power of human knowledge. Online courses are on the rise and they’re a huge part of the digital space, which is why Rashta provides the services people need to become a part of the digital movement and leave a legacy of knowledge while creating passive income and reaching a global audience.

She’s passionate about online education and she’s helping lower the barrier of entry for people who have wisdom to share and want to make a difference in the world. Online courses provide opportunities for anyone to have a breakthrough and build a profitable business. Rashta Ali simply makes things simpler thanks to her wide array of products and services.

People who don’t know where to start with the creation of an online course will find many valuable resources with Rashta and all the support they need. She helps people package their knowledge into a successful online course and there’s no need for marketing, sales, or technology experience. With Rashta’s course creation blueprint, clients only have to follow the steps to create a valuable online course and overcome the common obstacles that often arise with such a project.


Britney Thornton-Homco (@thecoursecreationcoach)

Britney Thornton-Homco is a U.S. military veteran turned female entrepreneur who founded the Love Your Launch Academy, where she offers marketing and business coaching programs for course creators who need support and strategy. She focuses on helping high-performing women defy traditional models of success so they can create fulfilled, happy lives they can be proud of. She mixes her military background into her teaching and training, providing systems that can be replicated by anyone.

Britney spent 9 years serving in the US Navy as a warfare officer and public affairs officer, so she understands very well what it’s like to work in a high-pressure, stressful environment. But thanks to her nurturing and adaptive leadership style, she found success in prioritizing people over objectives. In 2019 she launched her business and she’s helped over 76 course creators plan, build, and launch profitable online courses using the skills she honed while in the military.

In the Love Your Launch Academy, Britney offers several options. Clients can either go through a comprehensive A-Z program or enroll in workshop classes about specific subjects. She allows clients to tailor their experience to get exactly the help they need, and she offers one-on-one sessions because she understands the value of human connection. At the Love Your Launch Academy, the client is always the priority.


Make sure to follow each of these amazing course creators and experts. Each of their Instagram's have been directly linked here. Finally, we would like to thank Boost Media Agency for taking the time to put this article together.



Media Details
Contact: Lewis Schenk
Company: Boost Media Agency
Phone: 3106001787
Email: operations@boostmediaofficial.page
Website: www.boostmediaofficial.page

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Global Releasewire make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and have any concerns regarding this article please contact us at contact@globalreleasewire.com


Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs suffer brutal collapse at hands of rival Senators

    Evgenii Dadonov buried the OT winner as the Ottawa Senators roared back from a 5-1 deficit to stun the Toronto Maple Leafs.

  • White-hot Zach Lavine keeps up All-Star bid with clutch 3 to help propel Bulls past Pacers

    It's going to be tough to keep Zach LaVine off the All-Star team this season.

  • Police investigating death of former Bucs, Chargers receiver Vincent Jackson

    A housekeeper found Jackson's body in his hotel room Monday morning. He was 38 years old.

  • Stars-Predators game postponed at request of Dallas mayor

    A snowstorm pounded the area on Monday, causing chaos and major power outages across the region.

  • Australian Open Quarterfinals: Naomi Osaka cruises past Hsieh Su-wei to reach semifinals

    Naomi Osaka will take on either Serena Williams or Simona Halep in the Australian Open semifinals.

  • Blake Griffin seeking to join contender as Pistons continue rebuild

    Griffin has two years left on a deal he signed with the Clippers before being traded to Detroit in 2017.

  • Andre Drummond addresses obvious needs, but finding a deal for Raptors is difficult

    The Raptors could clearly use Andre Drummond, even if finding a workable trade is difficult.

  • ESPN responds after backlash at Dana White for calling reporter Ariel Helwani a 'douche'

    ESPN responded amid pressure from its talent after White insulted Helwani over his response to the Gina Carano controversy.

  • Maple Leafs acquire Alex Galchenyuk in trade with Hurricanes

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have been long-rumoured to be in the market for a depth forward, and have now acquired one.

  • Report: 3-point contest, skills challenge to take place before NBA All-Star Game

    Though the league is moving forward with the All-Star Game, many in the NBA aren't happy with the decision.

  • Will the IOC finally take a stand against China's human rights violations?

    Beijing 2022 presents the IOC with yet another chance to do the right thing. History doesn't suggest it will take it.

  • What to watch: UEFA Champions League, EPL, Serie A live streams for week of Feb. 16

    It's an exciting week ahead with the start of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and Premier League and Serie A action. Here's what you need to know.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Jordan Staal highlights this week's must-add players

    There are several quality players available who would certainly improve your fantasy hockey lineup this week.

  • What we miss most about Raptors games in Toronto

    Scotiabank Arena provides a truly unique home court advantage for the Toronto Raptors, and these are some of the things we miss about games in Toronto.

  • Analysis: Griffin and Pistons breaking up will be a win-win

    Blake Griffin has jumped over cars to win dunk contests, smacked his head on the sides of backboards, and once turned three consecutive passes from Chris Paul all into alley-oop slams in a span of about 30 seconds. These days, we can only assume that he can still dunk. He hasn’t in a game since Dec. 12, 2019. More than 440 NBA players have gotten at least one slam down in that span, but none are from Griffin, and there might not be another anytime soon. The Detroit Pistons and Griffin are going to be splitting up sometime in the coming weeks, after the sides revealed Monday that they’ve decided it best to go their separate ways. For now, much of the talk is about seeking a trade. But, eventually and not surprisingly, it will come down to money. Griffin is making about $36.8 million this season, has an option for about $39 million next season, and it’s hard to imagine that any team would be willing to make a trade happen for someone with the NBA’s eighth-highest salary and 128th-highest scoring average of 12.3 points this season. So, if the Pistons are really going to move on, they’ll probably have to just take the hit, negotiate a buyout and truly start fresh. Trading that much contract is always difficult, and the market got a bit more muddled with Monday's news that Cleveland is looking to move Andre Drummond and the rest of his expiring contract as well. “Blake’s track record, his playing resume, speaks for itself,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “Someday, the guy’s going to be a Hall of Famer. He’s one of the players that I’ve respected over the years. ... He can be a piece to a contending team. I’ve been with contending teams and you’d love to have a guy like Blake Griffin on your team.” The days of Griffin terrorizing opponents and rims are over; he’s no longer elite, no longer a skywalker, but still could be very good in certain roles on certain teams — assuming, of course, that he’ll want to accept a diminished role. He turns 32 next month. That’s hardly washed-up, even for someone who came into the league more than a decade ago with left knee problems and missed most of last season with new left knee problems. And there’s always a market for the veteran who is liked, respected, good in the locker room, good in the community. Dwyane Wade came off the bench toward the end of his career in Miami. Vince Carter was primarily a reserve for his last eight seasons. The Los Angeles Lakers won a title last season thanks in large part to Rajon Rondo’s veteran savvy off the bench. Golden State had Andre Iguodala and David West in those roles during its run that saw the Warriors claim three titles in four years. There are countless other examples. Title-contenders want veterans who are smart and can help, and Griffin now gets to pick his spot. Griffin has already reinvented himself once, so it’s not like he can’t do so again. Like many players in this 3-point era, he added that shot to his repertoire a few years back and it helped catapult him back to All-Star level in 2018-19 — he made 189 3’s that season, two shy from matching the total from his first eight seasons combined, and averaged 24.5 points. The Pistons have played 93 games since. Griffin has missed 55 of them. The good news here is that Griffin has been a superstar and has been paid like one; his current contract is a five-year, $173 million deal that preceded contracts worth about $95 million over his first eight seasons. If he wants his freedom right away, if he and his representation are able to pick his next destination, he could probably talk the Pistons into speeding up the process of getting to that team by leaving a few million on the bargaining table. There’s also good news for the Pistons. General manager Troy Weaver told ESPN on Monday that the team “will work to achieve a positive outcome for all involved.” This decision comes a week or so after Detroit traded Derrick Rose to New York, clearing another veteran so younger players can log more minutes and develop. Rose got to be reunited with the Knicks and coach Tom Thibodeau, and has a better chance of reaching the post-season. A win-win. It’s time for Griffin to find his win-win. Weaver didn’t give Griffin a $173 million deal; the Clippers did. Weaver inherited it. The Pistons’ GM now gets to chart his own course and clearly has a multi-year rebuilding plan in mind. And there is promise: Around the time that the Griffin news was breaking on Monday, so too was word from the NBA that Saddiq Bey had been selected as the Eastern Conference’s player of the week. Nobody hangs banners for weekly awards, but it’s one example of the potential that the Pistons believe they have. They are looking to the future. So, it’s time for Griffin to look toward his. ___ Tim Reynolds is a national basketball writer for The Associated Press. Write to him at treynolds(at)ap.org ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • Clarkson, streaking Jazz win showdown vs Simmons, 76ers

    SALT LAKE CITY — Even without Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers were scoring every time down the court. But the Utah Jazz didn’t blink. They just gave the ball to Jordan Clarkson. Clarkson had a season-high 40 points off the bench to send the streaking Jazz past Philadelphia 134-123 in a matchup of conference leaders Monday night despite a career-best 42 points from Ben Simmons. “I’ve never played with anyone like JC in my lifetime,” teammate Joe Ingles said. “It’s pretty cool to play with someone that’s so locked into what his role is and so comfortable in the role.” Utah (23-5) has won eight straight games and 19 of 20. Clarkson has been a sparkplug in several of those victories. A leading candidate for NBA Sixth Man of the Year already, Clarkson knows his role is to score — and there aren’t many shots he’ll turn down. Nicknamed the Flame Thrower, Clarkson was so hot he didn’t want to come off the court. “What Jordan did tonight was special,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. “He and I just laughed about me telling him that I appreciate him at least hiding (his disappointment) when he comes out.” Clarkson hit a career-high eight 3-pointers and Donovan Mitchell added 24 points to help the Jazz overcome an early 14-point deficit. Clarkson set his career scoring high for a game that ended in regulation. He had 42 points in a three-overtime loss to Brooklyn on Feb. 13, 2019. “With them saying they believe me, letting me be myself and embracing me, it plays into the whole role of who I am and that gives me even more confidence,” Clarkson said. Philadelphia (18-10) was minus Embiid, a late scratch because of back tightness. Playing without his All-Star running mate, Simmons had 12 assists and nine rebounds — barely missing a triple-double. He easily topped his previous best of 34 points set on Dec. 7, 2019. “Honestly, I’ve been working on my mentality and my mental (approach) a lot these past few weeks,” Simmons said of his newfound scoring prowess. “It’s not easy to do that, change the way you play. Certain things in the game come natural to certain people. I feel like I’m figuring it out.” Tobias Harris had a season-high 36 points for the Sixers in a fast-paced game between championship hopefuls. Despite all the highlights from Clarkson and Simmons, it was Royce O’Neale who made the biggest shots down the stretch. The Utah guard hit consecutive 3-pointers to quell Philadelphia’s final rally. His wing 3 to beat the shot clock gave the Jazz a 129-118 lead with 2:12 to play. “I try and get Royce to shoot as much as possible. We played hot potato for a second there at the end trying to get him to shoot it, but we’re a really good team when he shoots the ball,” said Ingles, who had 20 points. Simmons scored eight straight points in the fourth quarter to cut the Jazz lead to 110-104 with 8:40 left. Minutes later, he found Harris for a 3 to get Philadelphia within 113-109. Embiid was scratched after coming out to warm up, and coach Doc Rivers expressed surprise the big man wasn’t playing. But that just cleared room for Simmons. “I didn’t know we’d get 42 points out of him, but he did everything. He guarded, did a good job. Played with pace,” Rivers said. The Jazz scored 10 consecutive points as part of an 18-4 run to take their first lead in the second quarter and went up 67-59 on Bojan Bogdanovic’s jumper in the lane. Clarkson was the primary driver of the surge with 21 first-half points to help Utah build a 72-66 halftime lead. “I’m just coming in to do what Coach is telling me to do and what my teammates trust me to do and that’s to take shots and try to make plays,” Clarkson said. “That never changes if we’re up by 20 or if we’re down by 15.” The 76ers scored on 16 straight possessions in the first half and led 24-10 but couldn’t slow the Jazz much, either. Simmons and Harris took turns isolating and driving to the basket with a full head of stream starting from beyond the 3-point line. Utah tried O’Neale, centre Rudy Gobert and others but they all had trouble stopping Simmons in the paint. Simmons had 19 points in the first quarter, his most ever in one period. “I loved when I saw Rudy was guarding me,” Simmons said. “I feel it was a little bit of disrespect putting him on me.” HEAVY HEART Already short-handed without Embiid, Rivers offered a night off to centre Dwight Howard when he learned of a death in Howard’s family. Howard didn’t even arrive at the arena until an hour before tip-off. “I told him he didn’t have to play, and he said, ‘Coach, I just want to get on the floor. It’s better than just sitting around the room.’ I thought he was phenomenal,” Rivers said. Howard finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. “Obviously, he’s playing with a heavy heart out there tonight. Ultra amount of respect for him,” Harris said. “It just shows who he is as a person. He’s an amazing leader.” TIP-INS 76ers: It was the fourth time Simmons had at least 12 assists this season. … Shooting under 60% from the foul line during his career, Simmons went 12 of 13 on free throws. … The 76ers made only eight 3s to 18 for the Jazz. Jazz: Mike Conley missed his fifth straight game with a sore hamstring. … Ingles passed Pete Maravich for seventh on the Jazz career list with 1,845 assists. … Clarkson missed his second free throw of the season and now sits at 46 of 48. … Clarkson joined Jeff Hornacek, Rodney Hood, Randy Foye and Bogdanovic as Utah players to hit eight 3s in a game. UP NEXT 76ers: Host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Jazz: Visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Matthew Coles, The Associated Press

  • Sharks beat Ducks 3-2 for 2nd regulation win of season

    SAN JOSE, Calif. — John Leonard scored his first career goal and the San Jose Sharks earned just their second regulation win of the season with a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night. San Jose captain Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc added goals in a rare productive second period for the Sharks to help coach Bob Boughner earn his 100th NHL win. Martin Jones made 26 saves. Sam Steel scored in the opening minute for the Ducks, and Max Comtois had a goal in the third as Anaheim lost for the second time in three meetings with San Jose this season. John Gibson stopped 26 shots. The Sharks have had a rough start to the season, entering the game tied for last in the West Division. Their only previous regulation win came Jan. 24 at Minnesota as they opened the season on a 12-game road trip before losing their home opener Saturday against Vegas. San Jose had been outscored 21-7 in the second period this season, a major factor in the struggles. But the Sharks reversed that against the Ducks. Labanc ended a 10-game stretch without a goal when he banked a rebound from behind the goal line off Gibson and into the net to give San Jose a 2-1 lead. Couture added his goal after a bad turnover by Anaheim captain Ryan Getzlaf to give the Sharks a 3-1 lead. LUCKY BOUNCES The Ducks got a fortunate bounce to score in the opening minute. Steel skated in on a rush for Anaheim and tried to pass back to a teammate but the puck bounced off defenceman Mario Ferraro’s skate and trickled between Jones’ pads 50 seconds into the game. The Ducks got another goal off Ferraro’s stick in the third when Comtois’ centring pass deflected in to make it 3-2. MINUTEMEN MILESTONE Leonard tied the game in the first period with a power-play goal. The primary assist went to Ferraro, who was teammates with Leonard in college at UMass. The goal was just the third on the power play for the Sharks in their past 11 games. BANGED-UP D The Sharks were down two defencemen with Radim Simek going on injured reserve after getting hurt Saturday on two hard checks by Vegas’ Jonathan Marchessault. Erik Karlsson tweaked a lower-body injury late in that game and also was sidelined. Fredrik Claesson and Nicolas Meloche played in their place. UP NEXT Golden Knights: Host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night. Sharks: Visit the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Josh Dubow, The Associated Press

  • Wheeler's third-period goal earns Winnipeg Jets exciting 6-5 win over Edmonton Oilers

    EDMONTON — Head coach Paul Maurice didn't derive much pleasure from the Winnipeg Jets' exciting 6-5 win Monday night over the Edmonton Oilers. Captain Blake Wheeler's goal early in the third was the winner as Winnipeg secured the victory despite surrendering a 4-1 advantage and being outshot 45-24. "That's a perfect example of why coach's years and dog years are the same, the lives lost on the bench tonight between (Edmonton head coach) Dave Tippett and myself," Maurice said. "It was not a particularly well-played game, we can all agree on that, except the skill level in parts of that was extreme. "If you had fans in the building, that was a roller-coaster for everybody. So we'll feel we gave up way too much but there's a section when you play Edmonton that they take from you, that they generate that is just so good. "Aside from that, there was still a big chunk of the game that was loose and ugly and really fun to watch unless you'd like to live a long life as a coach." Wheeler deflected Josh Morrissey's shot for his fifth of the season at 6:22 of the third after Edmonton rallied to tie the score 5-5. Wheeler's heroics came after Mark Scheifele stoke the puck from Edmonton's Dominik Kahun. Winnipeg (9-5-1) got back into the win column after dropping a 2-1 decision to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Goaltender Connor Helleybuck improved to 9-1-1 in his last 11 starts versus Edmonton, shutting the door on Oilers captain Connor McDavid with a minute remaining and the goaltender on the bench for the sixth skater. Scheifele had a goal and two assists for Winnipeg. Kyle Connor, Mason Appleton, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mathieu Perreault also scored. Alex Chiasson and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins both scored twice for Edmonton (9-8-0), which lost for the first time in four games. Kailer Yamamoto had the other. Tippett said Edmonton didn't hit a lull after expending a lot of energy to make it 5-5. "I don't know if it was so much a lull as much as a mistake that we made," he said. "We turned the puck over at the defensive blueline when it should've come out and then we didn't defend very well in front of the net. "It wasn't a lull, we made two mistakes and it was in the back of our net." Winnipeg improved to 2-1 against Edmonton this season. The two teams meet again Wednesday night. "I don't think that's the way the coaches drew it up or maybe the goaltenders but I'm sure it made for some great hockey to watch," Connor said. "(It's) definitely more fun on the winning side looking back on it. "Just one of those games where they were trailing . . . and they just started really opening it up and we kind of let off the gas for a bit. If you do that against any team, especially the type of players they have over there, they're going to put a couple in your net." Connor also praised Wheeler for netting the winning goal. "That was a big goal for us," Connor said. "He plays the game the right way, 60 minutes and he's our leader, captain, that's what you want. "He'll go to the hard areas and go to the net and get a tip. It was a big goal, a big game-winner." Scheifele opened the scoring on the power play at 6:30 of the first when he took a nice cross-ice pass from Wheeler and fired a shot past Mike Smith for his seventh of the season. Smith got the start after stopping 38 shots in Edmonton's 3-0 win over Montreal on Thursday night. It was Smith's 40th career shutout. Chiasson made it 1-1 at 11:03 with his first of the season before Winnipeg went back ahead 2-1 on Connor's eighth, unassisted at 12:50 as Edmonton outshot the Jets 14-8 in the frame. Winnipeg chased Smith from the game early in the second. Appleton made it 3-1 for the Jets with his fourth just 49 seconds into the period before Ehlers registered his 10th at 2:31. That sent Smith, who surrendered four goals on 11 shots, to the Edmonton bench in favour of Mikko Koskinen. Edmonton pulled to within 4-3 on goals from Nugent-Hopkins, his sixth on the power play at 9:12, and Yamomoto's deflection for his fifth at 12:57. Perreault scored his third at 14:15 to put the Jets up 5-3 before Chiasson registered his second of the game at 17:39 as the Oilers outshot the visitors 22-9. Nugent-Hopkins made it 5-5 with his second of the game and seventh of the year 2:55 into the third. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb.15, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • The RUSH: Wizards spoil John Wall’s homecoming, Griffin is sittin’ in Detroit

    The Wizards beat the Rockets in John Wall’s first trip to Washington since being traded to Houston. Meanwhile, Jared explores what went wrong with Blake Griffin, who will ride the bench in Detroit until the Pistons either trade him or buyout his bloated contract. Plus, we explore What’s Good with fun and games being played in the winter storms across the U.S. 

  • 5-year-old hurt in crash involving ex-Chiefs coach Britt Reid awake from coma

    Britt Reid is no longer with the Kansas City Chiefs after his involvement in the accident that sent Ariel Young, 5, into a coma at the hospital.