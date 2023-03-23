10 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

Note: This story discusses topics including rape and sexual assault.

Next week's Coronation Street will see Justin make a horrific plan, while Amy reports Aaron to the police.

Meanwhile, Michael grows suspicious of Stephen.

1. Daisy and Daniel's wedding day gets off to a rocky start

When Daisy wakes up on the day of her wedding with a bloodshot eye, she's convinced that her big day is cursed.

Things go from bad to worse when Daisy receives news that her wedding car has been stolen and the cake arrives with a retirement message. With no wedding car, Ryan is forced to step in as a last-minute chauffeur.

However, with Jenny and Glenda's assistance, Daisy is all set for the big day.

2. Daisy is targeted by Justin

Ryan goes to the pub to pick up Daisy to take her to the venue, but the pair are shocked to find Justin lurking around.

As Justin approaches holding a glass of clear liquid, he warns Daisy that no-one will want her again – and throws acid at her.

In the aftermath, Daisy struggles to come to terms with what Justin has done.

3. Amy struggles after Aaron's attack

Ahead of the wedding, Amy's mind is still preoccupied with the sexual assault, and she tries to mask her unease.

When Adam gives her a friendly squeeze, Amy immediately flinches. Her odd reaction is noted by Simon but when he tries to discuss it with her, Amy shuts him down.

4. Aaron lies to Summer

Summer finds a text from Aaron's phone sent to Amy, suggesting that they put things behind them. Suspicious, Summer demands to know the truth.

Aaron tells Summer that he slept with Amy but that it was a one-off and they both regret it.

Summer immediately confronts Amy with Aaron's version of events, but Amy breaks down and insists that Summer has got it all wrong.

5. Amy reports Aaron to the police

After the confrontation with Summer, Amy reveals the truth to Tracy and recounts the details of the night she was raped. Horrified by what Amy has told them, Tracy and Steve urge Amy to report Aaron to the police. With Tracy's support, Amy heads to the station to report Aaron.

Later, Summer confronts Amy again and demands an apology for sleeping with Aaron. Amy explains that Aaron raped her, but Summer is shocked and accuses her of lying.

Having inspected Amy's phone, DS Swain has some uncomfortable questions for Amy that make her feel like the guilty party.

6. Stephen is caught in a lie

Stephen makes out to the factory staff that the American deal is still on track and that he has a meeting to finalise the deal later in the afternoon.

However, Michael looks at Stephen's diary and quickly realises that there is no meeting scheduled. Stephen fears that he's been caught out when Michael demands to know the truth.

7. Michael confronts Stephen again

Michael shares his new designs with Ronnie and reveals that he hopes to use them to get the American clients back on board for the deal.

Later, having spoken to Owen, Michael confronts Stephen again, accusing him of cancelling the deal and then lying about it.

8. Dee-Dee offers Paul a job

Billy notices Paul continuing to use his left hand and clocks Paul's concern. Paul is forced to admit that he's got into serious debt with his loan – and may not be entitled to compensation anymore in light of the worrying news he received last week.

Later, Dee-Dee offers Paul some filing work at the solicitors to make ends meet. Adam is disapproving of their new employee, but Dee-Dee insists on paying Paul out of her own pocket.

9. Beth has another encounter with Marco

Beth receives another invite to meet up with her old flame, Marco, to help organise a school reunion. She confides in Glenda, who makes her thoughts clear that Beth should stay away from her ex.

Refusing to listen to Glenda's warning, Beth decides to meet with Marco at a hotel bar. It's not long before Beth realises that she should've listened to Glenda. Will Beth cross a line with Marco?

10. Brian decides to trace his roots

Brian receives his DNA test results and is delighted to learn he's of Italian descent. As Brian gets carried away listing all his Italian traits, he refuses to listen to Mary when she points out he's only 8% Italian.

Later, Brian reveals to Mary that he's joined some family tree websites in a bid to trace his Italian relatives.

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information from Rape Crisis England and Wales, who work towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct, on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.



