10 Cookbooks You Need If You Loved Watching 'High On The Hog’

The popular Netflix Original documentary series “High on the Hog,” hosted by Stephen Satterfield,takes viewers on a journey through the deeper history and food of Black America. The four-part series was adapted from the 2011 book “High on the Hog,” written by culinary historian and author Jessica B. Harris. Harris has written over 12 books examining the foods of the African diaspora, and this is certainly a must-read.

But if you’re curious to learn more about the contributions of African Americans to American food culture, check out these books written by Black authors. Though they share similar subjects, each one has a different vantage point and voice that pays homage to the author’s own roots.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...