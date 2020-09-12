10 common household items Brits struggle to clean the most

From House Beautiful

The 10 common household items which Brits struggle to clean the most have been revealed in new research — and the oven, toilet and kettle have come out on top.

In order to uncover the country's top cleaning queries, the team at Pure Freedom analysed thousands of Google cleaning searches, and from patios to TV screens, it seems some of us are completely thrown when it comes to keeping certain items spick and span.

They found that cleaning the oven is one of the tasks which baffles Brits the most. In fact, around 37,740 people search for oven cleaning tips every month. Meanwhile, 18,000 a month are searching for how to clean their laptops, while a further 17,000 are clueless when it comes to cleaning the carpet.

'With more people than ever before stuck in the home, and with there being a whole lot more time to keep on top of the home cleaning, we conducted this study to find out if we really are a nation of clueless cleaners,' says Neil Wright, representative of Pure Freedom.

'I was surprised to discover that more people were Googling how to clean a TV screen over their patio, as personally I thought wiping down a screen was a no-brainer.'

Take a look at the findings below...

10 household items Brits struggle to clean at home

Oven (37,740 monthly searches) Toilet (24,320) Kettle (22,560) Mattress (20,390) Laptop (18,000) Carpet (17,060) TV screen (16,140) Patio (15,310) Shower (11,620) Microwave (10,970)

