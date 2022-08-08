10 up-and-coming comedians you need to know

Patrick Ryan, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Even when the world stopped, comedy didn't.

At the height of the pandemic, sketch and standup comedians were forced to adapt their work for at-home audiences, with many gaining massive followings on social media platforms such as TikTok. Now, there's a new crop of talent that's taking over Hollywood.

Viral comedy trio Please Don't Destroy brought their unpredictable brand of humor to "Saturday Night Live" as writers this past season, and are now making a movie with Judd Apatow to be released next year. "Hacks" star Meg Stalter similarly translated her chaotic character videos into a burgeoning film and TV career, while internet sensation Quinta Brunson made Emmys history with her beloved ABC sitcom "Abbott Elementary," which racked up seven nominations, including outstanding comedy series.

Here are 10 more rising comedy stars who are poised to break out:

Catherine Cohen

Cohen's distinctive blend of old-school glamor, irreverent songs and freewheeling banter has made her a staple of New York's comedy scene, where she performs her weekly "Cabernet Cabaret" show when she's not on tour. After guesting on Comedy Central's "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens" and FX's "What We Do in the Shadows" last year, she debuted her first Netflix special, "The Twist...? She's Gorgeous," this past March. She'll next star in Freeform dramedy series "While You Were Breeding."

Vinny Thomas

The Twitter comedian has gone viral with several of his droll front-facing videos, playing awkward spokespeople for "less sexy" M&Ms and OnlyFans, and most memorably, a bread-starved pigeon at a Pride event. Next up, the Second City alum will co-star with Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen in Apple TV+ comedy "Platonic."

Karen Chee

The 27-year-old "Late Night" writer broke out three years ago in the show's most charming recurring segment, in which host Seth Meyers quizzed her on '80s and '90s pop culture. Chee, who also performs standup, has written for the Golden Globes and acted in HBO's "High Maintenance." She is also developing a movie and working on a book, according to her website.

Grace Kuhlenschmidt

The Los Angeles native took off during the early days of quarantine with her wonderfully weird and specific character videos: a woman who gets turned down by her roommate mid-cooking demo, and someone who's been excluded from their family's erotic film. Kuhlenschmidt, who frequently parodies queer culture and politics in her work, recently co-starred in the final season of HBO Max's "Search Party."

Jeff Wright

The Florida-raised comedian blew up on TikTok during quarantine with his inspired sketches about game nights in heaven and Gmail "security" measures, in which he played multiple characters. He was quickly scooped up by "Late Night with Seth Meyers" as a writer and made his TV standup debut on the show this year.

Danielle Perez

As a standup, Perez has brought her no-holds-barred humor to Comedy Central and Netflix is a Joke festival. This past year, she appeared in the new seasons of Netflix's "Russian Doll" and HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," and recently announced that she's joining Amazon rom-com "With Love" for Season 2.

Zach Zimmerman

Known for his genial crowd work and playful musings on sex and dating, Zimmerman is a regular at New York's famed Comedy Cellar and also publishes humor pieces in The New Yorker. His first book, "Is It Hot in Here?," will be released this fall.

Vir Das

Although he's among India's most popular comedians, Das is finally breaking through in the U.S., thanks in part to roles in Apatow's "The Bubble" and a viral monologue about sexual violence in his native country, which he delivered at Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center last November. He is currently developing a Fox comedy series executive-produced by Andy Samberg, and will embark on a North American tour this fall.


Sydnee Washington

The New York native co-hosts podcast "The Unofficial Expert" with fellow standup Marie Faustin, in which comedians riff on their fields of expertise ranging from cookouts to thirst traps to Mariah Carey. Washington has also appeared on HBO's "Pause with Sam Jay" and Showtime's "Ziwe," and was Emmy-nominated last month for outstanding actress in a short-form comedy or drama series for Grindr original "Bridesman."

Sheng Wang

Wang has performed on NBC's "Last Comic Standing" and HBO's "2 Dope Queens," and served as a staff writer and actor on ABC sitcom "Fresh Off the Boat." He taped his first hour-long Netflix special in June, produced and helmed by fellow comedian Ali Wong in her directorial debut.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 10 comedians to watch in 2022, from Vinny Thomas to Sheng Wang

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine investigating over 25,000 possible war crimes

    STORY: Of those charged, around 15 are in Ukrainian custody and the remaining 120 remain at large, Yuriy Bilousov, head of the war crimes department of the Prosecutor General's office said in an interview in the capital Kyiv.Thirteen cases have been submitted to courts and seven verdicts have been issued, he said.In May, a 21-year-old captured Russian soldier became the first person to be convicted in a war crimes trial in Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. He was sentenced to life in prison for killing an unarmed civilian.

  • Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyA wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down.But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance and find new transmission pathways.How fast that wave comes, and how bad it gets, probably comes down to a genetic competition between different mutati

  • Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Second Child Has Arrived Via Surrogate

    Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child together via surrogate, and it's a baby boy.

  • Mets ace Jacob deGrom dominates Braves in long-awaited return to Citi Field

    In his first start in Queens in 13 months, Mets ace Jacob deGrom took a perfect game into the sixth inning and finished with 12 strikeouts.

  • Clu Gulager, Star of The Tall Man and The Virginian, Dead at 93

    Clu Gulager, a veteran actor known for his starring roles in ’60s Westerns such as The Tall Man and The Virginian, has died of natural causes. He was 93. The news was confirmed by the actor’s son on Facebook, in addition to a statement released by his daughter-in-law Diane Goldner. She said the actor was […]

  • Floods strand 1,000 in California's Death Valley

    STORY: About 60 cars belonging to park visitors and staff were buried under several feet of debris at the Inn at Death Valley, an historic luxury hotel near the park headquarters in Furnace Creek, the site of a spring-fed oasis near the Nevada border, the park said in a statement.Floodwaters also pushed trash dumpsters into parked cars, shoved vehicles into each other, and swamped many facilities, some hotel rooms and business offices, it said.No injuries were reported. But about 500 visitors and 500 park staff were temporarily unable to leave the park because all roads into and out of Death Valley were closed, according to the statement. After work by emergency crews, authorities escorted the cars out of the area.Authorities are conducting aerial searches for stranded motorists but said they have not received reports of stranded cars, Death Valley National Park wrote on its Facebook page.They expect to reopen a particularly damaged area of Highway 190 by Tuesday (August 9).The flooding was unleashed by a torrential shower that dumped 1.46 inches of rain at Furnace Creek, nearly matching the previous daily record there of 1.47 inches measured from a downpour in 1988, park spokesperson Amy Wines said.

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Canada adds eight medals at Commonwealth Games split between wrestling and diving

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada's divers and wrestlers have added eight more medals to its tally at the Commonwealth Games. Diver Mia Vallee of Beaconsfield, Que., who won gold in the women's one-metre springboard, and freestyle wrestler Amar Dhesi of Surrey, B.C., who struck gold on the mat, had Canada's best results on Friday. Vallee said that the key to her victory was ignoring the impressive field and focusing on her own performance. "I think I've learned throughout the past year to real

  • Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier moves within one win of US$1-million MMA payday

    NEW YORK — (The Canadian Gangster) Olivier Aubin-Mercier won a unanimous decision over Paraguay's Alex Martinez on Friday to move into the lightweight final of the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., will face Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray for the 155-pound title and a US$1-million payday. Aubin-Mercier (16-5-0) knocked Martinez down seconds into both the second and third rounds, controlling him on the ground once they got there. The judges s

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a