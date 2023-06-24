10 Comfortable and Functional Patio Furniture Sets from Amazon on Sale from Just $90

Scoop up dining tables, bistro sets, and coffee tables at a discount

Summer is here, which means it’s time to give your patio, deck, porch, or balcony the much-needed upgrade it’s probably asking for.

Amazon just launched massive deals on outdoor furniture sets that you won’t want to miss out on, including padded armchairs with coffee tables and full dining table sets. If you’re looking forward to enjoying summer barbecues, pool parties, or laid-back mornings in the sun, this sale has something for everyone. The best part? You can save up to 36 percent on these patio sets, with prices starting at just $90.

Read on to learn more about Amazon’s outdoor furniture sets on sale now.

10 Patio Furniture Sets to Shop at Amazon

Summer means spending quality time with family and friends outside, and this padded armchair set is perfect for chatting and sipping iced tea. The set comes with two wicker chairs that are sturdy enough to handle rain and wind, and they’re finished off with comfortable, sponge-filled cushions. It also arrives with a small, glass-topped table that’s plenty wide enough to hold drinks, plates, and even a potted plant. One five-star reviewer put it simply, writing that it "enhances my porch.”

Buy It! Devoko 3-Piece Patio Furniture Set, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

This three-piece table and chairs set is ideal for a smaller space (or as an addition to a larger setup) — and it’s been slashed by $70. Its durable aluminum frame and removable cushions are ready for outdoor use. Best of all, you can push the bar stools underneath the table to save space when not in use.

One reviewer wrote that the set is “super easy to assemble,” plus they appreciated that the aluminum holds up well, since any other material would be “destroyed” by their dogs.

Buy It! Soleil Jardin Aluminum Bar Set, $299.99 (orig. $369.99); amazon.com

Dine al fresco with this five-piece outdoor dining set. The dining table has a weather-resistant frame and a weight capacity of 400 pounds. Each seat features a backrest tilt and S-curve design, so they’re super comfortable for long dinners outside. Plus, the chairs have a waterproof fabric that’s easy to clean and maintain. This set is currently 20 percent off and comes with a three-year warranty against manufacturer defects, plus lifetime customer support.

Buy It! East Oak 5-Piece Outdoor Dining Set with Power-Coated Aluminum Frame, $1,039.99 (orig. $1,299.99); amazon.com

Keep scrolling to check out more outdoor furniture and patio sets that are on sale at Amazon right now.

Buy It! East Oak 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set, $499.99 (orig. $629.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Pamapic 7-Piece Dining Set, $575.99 (orig. $639.99); amazon.com

Buy It! East Oak Armchairs with Coffee Table, $399.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com

Buy It! East Oak 3-Piece Bistro Set $239.99 with coupon (orig. $329.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Tangkula Furniture Set with Cushioned Chairs and End Table, $125.46 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Buy It! East Oak 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set, $1,599.99 (orig. $1,999.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Home Care 11-Piece Patio Dining Set for 10, $3,199 with coupon (orig. $3,499); amazon.com

