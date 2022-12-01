10 Coca-Cola Products You Can’t Buy Anymore

Cynthia Measom
·6 min read
Tetiana Shumbasova / Shutterstock.com
Tetiana Shumbasova / Shutterstock.com

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.

The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money
Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips

The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.

The decision to discontinue certain products is nothing new for Coca-Cola. The company has axed many of its products over the years. In memory, here are 10 Coca-Cola products you can't buy anymore -- some of which were recently removed from the beverage titan's lineup and others that you may have forgotten about.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

TaB

TaB, introduced in 1963 as the company's first diet soft drink, was one of the products on Coca-Cola's 2020 hit list. The saccharine-laced beverage's marketing campaign was initially targeted at women and, as a result, TaB reached peak popularity in the 1980s. In the decades that followed, the brand managed to hold onto a much smaller, but impressively loyal, following -- mostly comprised of consumers who remember TaB as a beloved cultural icon.

Take Our Poll: How Has Inflation Impacted Your Holiday Shopping Plans?

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Odwalla

While juice and smoothie brand Odwalla wasn't originally created by the Coca-Cola company, it had been part of its product lineup since 2001. However, less than two decades later, Coca-Cola added it to its list of discontinued brands. According to CNN, a spokesperson for Coca-Cola said that the pandemic wasn't the cause of Odwalla's demise. Instead, the company had noted that health-conscious consumers were simply less interested in smoothies.

iStock.com
iStock.com

Zico Coconut Water

Like Odwalla, the Zico brand was not a Coca-Cola original. However, Zico enjoyed a less successful run. Coca-Cola acquired the brand less than a decade ago in 2013. Coca-Cola's decision to cull Zico from its portfolio may have had something to do with its competitor Vita Coco, which has often been recognized as the No. 1 selling coconut water in the U.S. Vita-Coco experienced sales spikes at Costco, Amazon and Walmart following the onset of the pandemic, while Zico remained in Coca-Cola's underperforming category.

360b / Shutterstock.com
360b / Shutterstock.com

Coca-Cola Life

First released in Argentina and Chile in 2013, this stevia-sweetened drink containing 89 calories soon made its way to the U.K. in 2014. Within the same year, Coca-Cola Life was rolled out in the U.S. to an enthusiastic market, but by 2016, Bernstein analysts reported the novelty had worn off. Still, Coca-Cola held on to the product, until 2020, when it announced that Coke Life would join its list of underperforming -- aka discontinued -- products.

kokkai / Getty Images
kokkai / Getty Images

Coca-Cola BlaK

If coffee plus Coke sounds like an intriguing combo, you might've liked Coca-Cola Blak. But the flavor of coke sweetened with high-fructose corn syrup, aspartame and acesulfame potassium combined with coffee extract was not for everyone. When the beverage first launched in the U.S. in 2006, Anderson Cooper was guest hosting on "Live with Regis and Kelly" and he and Kelly tried it on-air. Cooper spit it out but Kelly liked it, describing it as tasting like a Coke Slurpee from 7-11. In September 2007, Coca-Cola announced it was pulling the hybrid beverage from the U.S. market as soon as the concentrate supplies ran out.

OlegDoroshin / Shutterstock.com
OlegDoroshin / Shutterstock.com

Coca-Cola C2

In 2004, Coca-Cola launched C2 to a target market of 20- to 40-year-old males who wanted a unique beverage that tasted like Coke without the calorie and carb load. To get that combination, Coca-Cola couldn't get rid of all the carbs and calories in C2 -- only half. Sadly, the beverage flopped because while it did retain the full flavor of Coke, it didn't live up to the zero-carb, zero-calorie male expectation. About a year later, Coca-Cola did get it right when it introduced current fan-favorite Coke Zero.

ablokhin / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ablokhin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

OK Soda

In 1993, Coca-Cola created OK soda to grab the attention of Generation X -- those born from the mid-1960s to the early 1980s -- based on the assumption that the generation was cynical and disillusioned. The company named the product OK because their research found that while Coke was the second most recognizable word in the world, OK was the first. Plus, the word OK helped the soda underpromise instead of making it seem like the next great thing, which fit in perfectly with its marketing strategy to less-than-trusting Gen Xers. Even though the soda had a national media campaign, the company only tested it in select markets to bolster demand. Unfortunately, sales didn't live up to the hype and OK soda was sent to the chopping block in 1995.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Diet Coke Lime

In 2018, Diet Coke Lime fans were befuddled when they could no longer find the beverage at their favorite grocery store. The demise of the iconic brand's lime-flavored diet soda was the precursor to the company's release of its new-and-improved lineup of Diet Coke beverages, created to attract millennials, which included exciting new flavors, such as twisted mango, zesty blood orange, feisty cherry and ginger lime.

Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com
Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com

Diet Coke Feisty Cherry

While Diet Coke Feisty Cherry was part of the new-and-improved Diet Coke campaign in 2018, it didn't stand the test of time like the beverage company hoped it would. While it definitely had appeal -- Taste of Home described its flavor as having a more authentic bold cherry taste than the classic cherry Diet Coke -- Coca-Cola decided to opt out and added it to its discontinued list in 2020.

Mejini Neskah / Shutterstock.com
Mejini Neskah / Shutterstock.com

New Coke

In 1985, in an attempt to re-energize its brand, Coca-Cola announced the unthinkable: It was changing its formula for its original Coca-Cola for the first time in 99 years. Often referred to as New Coke, the reformulated beverage was met with outrage from consumers who wanted their old Coke back. And 79 days later, Coca-Cola gave consumers their wish. To resolve the situation, Coca-Cola Classic -- aka original Coke -- was sold alongside New Coke, which later was rebranded as Coke II before it was discontinued. But that wasn't the end of New Coke. In 2019, as a result of Coca-Cola's partnership with Netflix's "Stranger Things," which featured New Coke throughout its season three episodes, the beverage company released a limited run of 12-ounce cans of New Coke that were available as part of a bundle from CokeStore.com/1985.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Coca-Cola Products You Can’t Buy Anymore

Latest Stories

  • Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds, while Kevon L

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for t

  • Bucks storm back in 2nd half to beat Cavaliers 117-102

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Milwaukee Bucks capitalized on a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter to rally past the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102 on Friday night. The Bucks came back from a 16-point deficit and snapped Cleveland’s four-game winning streak by outscoring the Cavaliers 35-10 in the third period. The Cavaliers hadn’t scored below 15 points in any quarter this season before Friday. Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Darius

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Andrew Cogliano and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Joe Pavelski got the lone power-play goal for Dallas, which outshot Colorado 42-36. “It was a lot of shots but I feel like w

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “

  • Is O.G. Anunoby more likely to win DPOY or MIP?

    Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has a case for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in the early stages of the season, Imman Adan and Katie Heindl analyze which has a better chance to come to fruition. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Oilers trade could solve Leafs' Alex Kerfoot problem

    Alexander Kerfoot has just one goal in 23 games this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs but the Edmonton Oilers are in the trade market for a forward following the loss of Evander Kane to injury.

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Jets rout Chicago 7-2, handing Blackhawks 7th straight loss

    CHICAGO (AP) — Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets routed Chicago 7-2 on Sunday night, handing the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss. Kyle Connor connected for the third straight game and had two assists, Mark Scheifele had his team-leading 11th goal, and Jansen Harkins also scored for the Jets. They have won two straight and three of four to improve to 13-6-1. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves and defenseman Josh Morrissey had three assists as Wi

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Draisaitl nets OT winner to lift Oilers past slumping Panthers for 4-3 victory

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid continue to make life difficult for opponents in crunch time. Draisaitl scored the overtime winner as the Edmonton Oilers came away with a 4-3 victory over the suddenly slumping Florida Panthers on Monday. It took just 22 seconds into the extra session for Draisaitl to take a pass back from McDavid and score his 13th of the season. McDavid had a goal and two assists, the first helper coming with five seconds left in regulation on the game-tying goal.

  • Ovechkin scores twice, makes history as Capitals down Canucks 5-1

    VANCOUVER — Alex Ovechkin's always enjoyed playing on the road. That showed Tuesday when he hit yet another milestone, scoring twice as his Washington Capitals downed the Canucks 5-1 in Vancouver. The 37-year-old Russian now has 403 road goals, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. “It's always nice when you beat the Great One," Ovechkin said. "It doesn't matter what kind of milestone it is. It's history.” Breaking records is nothing new for the future Hall of Famer and watching his

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.

  • Blue Jays hire Don Mattingly as bench coach

    Longtime MLB manager and former Yankees star Don Mattingly is joining John Schneider's staff in Toronto.

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Seahawks looking for rebound from untimely losing streak

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West. Now, the next stage has arrived: concern and worry after two straight losses that have left Seattle on the outside of the playoff picture along with issues from earlier in the season that seemed solved resurfacing in a troubling way. The second straight