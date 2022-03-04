10 Clever Ways To Stop Wasting Money on Electricity

Jordan Rosenfeld
·5 min read
Bet_Noire / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Bet_Noire / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The electricity bill can often come as an unwelcome surprise, particularly after intense usage, such as during a heat wave, or high utilization of a home office or kitchen. While electricity is a necessary expense, it doesn’t always have to be outrageous. You don’t have to become too ruthless to save money, either, particularly if you put one or several of these clever practices into place.

More Advice: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Home Budget: 10 Spending Mistakes To Avoid When Updating Your Kitchen

Invest in LED Lightbulbs

When you think about what wastes electricity in your home, you might not even count lightbulbs in your mental tally. If you’re still relying on old incandescent light bulbs, however, you’re wasting a lot of electricity and money.

Switching to LED bulbs will save you significant money over time, because they use 75% less energy and last as much as 25 times longer than incandescent bulbs, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

According to EarthEasy.com, an average household can save over $3,600 for about 25,000 hours of light time, by switching from incandescent to LED bulbs.

Purchase Energy Star Appliances

The average household spends over $2,000 per year in energy, a significant portion of which is electricity, according to EnergyStar.gov. By investing in Energy Star certified products, which typically use around 35% less energy, you can save $250 or more on your bill. While you do pay for them up front, the savings more than pay you back over time.

Use Power Strips

There are definitely some electronics in your home that need to stay on all the time, but there are just as many you can easily turn off, to save on electricity. EnergyStar.gov recommends using power strips that have on/off switches and trying to group “always on” devices separate from those that can be turned off, so you can control the electricity to TVs or other devices when not in use.

Powerful Advice: 20 Insider Tips To Save Money on Every Part of Your Home

Utilize Your Blinds

Some of the simplest electricity-saving tips don’t require interacting with anything electronic at all. Utilizing your blinds can help regulate the temperature in your home, thus potentially your need to use heating and air conditioning.

According to Electric Rate, if you open your blinds in winter and close them in summer, you can keep your house warmer or cooler as needed, thus saving on the electricity to power your heating and cooling devices. Though some heat and AC are gas-powered, many people rely on electric heaters and air conditioners.

Invest in Solar Panels

Sometimes, to save money, you have to spend it. And what better way to save on electricity (and be gentle on the environment) than to invest in solar panels and systems?

According to Energy Sage, the average household can save between $10,000 and $30,000 over the life of a solar panel system. In a state-by-state comparison, they found that a 6-kilowatt system for a house producing the national average of 10,649 kWh per year could save $14,107 over 20 years in Texas, $32,599 in California and $34,056 in Massachusetts.

Many states also offer subsidies and tax write-offs for installing solar panel systems.

Use Smart Tools

We live in an era of smart technology designed to help you automate many electronic processes in your house, monitor your usage and control settings with the touch of a button, according to Energy.gov.

Things such as smart meters help you track usage; smart appliances can turn on and off or keep your house at a certain temperature. Smart devices should be a first-line approach, especially if you’re looking to upgrade or replace old appliances, heating or cooling systems.

Dishwashers Are Better Than Hand Washing

It may seem like dishwashers are a big electricity suck, but the truth is they save energy and water over hand washing, according to CNET.

If you upgrade to an Energy Star-certified dishwasher, according to the California Energy Commission, you can save $40 in utility costs and as much as 5,000 gallons of water each year.

Cook in Bulk

If you spend a lot of time cooking in your kitchen — particularly if you have an electric stove, oven and other appliances — consider cooking in bulk, according to Electric Rate. You use the same amount of electricity on your appliances whether they’re full or partially full; but, by cooking in bulk, you reduce the amount of energy you spend.

Bonus: You’ll spend less time cooking, too, meaning more time for other activities you enjoy.

Also Find: 12 Household Items You Should Be Replacing Regularly

Use a Fan Instead of AC

If your summers are hot and you’re tempted to turn on some glacial air conditioning, first consider installing ceiling fans in the rooms you frequent the most. According to the U.S. Natural Resource Defense Council (NRDC), a ceiling fan can chill a room by 10 degrees or more while using just 10% of the energy that a central air conditioner does.

Seal the Cracks

On a related topic, you may be leaking air out of your house in a number of small, barely visible ways that are letting in cold air in winter or releasing it in summer. According to the NRDC, air commonly escapes through windows, doors and faulty stripping or insulation. Most local utilities will do an energy audit to help you find those leaks, and then you can fix them with new stripping or insulation, replace old windows and doors with newer, energy-smart ones, and reap the benefits in your electricity bill.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Clever Ways To Stop Wasting Money on Electricity

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Just Four Days Till Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

    It looks like Rogers Communications Inc. ( TSE:RCI.B ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the...

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • NHL agent says Russian players are facing harassment and death threats

    "The discrimination and racism these Russian and Belarusian players are facing right now is remarkable," agent Dan Milstein told ESPN.

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.