10 Cities Where Home Prices Have Skyrocketed the Most Over the Past 10 Years

Although the real estate market is finally cooling down, home prices around the country are still significantly higher than they were a decade ago. But some cities have seen higher rates of home price increases than others.

Point2 analyzed the median home prices in 187 U.S. metro areas in 2011 and 2021, and identified the cities where prices have skyrocketed the most. Here are the 10 cities with the largest price increases over the past decade.

10. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Median home price in 2011: $108,200

Median home price in 2021: $332,000

Percent increase: 206.8%

9. Las Vegas

Median home price in 2011: $124,700

Median home price in 2021: $397,000

Percent increase: 218.3%

8. Atlanta

Median home price in 2011: $98,600

Median home price in 2021: $317,200

Percent increase: 221.7%

7. Punta Gorda, Florida

Median home price in 2011: $97,500

Median home price in 2021: $315,000

Percent increase: 223.1%

6. Reno, Nevada

Median home price in 2011: $158,000

Median home price in 2021: $531,800

Percent increase: 236.6%

5. Cape Coral, Florida

Median home price in 2011: $102,900

Median home price in 2021: $360,000

Percent increase: 249.9%

4. Phoenix

Median home price in 2011: $115,500

Median home price in 2021: $415,400

Percent increase: 259.7%

3. Naples, Florida

Median home price in 2011: $175,000

Median home price in 2021: $645,000

Percent increase: 268.6%

2. Boise, Idaho

Median home price in 2011: $115,400

Median home price in 2021: $468,600

Percent increase: 306.1%

1. Detroit

Median home price in 2011: $53,800

Median home price in 2021: $245,700

Percent increase: 356.7%

All data is sourced from Point2.

