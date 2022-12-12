10 Cities Where Home Prices Have Skyrocketed the Most Over the Past 10 Years
Although the real estate market is finally cooling down, home prices around the country are still significantly higher than they were a decade ago. But some cities have seen higher rates of home price increases than others.
Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023
See: Should You Still Buy a Home in Today's Market?
Point2 analyzed the median home prices in 187 U.S. metro areas in 2011 and 2021, and identified the cities where prices have skyrocketed the most. Here are the 10 cities with the largest price increases over the past decade.
10. Port St. Lucie, Florida
Median home price in 2011: $108,200
Median home price in 2021: $332,000
Percent increase: 206.8%
9. Las Vegas
Median home price in 2011: $124,700
Median home price in 2021: $397,000
Percent increase: 218.3%
Take Our Poll: How Long Do You Think It Will Take You To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt?
8. Atlanta
Median home price in 2011: $98,600
Median home price in 2021: $317,200
Percent increase: 221.7%
7. Punta Gorda, Florida
Median home price in 2011: $97,500
Median home price in 2021: $315,000
Percent increase: 223.1%
6. Reno, Nevada
Median home price in 2011: $158,000
Median home price in 2021: $531,800
Percent increase: 236.6%
5. Cape Coral, Florida
Median home price in 2011: $102,900
Median home price in 2021: $360,000
Percent increase: 249.9%
4. Phoenix
Median home price in 2011: $115,500
Median home price in 2021: $415,400
Percent increase: 259.7%
3. Naples, Florida
Median home price in 2011: $175,000
Median home price in 2021: $645,000
Percent increase: 268.6%
2. Boise, Idaho
Median home price in 2011: $115,400
Median home price in 2021: $468,600
Percent increase: 306.1%
1. Detroit
Median home price in 2011: $53,800
Median home price in 2021: $245,700
Percent increase: 356.7%
More From GOBankingRates
All data is sourced from Point2.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Where Home Prices Have Skyrocketed the Most Over the Past 10 Years