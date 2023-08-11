10 charities and non-profits picked for Magna’s Community Fund

10 local charities and non-profits have been tapped by Magna International to receive grants from the newly-established Magna Community Fund.

The Magna Community Fund was launched this summer to take the place of the annual Magna Hoedown, which, over its more than 30 years in operation, raised millions for worthy groups.

The Magna Community Fund is the next chapter of that giving and this year will be supporting:

Blue Door Shelters

Canadian Mental Health Association of York Region & South Simcoe (CMHA-YRSS)

CAYR Community Connections

Girls Inc. of York Region

Hospice Georgina

Rose of Sharon Services for Young Mothers

Skills Upgrading Centre

The Food Bank of York Region

York Region Centre for Community Safety

York Region Food Network

“The Magna Community Fund recipients provide critical programs and services to support a wide range of causes: from food insecurity and mental health, education and literacy, and resources for marginalized members of our community,” said Erin Cerenzia, Magna’s Manager of Community Relations.

Magna added that “almost 41,000 residents across York Region benefit from the work of these organizations.”

“Big YRFN love goes out to Magna for their generous support of our programs and services,” said the York Region Food Network on their social media channels.

Added the CMHA-YRSS: “We are incredibly grateful to be chosen as one of the 10 charitable beneficiaries for this year’s Magna Community Fund. This generous contribution to our Mobile Youth Walk-in Clinic (MOBYSS) will help us continue to deliver free medical and mental health support to youth across our community. On behalf of all of us at CMHA-YRSS, thank you for supporting youth mental health!”

For more on this year, visit neighbourhoodnetwork.org/program/magna-community-fund.

Brock Weir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Auroran