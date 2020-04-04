10 Casualty storylines airing in April

Photo credit: Digital Spy/ST - BBC

It's a new month and you know what that means... A whole bunch of new Casualty spoilers.

While Casualty was forced to suspend filming last month due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show films up to four months ahead meaning fans will still be able to get their Saturday night helping of ED drama for the foreseeable future.

Casualty airs as usual tonight, before returning again on Saturday, April 18. Here's a collection of all this month's biggest moments.

1. Ruby makes some big decisions

April is set to be a big month for Ruby, who will begin to reconsider her decision to give up her baby niece Harmony.

Ruby has handed Harmony over to her parents, in the misguided belief that she can't offer the youngster the life that she needs and deserves.

Although Ruby has ostensibly made peace with the new arrangements, her hand could be forced when she makes a discovery which could everything. With Jan urging Ruby to follow her heart and fight for Harmony, what will she do?

2. Jan's past revisited

With Ruby doubting her confidence in regards to raising Harmony alone, Jan is unable to ignore the comparisons to her own chequered past.

Reflecting on her fractured relationship with troubled son Ross, Jan is desperate for Ruby not to make the same mistakes as she did.

Spoiler-reading fans will know that this is all paving the way for Ross to be reintroduced in the next series, as part of a "huge and terrifying story" for Jan. Jan's wife, played by Corrie actress Stirling Gallacher, will also be making her first appearance later in the spring.

3. Dylan's feelings discovered?

Poor Dylan just can't catch a break, can he? The popular doctor has developed an unrequited (at the moment, anyway!) crush on new nurse Faith – which is all a bit awkward given that she's married to their paramedic colleague Lev.

But as Dylan attempts to hide his growing feelings for Faith, he might need to do a better job as his pal David soon cottons on to what's going on.

Dylan is quick to dismiss David's suspicions, but later finds himself relying on the nurse when working with Faith becomes too much...

4. Faith gets mixed messages

Dylan's determination to keep Faith at arm's length could ultimately do more harm than good later in the month.

Conflicted by his feelings, Dylan attempts to avoid Faith as much as he possibly can at work – leaving her baffled by his sudden change in behaviour.

Confused, Faith eventually pulls Dylan aside and questions him about what's going on, but will he come clean?

5. Marty has a major realisation…

Marty will get a big wake-up call over his party antics of late when a patient called Danny, who is high on drugs and is HIV+, is brought into the hospital.

As Danny reveals that he's not been taking his HIV medication, Marty is left in turmoil and confides in Jade that he had unprotected sex with him the night before.

Acknowledging Jade's unwavering support, in comparison to Danny's reluctance to accept help from anyone, Marty has a big wake-up call about the life he's been living and decides to focus on the one he wants to live instead.

6. ...And so does Ethan

Marty's not the only one doing some soul searching this month, as Ethan will also be given food for thought about his future as well.

After getting knocked back by Fenisha the new paramedic, Ethan is grateful for her honesty and acknowledges that they want very different things out of a relationship anyway.

Which is just as well as he's about to discover that she's been secretly seeing his friend Will. Awks.

7. Fenisha's messy love triangle

We've already singled out Fenisha as one to watch this spring – and there's a reason for that.

Upcoming scenes will see Fenisha place all her eggs in Will's basket – which includes giving Ethan the brush off – but a rather major teaser in the show's latest trailers suggests that it's not going to be as simple as that. Is Fenisha's love life about to get even more complicated? In a word: yes.

8. Rash defies Connie

Rash will make a risky move this month, when he goes against the medical advice of his no-nonsense boss Connie.

The usually-hesitant doctor will decide to take a stand, after suspecting that Connie is wrong about a child patient's persistent symptoms.

Finally learning to trust in his abilities, Rash is relieved to find out that his instincts were indeed bang on the money. But his triumphant moment is short-lived when Connie summons him into her office.

9. Connie makes a confession

It's the moment we never thought we'd see – Connie being forced to admit medical defeat.

Yep.After learning that Rash defied her wishes, Connie takes the unusual step by accepting that she was wrong in this particular instance, leaving him baffled. She also starts to see Rash in a whole new light, but Connie be softening?

10. Jade meets her mum?

As Jade gets her friendship with Marty back on track over the coming weeks, a life-changing moment will later see her given the opportunity to reunite with her estranged mum.

Viewers know that Jade grew up in foster care, with her difficult past touched on briefly last year.

Casualty's spring trailer previews the moment Jade comes face to face with her mum, but how will their meeting go?

Casualty continues tonight (April 4) at 7.25pm on BBC One.

