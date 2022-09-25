10 of Britain’s prettiest moorland villages

Annabelle Thorpe
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Stephen Dorey/Alamy</span>
Photograph: Stephen Dorey/Alamy

Selworthy, Exmoor, Somerset

With sweeping views to Dunkery Beacon – the highest point on Exmoor – Selworthy is a glorious place to visit. Sunshine-yellow thatched cottages, many owned by the National Trust, light up the village green. The Periwinkle tearoom serves cake and cream teas, and the gift shop is packed with local crafts. Outside the village you’ll find epic walks through the 12,000-acre Holnicote Estate: woodland behind the medieval church takes you over streams, through wooded combes, past Exmoor ponies to Selworthy Beacon. From there you’ll have commanding views of Exmoor on one side and on the other the slopes of south Wales across the Bristol Channel. Stay in the heart of the village at the 19th-century Selworthy Farmhouse: it sleeps nine, perfect for large family groups.
From £1,399 for seven nights; nationaltrust.org.uk. For somewhere smaller, there’s Ivy’s Cottage, which sleeps two and is right on the village green. From £599 for seven nights; nationaltrust.org.uk

Altarnun, Bodmin Moor, Cornwall

Altarnun, Bodmin Moor, Cornwall
Altarnun, Bodmin Moor, Cornwall

A small village on the northern edge of Bodmin Moor – one of Cornwall’s wildest landscapes – Altarnun is steeped in history, with a medieval packhorse bridge and the beautiful, 15th-century church of St Nonna, known as the Cathedral of the Moors. This is wonderful walking country, with several circular routes from the village out on to open moorland, taking in the relics of medieval tin workings and prehistoric roundhouses. The Rising Sun offers hearty sandwiches and Sunday roasts, and the Old Dairy – a charming self-catering cottage sleeping four – makes an ideal base.
One week from £686; classic.co.uk

Downham, Forest of Bowland, Lancashire

Downham, Forest of Bowland, Lancashire
Downham, Forest of Bowland, Lancashire

In spite of its name, the Forest of Bowland is an area of peat moorland and gritstone fells, with Pendle Hill rising up like a giant wave. Tucked beneath Pendle, the pretty village of Downham is an unspoilt gem, with a bubbling brook running through the centre and past the green, flanked by picturesque, stone-built cottages. Pop into the information centre for maps of local walking trails to Clitheroe Castle, Sawley Abbey and up on to Pendle Hill itself, and reward yourself post-walk with a visit to the Downham Ice Cream Shop. Stay at Greendale Glamping, which offers B&B and glamping pods.
Doubles from £110 B&B; glampingatgreendale.co.uk

Thornton le Dale, North York Moors

Thornton le Dale, North York Moors
Thornton le Dale, North York Moors

The old market cross – complete with stocks – forms the heart of this picture-perfect village, which is best accessed along a lovely woodland footpath from the main car park. Children will love the nature trail that runs through the streets, and features tree carvings, hedgehog and bird boxes and a bug hotel. The Lavender Tea Rooms are a great place to stop for tea and cake. Alternatively, pick up a picnic hamper and follow the route across the valley to the tiny hamlet of Ellerburn and its ancient Saxon church. Stay at the Grange Guesthouse, a charming family-run B&B.
Doubles from £105 B&B; thegrangeguesthouse.com

Castleton, Peak District

Castleton, Peak District
Castleton, Peak District

The historic village of Castleton makes an ideal base for exploring both sides of the Peak District – the rugged moorland plateaux of the northern Dark Peak and the softer, rolling hills of the southern White Peak. The village is most famous for its show caves, which glitter with stalactites and Blue John – a teal-blue, semi-precious stone. Above ground, the lattice of streets is dotted with gift shops and tearooms, with the imposing ruins of Peveril Castle looming down from the hillside above. Stay at the Cheshire Cheese Inn, a traditional pub with rooms in the heart of the village.
Doubles from £100 B&B, cheshirecheeseinn.co.uk

Lustleigh village, Dartmoor

Lustleigh Village, Dartmoor
Lustleigh Village, Dartmoor

Often called Dartmoor’s prettiest village, Lustleigh is a chocolate-box confection of thatched- roof cottages set around a triangular village green. The disused railway line has been converted into walking trails, with several other footpaths leading straight from the village up on to the moors. To the west, the ridge of Lustleigh Cleave offers spectacular views over Dartmoor, with the iron age fort of Hunter’s Tor at the northern end. For a post-walk pint, retire to the Cleave Inn, a charming 15th-century inn offering simple but comfortable rooms.
Two-night breaks from £150 B&B; thecleavelustleigh.co.uk

Monksilver, Exmoor, Somerset

Monksilver, Exmoor, Somerset (replacement for Porlock, note to pic desk)
Monksilver, Exmoor, Somerset (replacement for Porlock, note to pic desk)

Set on the eastern edge of the national park, Monksilver is a charming small village – home to the smallest parish council in the country – that makes an excellent base for discovering the moors on foot or bike. The long-distance Coleridge Way runs through the village, while Cleeve Abbey and the West Somerset Railway, which runs through 20 miles of glorious countryside, are close by. Village life centres on the classic, thatched-roof pub, the Notley, which also offers six comfortable, dog-friendly rooms and dinners that make the most of Exmoor’s rich local produce.
Doubles from £157 B&B; notleyarmsinn.co.uk

Hutton le Hole, North York Moors

Hutton le Hole, North York Moors
Hutton le Hole, North York Moors

Hutton owes its name to its location – the picturesque clutch of stone cottages is set in a natural hollow between the limestone headlands of the Tabular Hills, surrounded by delightful walking and cycling trails. The village itself has plenty to offer – the open- air Ryedale Folk Museum houses more than 20 reconstructed historic buildings, while the craft workshops offer the chance to watch local artisans creating everything from glassware and ceramics to chocolate and candles. Drop in for lunch at the Forge Tea Room, and stay at The Crown, which has three chic rooms, each with a kitchen and private terrace.
Doubles from £110 room-only, crownhuttonlehole.com

North Bovey, Dartmoor

In spite of being one of Dartmoor’s most picturesque villages, North Bovey remains relatively quiet, thanks to the narrow, twisty roads that lead to it. This is a place to escape the crowds, with lovely walking trails and bridle paths nearby, while kids will love the miniature pony centre, just a short drive away. Golfers can test their skills on the challenging 18-hole course on the Bovey Castle estate (which also offers a world-class spa at the Bovey Castle hotel), but keep the rustic Dartmoor feel by staying at the Ring of Bells, a classic country pub.
Doubles from £170 B&B including £35 dinner allowance, ringofbells.net)

Kinloch Rannoch, Perth and Kinross

Kinloch Rannoch, ScotlandPerth and Kinross
Kinloch Rannoch, ScotlandPerth and Kinross

One of the wildest corners of the UK, Rannoch Moor is a brooding swathe of blanket bog, lochans, rivers and rocky outcrops, land that offers an extraordinary feeling of escape. Kinloch Rannoch lies at the eastern end of Loch Rannoch, providing the chance to get out on the water, as well as on to the dramatic moorland. Rannoch station – one of the most remote in the UK – is 18 miles’ drive, and makes an excellent central spot for a day’s exploring, with a tea room on site. Or stay at the luxurious Loch Rannoch hotel, with a top-notch spa.
Doubles from £157.50; lochrannochhotel.com

Latest Stories

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Hickey scores twice, Huneault posts shutout as Canada beats Czechs to open International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team got off to a strong start at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over host Czech Republic on Saturday in Ostrava. Three-time Paralympian Liam Hickey scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter to close out the victory, while Mathieu Lelièvre scored his first goal with Team Canada to provide insurance in the third period. The Canadians took control following a scoreless first period and finished with 25 shots on goal. Jean-François Huneault recorded th

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Maple Leafs hoping Murray-Samsonov tandem the answer to crease question mark

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov made a couple acrobatic saves during his first official on-ice session with the Maple Leafs. A few hours later, it was Matt Murray's turn to set up shop in the same crease as Toronto's second training camp group went through the paces. Kept apart Thursday, the organization is banking on a goaltending duo with plenty to prove coming together in tandem to stabilize hockey's most important position — and by far the Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the new season. "B

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Montreal Alouettes "dialed in" for East Division clash with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — Bye weeks haven’t been very kind to the Montreal Alouettes this season. The team has a 0-2 record coming out of bye weeks. Most recently, the Als suffered a crushing 38-24 home defeat to the bottom-dwelling Ottawa Redblacks on Sept. 2. General manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia addressed the troubling pattern on the first day of training this week ahead of Friday's visit from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. “Clearly after two bye weeks, we're 0-2, now the question is how do you approac

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons

    P.K. Subban has announced his retirement. The former Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's top defenceman shared the news on his social media channels Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old Toronto native played 13 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils. Subban registered 115 goals and 467 points in 824 regular-season games. The 43rd pick at the 2007 NHL draft added 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) in 96 post-season contests. The flashy blue-liner won the Norris in

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,