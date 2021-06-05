10 of Britain’s best hotels for spas and beauty treatments

Ye Old Bell, Nottinghamshire

Missing winter already? This sumptuous spa on picturesque Barnby Moor has a snow-storm shower walk alongside 11 warmer steam and sauna options as well as massages, scrubs and a fully equipped beauty salon. The latest treatments include a salt-inhalation room and another that releases UV. There is also a vitality pool with water jets and a spa restaurant, all built next to the original 17th-century coaching inn.

• Breaks with spa time, lunch and B&B accommodation start at £149.50pp, yeoldebell-hotel.co.uk

Bodysgallen Hall Hotel, Conwy

Country house charm and bucolic surroundings are matched by strong spa and leisure facilities at Bodysgallen Hall, near Llandudno. One of just a handful of hotels owned by the National Trust, it includes an indoor swimming pool, plus a gym with personal trainers on hand. Treatments come courtesy of Aromatherapy Associates and Environ. There are bedrooms in both the main house and cottage suites surrounding the Arts and Crafts garden.

• Doubles from £225 B&B, bodysgallen.com

Kimpton Blythswood Square, Glasgow

Gorgeous Georgian architecture and recently renovated rooms as well as a much-loved spa make this a wonderful place to stay. Book its latest package and it comes with cannabidiol-enhanced cocktails and massages in the modern spa, and exclusive evening access to the swimming pool and water jets. Once you have been prodded and primped you can retire to one of the many comfortable and plant-filled bedrooms.

• Doubles from £219 a night, kimptonblythswoodsquare.com

Careys Manor, New Forest

This hotel specialises in traditional Asian massage. The therapists are trained in Thailand and are experts in musculoskeletal and stress-related conditions, but gentler treatments also feature in its extensive spa menu, along with light- and sound-based therapies. After your pampering session, choose from one of three restaurants, including the Thai Zen Garden that has a strong vegetarian and gluten-free menu.

• One-night break from £290, including B&B accommodation, treatments, use of the hydrotherapy pool and dinner, careysmanor.com

Story continues

Titanic Spa, West Yorkshire

In a huge 19th-century former cotton mill, this award-winning spa near Huddersfield is working towards carbon-neutral status. Using its own spring water for the swimming pool, post-industrial pampering includes treatments with British-made organic Neom products. Guests stay in one of the well-appointed and fully equipped self-catering apartments that sleep between two and six people. But if you want break from catering, there’s also a friendly bistro and champagne bar. Day spa from £85.

• Overnight stays from £159pp, titanicspa.com

Wynyard Hall, Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham

An estate near Durham once owned by the Marquesses of Londonderry, then Newcastle United’s Sir John Hall, Wynyard Hall became a hotel in 2011. The spa is based in the former boathouse with pretty views across the lake. Enjoy a range of treatments, from ESPA massages and facials to lash extensions, manicures and pedicures.

• Rooms from £145 a night B&B, treatment packages from £75pp, wynyardhall.co.uk

Tor Retreat, Kent

This small, special retreat in a village near Canterbury has been offering Ayurvedic treatments since 2000 and has a large number of repeat guests in the know. There are just six rooms, most overlooking an idyllic lily pad-filled lake. The food is vegetarian and Keralan in style. Treatments include the four-handed Abhyanga massage, and breakfasts are delivered in hampers each morning.

• Doubles from £105 room-only. Day packages, including treatments, from £115pp, torsparetreat.com

The Ned, London

Indulge in one of London’s best gyms and spas. The Ned’s superbly equipped gym has all the latest rigs and rigour you could want, including a resident physiotherapist as well as a delightfully theatrical subterranean swimming pool. Stay and you’ll get to access all of it, plus the rooftop outdoor pool.

• Doubles from £173, treatments start at £70, thened.com

Trigony House, Dumfries and Galloway

A small but perfectly formed spa can be found in the garden attached to this nine-room luxurious country hotel hidden in the heart of Dumfries and Galloway. Nestled in scenic woodland and landscaped gardens, it has a strong organic ethos that extends from its restaurant to the spa. Treatments use Ishga products, which are infused with Scottish seaweed, and there’s a wood-fired hot tub for guests to book, too. Dogs even have their own shower and spruce-up area.

• Rooms from £120B&B, treatments start at £35, sawdays.co.uk

The Buxton Crescent Hotel, Derbyshire

The Buxton Crescent Hotel, Buxton, Derbyshire

Buxton’s thermal water has been channelled into this historic hotel for decades. A £70m renovation finished last year now includes a salt cave, saunas and steam rooms, and, above all, gallons of gushing pure water directed into jets, relaxation pools and the hotel’s original Victorian baths.

• One-night package, including access to the spa and treatments, starts at £185 B&B, ensanahotels.com