10 Brands With the Best Bargains in May

The change of the seasons always is a great time to freshen up your home and your wardrobe. And as we hit mid-spring, it's time to start thinking summer. Fortunately, several brands have sales in May to get yourself and your home ready for summer relaxation, recreation, refreshments, plus a way to clean it all up.

Read on to spot 10 brands offering May sales.

Aerie

Just in time for summer, Aerie has sales on swimwear to get you ready for beach season, with up to 50% off the collection -- including new arrivals. Swimsuit separates and one-piece suits are included in the sale. Aerie's website has deals across the board, including half off in the Vacation Ready section. You'll get free shipping with any purchase of swimwear, bras or bralettes, excluding clearance, too.

Amazon
Amazon

Bear Mattress

Bear Mattress says its mission is to help everyone from teenagers to pro athletes improve their sleep quality, allowing them to "recover from their daily lives faster and improve their performance in life." The company has kicked off its Memorial Day sale early, offering 30% off sitewide plus free accessories. Products carry lifetime warranties.

Kenyon

There's nothing better than a summertime barbecue, but what if your cramped city living doesn't allow for a backyard grill? The highly rated Kenyon electric grill allows you to bring the steak and burgers indoors by putting it on any surface without it emitting any heat that could leave damage. The Frontier Portable Grill Touch Control, normally $1,400, currently is $500 off.

LL Bean

Get ready for hiking, camping and fishing with LL Bean, which has a page full of outdoor gear on sale on its website. It also offers daily markdowns available at 6 a.m. The early birds catch the best deals. Wading boots, anyone?

5. Madewell
Madewell

Primarily known for its jeans, Madewell also has a collection of sweatshirts and sweatpants up to 50% off when you want to take the wardrobe down a notch. Pair the Madewell sweats or jeans with the Northside Vintage T-shirts at three for $36. And, while you're shopping, think ahead to Father's Day next month and grab three men's Allday tees for $75.

Maidenform

The bra manufacturer has a super sale going on to start May, with many bras less than $20, plus free shipping if you buy two on its website. The One Fab Fit Everyday Full Coverage Racerback Bra comes in seven colors and is $16.99, reduced from $44, while the Comfy Soft Demi Underwire bra, originally $48, is priced at $19.99.

Maytag

May is Maytag Month, and the manufacturer is offering rebates on both kitchen and laundry appliances. The more you buy, the more you save. Buy two appliances to earn a $50 rebate, three appliances to save $100 and four for a $200 rebate. The rebate is valid on appliances purchased on Maytag.com or at any Maytag retailer through June 1.

Sephora

Through May 13, Sephora is offering 50% off select hair care items, plus free shipping. Among the deals is the amika: Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Purple Intense Repair Hair Mask for $21.50, half off the regular price.

Vitamix

Turn a summer crop of fruits and vegetables into nutritious smoothies, or make hearty soups or purees with a Vitamix blender. Rated as the world's best blender year after year, the Vitamix is pricey, starting at about $350 for a full-size model. Now, save up to $100 on a Vitamix and enjoy the commercial-grade horsepower on some models.

Fun fact: William G. "Papa" Barnard starred in the first infomercial in the U.S. in 1949 when he demonstrated how the Vitamix could help families eat healthier meals.

Yankee Candle

Bring spring and summer into your home with a Yankee Candle by buying one large signature candle and getting the second for 50% off. The full line scents available on the candle company's website include Bahama Breeze, Coconut Beach and Iced Berry Lemonade, giving you the chill, beachy vibe wherever you live.

