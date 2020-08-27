We can't really expect the 2020 fantasy football season to just proceed as normal, can we? Between a global pandemic and protests, the already-resumed professional leagues have seen a number of bumps in the road. The NFL will likely be no different, and the NFL already has us expecting the unexpected on a regular basis. No one planned on Gardner Minshew becoming one of football's most popular players last season, but it happened. So, in hopes of accounting for some of the crazy, these are 10 bold predictions for the 2020 fantasy football season.

Making bold predictions can be a bit tricky because everyone's definition of bold is a little different. Below, you'll find that some of the predictions are bolder than others, but all of them are things that current ADP and rankings would suggest won't happen. But nothing is impossible, and with plenty of reasons below, there's a case to be made that any and all of these things could happen.

1. Lamar Jackson will score the most single-season fantasy points ever

First, the numbers: Jackson scored 415.7 fantasy points in 2019 (with four-point passing TDs). That was less than two points behind Patrick Mahomes' 2018 (417.1) and less than 12 points behind LaDanian Tomlinson's all-time mark of 427.1 standard-league fantasy points in 2006.

It's easy to talk about Jackson and expect him to regress to the mean, but he's only been in the league two seasons -- we don't even have a good grasp yet of what his mean is. Why couldn't he repeat last season's numbers, or even do better?

There's a simple way to project Jackson to beat LT -- give him a few more rushing TDs. Despite rushing 176 times, which was 67 more than Josh Allen, who led all QBs with nine rushing touchdowns, Jackson finished with seven rushing TDs. It wouldn't be unfair to suggest Jackson could get 10 rushing TDs, averaging one score every 17 times he runs. That alone would push him over LT, although maybe it means one or two fewer passing TDs. Jackson can make up for that with just a slight increase in yards per completion, which is certainly possible thanks to the additions of rookies Devin Duvernay and JK Dobbins and the emergence of Miles Boykin.

Maybe the more fun question, assuming a fun Patrick Mahomes, is this: Can they both break the single-season fantasy points record in 2020?

2. Gardner Minshew will outscore Josh Allen

Let's start with how close Minshew and Allen were in fantasy points per game in 2019: Allen averaged 18.0, while Minshew averaged 16.4. While Allen has added Stefon Diggs to his receiving corps, the Buffalo offensive system remains the same, with that maneuver more impacting John Brown and Cole Beasley than it does Allen. So, for the sake of this prediction, let's look at that 1.6 fantasy points per game differential. Making it up for Minshew will be all about regression.

A year ago, Allen rushed for nine TDs, more than any quarterback in the league, including Lamar Jackson. He did that on 109 rushes at 4.7 yards per attempt. While Buffalo is comfortable with Allen carrying down near the goal line, that's likely a peak rushing score season for him. Minshew, on the other hand, rushed 67 times at 5.1 yards per attempt and never found the end zone with his legs. With quarterbacks benefiting so much from the proportionally more helpful rushing stats, Minshew likely closes the gap on Allen in rushing touchdown points.

Then, you have to consider the turnovers. Allen protected the football much better in 2019, declining by three in interceptions from the year before despite playing more games. But Allen also fumbled a concerning 14 times, managing to only lose four of them. Minshew in a lot of ways played like a rookie-year Allen, but he was already much better with a 21-6 TD-INT ratio, which actually beat Allen's 20-9 ratio from a year ago. Minshew had much worse luck on his fumbles, losing seven of his 13. Those little negatives, which might be more fluky than anything, add up.

Let's assume both of these QBs play 16 games. If Allen declines to six rushing touchdowns and Minshew runs for three, then we give Allen another interception and two more fumbles lost while taking away two fumbles lost from Minshew, that's 24 points negative for Allen and 22 points positive for Minshew (in leagues with -2 for INTs and FLs). That 46-point total works out to almost three fantasy points per game. Maybe I'm making a lot of assumptions, but after already relatively similar 2019s, Allen and Minshew likely won't finish as far off in 2020 as their QB8 and QB25 ADP's suggest.

