10 Black history moments you didn't learn at school

When NAMESldn launched in July this year, it aimed to educate white people about Black history and spotlight Black creativity and talent. The interactive 360° virtual showroom not only championed accomplished artists, authors and speakers, but it also offered recommendations for educational resources for those who want to become better allies.

"As a white person and person of certain privilege, I recognise that this is my fight to make up for the atrocities of the past and stand with minorities as we fight to abolish discrimination in our current society," says NAMESldn founder Richard Thornn.

“Why is it that white people always turn to our friends of colour when it comes to teaching? It is not their responsibility. It is ours.”

Black children make up 17% of the 0-15 age group (ONS) in the UK and schools need do more to represent them in their curriculum. With only 11% of GCSE students studying optional Black British history modules, it is more important than ever for schools to raise the profile on historical Black events.

As a friend of NAMESldn, I've rounded up 10 key facts and moments in Black British history to get your education started.



1.The first Britons were dark skinned

The first Britons had dark to Black skin, curly hair and blue eyes. This was proven after DNA analysis of a 10,000-year-old skeleton (Britain's oldest complete skeleton), known as Cheddar Man, located in Somerset's Cheddar Gorge. He was found to have had dark curly hair and either dark or Black skin, suggesting that the idea of Europeans as having fair skin is a recent phenomena. People of white British ancestry today are descendants of the Mesolithic hunters like Cheddar Man.

2. The Roman Empire was multicultural (27BC - 476AD)

At the Roman Empire's peak, it stretched far and wide from north-western Europe to North Africa and into the Near East. People were known to have travelled widely across the empire. By the 3rd century, there is evidence of African people making their way to Britain where they lived as soldiers, slaves or even free men and women.

3. There were Black Tudors (1485 - 1603) and Stuarts (1603 - 1714)

Slavery was not the start of the Black community's experience in England. The African diaspora traces to the 18th century; these people came to England from Africa, Europe and the Caribbean with privateers, pirates, merchants, aristocrats and royalty. They lived and worked at different levels of society - some found paid work as porters and trumpeters, while others were present at the royal courts of Henry VII, Henry VIII, Elizabeth I and James I. That's not to say that Briton was multicultural during this period - Miranda Kaufmann, who wrote the book Black Tudors: An Untold Story, found around 360 individuals from 1500-1640. However, her research does prove that Black people were a part of Tudor life, and that they lived freely.

