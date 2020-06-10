10 Black Celebrity Hairstylists You Should Be Following On Instagram

Megan Decker
Refinery 29 UK

You've donated to the cause, signed the petitions, written to your local government officials demanding change, shopped Black-owned brands, and taken to the streets to protest. If you're looking for more ways to support the Black community and call for racial justice — not just this week, but always — you can also use your Instagram feed to follow, share, and amplify Black creatives who are using their craft to bring much-needed representation to Hollywood and beyond.

Ahead, you'll find a gallery of the industry's most influential Black hairstylists, all of whom use their platforms to spotlight the beauty and versatility of hair — with muses like Zendaya, Zoë Kravitz, Logan Browning, and Solange to help them showcase their work. From luscious curls to intricate braids and protective styles, their feeds are a stunning celebration of Black beauty and artistry. Find 10 stylists you should be following, ahead.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

9 Black-Owned Beauty Companies To Support

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

How To Use Sephora Points To Donate

How To Help Black People Today, Tomorrow & Forever



What to Read Next