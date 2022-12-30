The 10 biggest tech stories of 2022

Alan Martin
·8 min read
(ES Composite)
(ES Composite)

At the risk of sounding philosophical, 2022 was a year characterised by absence and chaos. In particular, the absence of confidence, as anxious consumers collectively tightened their own belts. Even the biggest tech companies were forced to trim ambitions (and spending) by increasingly skittish investors.

There was also a distinct lack of imaginative ideas, with precious few launches to excite gadget fans. Indeed, many of the standout stories of the year were all about the end of something (farewells to Google Stadia and Apple’s iPod) rather than the creation of shiny new toys or clever services.

Set against this darkening sky were intermittent flashes of chaos, that lit up the murkiness like bolts of lightning, powered by fear, amusement, or both. For instance, the crypto crashes or the moment San Francisco approved killer robots and Elon Musk’s volatile reign as new Twitter overlord.

And then, ironically, there is the surreal yet all-too-genuine threat of power cuts occurring in the UK.

This is the story of consumer tech in 2022…

Big tech begins to shrink

The Meta Quest Pro headset is a pricy way to enter the metaverse (Meta)
The Meta Quest Pro headset is a pricy way to enter the metaverse (Meta)

It turns out that even the biggest beasts of the technology world are not recession-proof. There were staff layoffs at Microsoft, Snap, Twitter and Meta. Even Amazon and Google put hiring freezes in place.

Of course, teachers, nurses, or anyone else who grafts hard to improve society in return for meagre wages, will struggle to summon sympathy for the plight of software developers. Yet it’s worth noting this news means the social tools that many people rely upon every day might well become less reliable.

The Meta cuts involved 11,000 people losing their jobs and led to a rare mea culpa from CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. Despite this, the firm doubled-down on a vision of the metaverse as a virtual space for work or play. It also launched the Meta Quest Pro in October priced at £1,500 which isn’t exactly mainstream.

Consumers get frugal

Fewer crowds on Black Friday were almost inevitable this year (Getty Images)
Fewer crowds on Black Friday were almost inevitable this year (Getty Images)

The cost-of-living crisis made it inevitable that people would curtail purchases of non-essential gizmos yet rocketing energy prices took this in a specific direction. Enthusiasm for energy-reduction ideas was rampant and the most talked-about consumer tech became smart plugs, cheap heaters and air fryers.

Against the increasingly bleak backdrop of experts warning Brits not to waste energy the National Grid drew up plans for the first UK power cuts since the 1970s – and its chief executive has warned that these might still occur this winter.

All things considered, it was no surprise to learn that Black Friday was a damp squib or at least not the cash cow that many brands have come to expect.

San Francisco (briefly) approves killer robots

The public backlash against killer robots was intense (Getty Images)
The public backlash against killer robots was intense (Getty Images)

For a fleeting but terrifying moment, Robocop was set to become a reality when the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted to allow the city’s police force to deploy robots that could kill suspects.

The backlash was, unsurprisingly, enormous and within a week this controversial policy was paused when the same board that had approved the killer robots voted unanimously to overturn its decision.

Given the poor track-record of human police administering lethal force in the US, few people are prepared to risk relying on a robot to do the job better. It’s back to the drawing board for this one.

Google Stadia goes belly up

Google confirmed the demise of Stadia in September 2022 (Google)
Google confirmed the demise of Stadia in September 2022 (Google)

Big G proudly introduced Stadia as the future of game streaming in 2019. By September of this year, Google announced it wanted to ice the whole project, which will now shut down on January 18, 2023.

While players will get (some) refunds on hardware or game purchases, most saved games will be lost forever. The demise of Stadia highlights the risks of being an early adopter — even when you’re dealing with a company of Google’s stature.

Despite this glitch, cloud gaming has a bright future, with Nvidia’s GeForce Now and Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming enabling players to stream games to a wide variety of devices. In that sense, it’s game on.

Steam Deck makes PC gaming portable

The Steam Deck unleashed proper PC gaming on the move (Steam Deck)
The Steam Deck unleashed proper PC gaming on the move (Steam Deck)

There were happier times for mobile gamers from Valve, the creators of the popular Steam platform.

Historically speaking, people who like to play games on a PC have always had two problems: the high price of hardware and a lack of portable options. The Steam Deck largely solved both of these issues.

This handheld PC is capable of running even demanding games such Cyberpunk 2077 and yet its price starts at £349 — which is only £40 more than a Nintendo Switch OLED.

Early adopters know the Steam Deck is not perfect, with some games still not working and a battery life that could definitely be improved. Even so, the ability to play premium PC games while on the move is entirely new territory and worth applauding.

Small smartphones wither on the vine

Apple no longer sells mini versions of its premium handsets (Apple)
Apple no longer sells mini versions of its premium handsets (Apple)

The number of companies offering dinky smartphones became vanishingly small in September once Apple abandoned its mini handsets as part of the launch of the new iPhone 14 range in September.

This year, Apple introduced the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus in place of the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini. The latter and its predecessor, the iPhone 12 mini, had sold pretty poorly despite being the cheapest way of getting an iPhone that was not one the entry-level SE models.

If you are phone shopping in 2023, you will find that handsets with 6-inch screens or larger are now the norm, no matter which type of device you prefer.

EU confirms demise of Apple’s Lightning cable

The USB-C cable is the future for mobile phones (Mishaal Zahed / Unsplash)
The USB-C cable is the future for mobile phones (Mishaal Zahed / Unsplash)

Speaking of iPhones, future models will almost certainly have a USB-C socket (the little oval connector found on most portable electronics and some iPads) rather than Apple’s own Lightning cables.

After many years of wrangling about this idea, new EU legislation recently set a date for the end of 2024 in order to help reduce e-waste.

Put simply, Apple will no longer be able to sell devices that feature the Lightning port inside the EU and must either switch to USB-C or create phones with no sockets that rely entirely on wireless charging.

For most consumers, this is good news — albeit that iPhone owners will probably need new power leads and might also find that a few of their devices (e.g. Lighting microphones) no longer work.

Netflix embraces adverts

Netflix (Netflix)
Netflix (Netflix)

As recently as 2020, Netflix was dead against adverts, with CEO and co-founder Reed Hastings saying he wanted the streamer to be a “safe respite” with “none of the controversy around exploiting users with advertising.”

Fast forward to October of 2022 and Netflix did introduce a tier with adverts. For £4.99 a month, you can get basic Netflix — minus the ability to view offline and with a few catalogue omissions — but around five minutes of unskippable adverts per hour. Frankly, it’s a sign of the times.

Netflix grew tired of password sharing this year and began testing a plan to charge users a nominal fee for those who share an account between households. The extra levy is expected to come to the UK next year and there was even tough talk from the UK Government that password sharing could be illegal.

Apple finally retires the iPod

Apple kills the iPod (Christine Sandu / Unsplash)
Apple kills the iPod (Christine Sandu / Unsplash)

After nearly 21 years, the iPod died without much fanfare. Apple was happy to see this iconic product put out to pasture with a simple press release hailing “the spirit of iPod” still prevalent in Apple Music.

While it’s pretty clear the iPod was of limited use in a world where music streaming is now the everyday norm, its passing still marks the end of an era. The iPod was from a simpler time, when devices had a single purpose and the connection between you and your music was a personal one.

The rise of the so-called celestial jukeboxes provide a vast array of music at our fingertips but something has undoubtedly been lost in the process.

Elon Musk buys Twitter – and chaos reigns

King Elon of Twitter creates chaos (AFP via Getty Images)
King Elon of Twitter creates chaos (AFP via Getty Images)

The biggest tech event of the year was undoubtedly Elon Musk buying Twitter for $44 billion — a story that has run into dozens of mini-dramas as the billionaire’s unconventional leadership took hold.

After spending months trying to back out of the deal, Musk eventually went through with it and almost immediately laid off over half the global workforce and made verification — the blue tick that highlights notable accounts — a badge that anyone could buy. This perk was quickly paused after a bunch of people pretended to be others — including lots of fake Elon Musks.

After that, Musk reinstated former President Donald Trump based on the results of a Twitter poll, and gave amnesty to other previously banned accounts. As advertisers fled, he declared war on Apple, even suggesting he might make his own smartphone if Twitter’s new look moderation-light policies led to it being banned from the Android and iOS app stores.

Most recently, Musk went back on his free-speech absolutism by banning journalists accounts for reporting on the movements of his private jet, and then offered his resignation as CEO to Twitter via another poll.

The resignation was accepted, and he has vowed to step down as soon as he finds someone “foolish enough to take the job”. After that, he’s said he’ll “just run the software & server teams” — which means that little will mostly likely change, given that Twitter is largely about software and servers.

If nothing else, it’s certainly not been dull.

Latest Stories

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • McBain scores 2 late goals, Coyotes top Maple Leafs 6-3

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jack McBain scored two late goals, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Thursday night for their third straight win. McBain broke a tie when he converted a cross-ice feed from Lawson Crouse with 6:17 remaining. McBain and Barrett Hayton scored into an open net in the final moments as the Coyotes became the first team to beat Toronto (22-8-6) twice this season. The Coyotes are 6-1-1 at 5,000-seat Mullett Arena since returning from a 14-game, 33-day road

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday. Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia's fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand. The Sixers never led t

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • John Scott's Connor McDavid comment takes pressure off Oilers management

    Retired NHLer and one-time All-Star John Scott shared an outrageous take about Connor McDavid, saying he wouldn't build a playoff team around the NHL's best player but in doing so he lifted pressure off Oilers management, who have failed to build a contending team around McDavid.

  • Jokic stars as Nuggets top Suns in OT; Booker out again

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had another monster triple-double, Aaron Gordon threw down a pivotal dunk that stood up after a review in overtime and the Denver Nuggets rallied for a 128-125 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Jokic had 41 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists for his 83rd career triple-double. The two-time reigning NBA MVP had a 40-point, 27-rebound, 10-assist outing a week ago. Phoenix star Devin Booker lasted only 4:20 in his return from a groin injury, scoring two points

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Safely in playoffs, Ravens still have division to play for

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have clinched a postseason berth. Coach John Harbaugh indicated that would have no impact on Lamar Jackson's status. “Players play when they’re healthy and ready to go. That’s really all we do,” Harbaugh said after Baltimore's 17-9 win over Atlanta on Saturday. “When the player and the docs come back and say, ‘Hey, it’s time,’ then (as) coaches, we build him into the game plan.” Even though the Ravens are headed to the playoffs, Baltimore still has a

  • Tagovailoa out again with Dolphins' playoff hopes teetering

    MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time. Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East. The Dolphins (8-7) haven't won since, and it's not clear when they'll see

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin