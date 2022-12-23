The 10 biggest movies of the year at the global box office – ranked

With 2022 coming to an end, movie fans are looking at the global box office to find out which 10 films were this year’s biggest.

As of writing, James Cameron’s costly Avatar sequel was in ninth place, having made $609.7m (£506m) as of Thursday morning (22 December).

However, it’s currently on course to make double this over the course of the next month, which would see the film soar to second place.

This would make Avatar: The Way of Water the third film to cross the $1bn (£830m) mark in 2022, surpassing all three Marvel films to have been released this year.

It would also beat The Batman and Jurassic World: Dominion.

The only film Avatar: The Way of Water would nead to beat is Top Gun: Maverick, which, thanks to its staying power at the box office, has hit just under $1.5bn.

Also in the top 10 is Minions: The Rise of Gru and Chinese blockbusters Moon Man and Water Gate Bridge.

Below is the full global box office top 10 of 2022:

1. Top Gun: Maverick ($1.489bn/£1.234bn)

2. Jurassic World: Dominion ($1.001bn/£829.9m)

3. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($955.8m/£792.4m)

4. Minions: The Rise of Gru ($939.4m/£778.8m)

5. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($790£655mm)

6. The Batman ($770.8m/£639.1m)

‘The Batman’ is one of the year’s biggest films (© 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

7. Thor: Love and Thunder ($761m/£630.9m)

8. Water Gate Bridge ($626.5m/£519.4m)

9. Avatar: The Way of Water $609.7m (£506m)

10. Moon Man ($460.2m/£381.5m)