10 Biggest Financial TikTok Stars of 2022

As 2022 comes to an end, we reflect on one of the hottest apps on nearly every American’s phone: TikTok. This app took social media by storm in 2021, when it achieved 656 million downloads, and remains the only app besides Facebook to exceed 3 billion downloads.

Several reasons for TikTok’s success include how easy it is for creators to record and edit content on the app, the short-form videos in the feed and personalized “for you” pages.

The app’s quick and engaging videos welcome a wide range of content, from baking videos and pranks to financial advice. Further, TikTok’s algorithm is unlike other social media app’s as it pushes videos based on the content rather than the creator’s following count, allowing anyone to have a successful platform and a voice on the app.

While anyone can share financial advice on the app, here’s a look at 10 of the biggest TikTok financial creators and insight into the type of financial content they offer on the platform.

Erika Kullberg

Handle: @erikakullberg

Followers: 9M

Erika Kullberg’s popular motto on TikTok is “I read the fine print so you don’t have to.” True to her words, Kullberg brings her experience as a lawyer to the app and educates viewers on how to save money and get refunds or replacements. Some of her most popular videos include how to get a free pair of Nike Pros and how to get a flight refund.

Mark Tilbury

Handle: @marktilbury

Followers: 7.2M

A self-made millionaire, Mark Tilbury uses his TikTok account to help people learn about finances and investing in order to reach their personal finance goals. Using a straightforward and entertaining video style, Tilbury engages young audiences and breaks down how to be financially successful.

Humphrey Yang

Handle: @humphreytalks

Followers: 3.3M

Humphrey Yang’s videos dissect financial information, from how much the World Cup costs to how to start investing. Yang’s videos expertly break down complicated financial information in a way that is easy to understand. His personal finance tips and everyday savings hacks are incredibly helpful, and the thoughtfulness of his videos makes this account a “must visit.”

Tatiana Londono

Handle: @tatlondono

Followers: 2.8M

If you are interested in real estate, Tatiana Londono is a TikTok creator you don’t want to miss out on. She shares tips on everything from how to get a real estate license to how to deal with difficult clients. Londono’s genuineness shines through in every video, and she’s not afraid to answer the real estate and personal finance questions that experts often avoid.

Tori Dunlap

Handle: @herfirst100k

Followers: 2.3M

Looking to save money, pay off debt or invest? Tori Dunlap has you covered. Dunlap’s TikTok is aimed at helping women build wealth and bridging the gender income gap between men and women. As a business owner, she offers advice for entrepreneurs and simple ways to grow financially.

Seth Godwin

Handle: @seth.godwin

Followers: 1.6M

Seth Godwin’s success on TikTok can be primarily attributed to the money-saving personal finance advice he offers his viewers. In a recent video, Godwin shared with his followers how they can get a free donut from Krispy Kreme. Also known as “The Godfather” on TikTok, he often can be seen educating his audience on credit cards, investing and buying cars.

Madeline Pendleton

Handle: @madeline_pendleton

Followers: 1.4M

A successful small-business business owner, Madeline Pendleton uses her TokTok account to share everything from her business operations to her personal financial journey. While her account is not solely focused on financial advice, her journey from being homeless at times to becoming a successful business and homeowner is inspirational. On her TikTok, Pendleton dissects topics such as homebuying and student debt in a quick step-by-step way.

Crypto Mason

Handle: @cryptomasun

Followers: 1.2M

It comes as no surprise that Crypto Mason is known for his crypto content. Popular on financial TikTok for his daily crypto updates, he shares tips and tricks for how to make money in cryptocurrency. One of his recent videos informs viewers of five crypto mistakes to avoid.

Taylor Price

Handle: @pricelessstay

Followers: 1.1M

A popular Gen Z finance advisor on TikTok is Taylor Price. Price’s quick and informative TikToks break down financial topics such as getting a good credit score, side hustles, how to avoid being scammed and more. Although one of the youngest TikTok financial creators, Price’s success on the app speaks for itself, and her expert financial advice is easily digestible for all ages.

CallToLeap

Handle: @calltoleap

Followers: 919.6K

CallToLeap’s TikTok account is managed by Steve Chen, a middle school math teacher turned personal finance educator. Chen’s quickly growing account is primarily centered around investment education and is perfect for anyone new to investing, as well as seasoned investors.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Biggest Financial TikTok Stars of 2022