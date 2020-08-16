10 big things: Inside a $500M bet on SPACs and sports

Special-purpose acquisition companies are all the rage these days. One of the most intriguing SPACs to emerge from the ongoing craze is RedBall Acquisition Corp., an entity led by private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners and famed baseball executive Billy Beane that aims to acquire a professional sports team. RedBall priced its IPO on Wednesday, raising $500 million and opening a two-year window during which it will scour the globe for potential targets.







I spoke with a pair of experts about the blank-check company and what it might mean for two trends that have peppered financial headlines in recent months: The rise of SPACs as an alternative to IPOs, and private equity's growing interest in pro sports. Among the takeaways: RedBall could have a unique attraction for retail investors. And don't expect PE firms to stop hunting for sports deals any time soon.







SPACs are booming. Sports deals are booming. And when the two trends converge, it's one of 10 things you need to know from the past week:



Lionel Messi (right) and Barcelona are among European soccer's biggest names. (David Ramos/Getty Images) 1. SPACs meet sports Jeeho Lee is a partner at O'Melveny & Myers who specializes in the capital markets, working with issuers and underwriters on the nitty gritty of IPOs and other deals. She's also a sports fan. Viewed through the latter lens, the appeal of RedBall's SPAC offering seems obvious.







"Can you imagine being able to own a slice of your favorite team?" she said. "Can you imagine how excited people would be?"







The SPAC sparked similar ideas for Chuck Baker, co-chair of the sports industry group at O'Melveny. Baker represented hedge fund manager David Tepper in his recent acquisition of the NFL's Carolina Panthers, and he has worked with buyers and sellers in just about every major pro league. He said that, for a team, the main attractions of merging with RedBall would be the liquidity of the public markets and the ability to foster much broader bases of shareholders and fans.







"For purposes of building brand equity, think of a Manchester United or a Barcelona, a Dallas Cowboys—one of these teams that has such tremendous brand value," Baker said. "The ability to be international in terms of your shareholder body I think would be pretty spectacular."







Those first two names Baker mentions might be more appropriate examples. Because of league ownership rules, it will be difficult (if not impossible) for RedBall to purchase a team in the NFL, NBA, MLB or NHL. Much more likely, Baker said, is a target in European soccer. And that would tie into the background of the SPAC's managers: RedBird Capital agreed last month to acquire French soccer club Toulouse FC, and Beane owns a stake in English club Barnsley.







The SPAC expects to have about $2 billion in buying power, according to Axios, which should allow it to target names in Europe's upper echelon. Forbes estimates that only eight European soccer teams have valuations exceeding that figure.







Another potential appeal of the SPAC is the chance to work with Beane, who revolutionized professional baseball in the 2000s with his analytics-based approach. In recent years, he has increasingly turned his attention toward European soccer. In addition to his stake in Barnsley, Beane has worked as an adviser at Dutch club AZ Alkmaar since 2015.







"When you're investing in a SPAC, you're investing in a blind pool. You're relying to a great extent on the competence, experience and track record of the managers," Baker said. "When they're targeting a sports-type investment, having somebody so well steeped in analytics as a Billy Beane I think will be impactful."







RedBall is the latest in a line of unique sports investment vehicles to make headlines this year. Dyal Capital Partners is reportedly raising up to $2 billion for a first-of-its-kind fund that would acquire minority stakes in NBA teams. A new firm called Arctos Sports Partners is said to be seeking up to $1.5 billion for a fund that will buy stakes across multiple leagues.







Baker said there are two main reasons for the surge. One is a loosening of ownership restrictions on the part of leagues such as MLB and the NBA, making it easier for investment groups to buy minority (but not control) stakes in sports teams. Broadening the pool of potential investors aims to both keep the franchises' values high and improve liquidity options for existing owners. The other reason is perhaps simpler: Many team valuations have skyrocketed over the past two decades, creating the prospect of outstanding returns.

Story continues