10 best women’s white T-shirts for timeless style

Ultimately, you’re looking for comfort and something that fits like it was made for you (The Independent)

If you’re unsure on what to wear, chances are a white T-shirt can solve that issue. Whether worn loosely tucked into jeans, under a blazer, or with your favourite loungers. It’s versatility at its best.

While it might not be the star of the show, there isn’t an outfit that can’t be completed with one. But getting it right is a must, which is why we looked for the perfect fit, cut, fabric and neckline. Most of all though, it needs to be comfortable and totally timeless.

When it comes to deciding on cut and fit, nine times out of 10 we’d suggest looking for a classic, boyfriend shape as it’ll tone down a more formal outfit. As for fabric, look for natural fibres, such as Tencel (made from wood pulp) or cotton, both of which can be found aplenty on the high street.

Read more: Best online clothes shops to see you through lockdown while stores are closed

Once you find the perfect one for you, it’s worth stocking up on. Afterall, this is a staple that will never go out of fashion.

To help you on your quest, we’ve found the fail-safe numbers that won’t lose their shape and will not let you down, whatever the season.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Read More

11 best women's ethical fashion pieces for £50 and under

10 best women’s running leggings to help you go that extra mile

9 best women’s online jewellery shops worth their weight in gold

Asos Design ultimate cotton T-shirt with crew neck in white

The simple, boxy cut and perfect round neck coupled with the soft and durable 100 per cent cotton fabric make it easily one of the best T-shirts on the high street. We’ve gone back to it time and again. And at just £6, if the unlikely happens and it shrinks in the wash, it won’t set you back too much if you need to replace it. It also comes in grey and black, which are equally as timeless.

Story continues

Buy now £6.00, Asos

Sunspel women’s midweight cotton boy fit T-shirt in white

A classic “boy fit” tee, this ticks all the boxes: high neckline, oversized fit and a heavyweight cotton. Owing to the thick material, there’s no need for a white bra either, an added bonus and a rarity. We’d wear it with everything and anything in our wardrobe, and it transcends trends and seasons. While slightly more costly than the others in this round-up, we’d highly recommend it as a great investment piece that will last.

Buy now £55.00, Sunspel

Nasty Gal chip on your shoulder padded tank top

Rounded necklines and exaggerated shoulders all started with the sell-out Eva T-shirt from Paris-based brand, The Frankie Shop. While this will set you back somewhere in the region of £70, this Nasty Gal number is a great alternative. Wear tucked into black high-waisted straight leg jeans and your favourite chain necklace.

Buy now £6.00, Nasty Gal

Victoria Beckham logo rib T-shirt in white

One of VB’s signature looks is a white tee and boyfriend jeans, so it’s not surprise that this is the ideal cut. And we’d heard a lot of hype, but it more than lived up to the expectations. Oversized and comfortable, the graphic detailing is ideal for off-duty days. The slightly longer sleeves lend themselves well to being rolled up allà Posh Spice herself. There’s no denying that this is an expensive tee, but it is a designer brand and a high-end product.

Buy now £95.00, Victoria Beckham

Arket crew-neck T-shirt

With a great thickness and a fit that’s smart enough to wear to more formal affairs, as well as for off-duty days, this is a great all-rounder. We’d wear with suit trousers (when a return to the office happens), but also love wearing with a great pair of joggers. It also comes in a creamy colour if you’re looking for something a little kinder to washed-out winter skin.

Buy now £15.00, Arket

Everlane the organic cotton box-cut tee

One of our favourite sustainable brands, Everlane has used GOTS-certified cotton (a certification that limits the use of toxic bleaches, dyes and other chemical inputs during the production process of clothing) to make its box cut tee. It’s a relaxed cut that’s slightly more cropped than others in this round-up. We were also impressed by the number of sizes on offer.

Buy now £16.00, Everlane

Warehouse love embroidered T-shirt

Slogan tees are making a comeback – Christopher Kane’s sell-out “More Joy” collection proves it. If you’re looking to tap into the trend, then this “love x” white T-shirt is the way to go. Made from 100 per cent cotton, it has a classic slim fit and a soft fabric that feels kind to the skin.

Buy now £16.50, Warehouse

nu-in basic oversized T-shirt

Another one of our favourite sustainable brands has made a white tee too good to miss – plus it’s packaged in a 100 per cent compostable bag, meaning it’s more environmentally friendly than common single-use options that high street retailers lean towards. As for the tee itself, it’s a boxy fit that feels high-quality and most importantly it’s comfortable to wear.

Buy now £19.00, nu-in

& Other Stories boxy organic cotton T-shirt

Another boxy design, but this time with slightly longer, wide cut sleeves – a real plus if you’re looking for something loose on the arms. A fail-safe high street favourite that also comes in a range of colours, which we’re pleased about since it’s a great all-rounder – we’ll be buying pink, mint and black next.

Buy now £17.00, & Other Stories

Zara stretch top with wide straps

This is the T-shirt version of the bodysuit Rosie Huntington-Whitley raves about, so you know it’s a worthy purchase. If you’re looking for a tight-fitting number that will look great tucked into high-waisted jeans or joggers, this is the one to reach for. An affordable price and high-quality, you can’t go wrong.

Buy now £9.99, Zara

The verdict: Women’s white T-shirts

As an essential to every wardrobe, since it really does work for all occasions, it pays to find the perfect one for you. While all the ones mentioned in this round-up are a worthy purchase, it’s the Asos £6 ultimate cotton tee that stole the show – affordable, a great cut and fit, it’s faultless. If you want to spend a little extra though, we cannot recommend Sunspel women’s midweight cotton boy fit T-shirt enough; a fantastic high-quality piece that is made to last.

We’ve also found the best sustainable denim brands to have on your radar