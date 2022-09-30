The 10 best weekend sales you can shop right now at Sam's Club, QVC and Michael Kors

Jon Winkler, Daniel Donabedian and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
Shop the best deals available today for savings on handbags, tech and home essentials.
Shop the best deals available today for savings on handbags, tech and home essentials.

The weekend is upon us, and the deals are coming in hot. Whether you're after home essentials or fall fashion staples, you can treat yourself to a weekend shopping spree right now. Stay on budget with markdowns at Tula, QVC, Michael Kors and so much more.

If you want to stretch your dollar, you came to the right place. The savings are endless at major outlets, including Sam's Club and Kate Spade. Keep scrolling for insider info on all the best sales available this weekend—just shop fast, deals this good never last long.

Early Prime Day kitchen deals: Save on Ninja and KitchenAid before Black Friday 2022

Chewy pet deals: Shop wag-worthy markdowns on Disney pet products right now—save on toys and treats

1. Sam's Club

Sign up for a Sam's Club membership for free and start saving in bulk on pantry essentials, gas, groceries and more.
Sign up for a Sam's Club membership for free and start saving in bulk on pantry essentials, gas, groceries and more.

Warehouse clubs offer home essentials in bulk so you can save more money in the long run, and Sam's Club is letting you join with an extra touch of deals. Right now, new members can get a $45 credit to use on their first purchase (though it must be made within 60 days of joining). A Sam's Club membership entitles shoppers to special discounts on everything from pantry staples and household goods to tires and prescriptions. You'll also access a $0.05 discount on gas for members at select Sam's Club fuel stations

Sign up for Sam's Club membership

2. Michael Kors

Rock your fall fashion looks in style with purses, jackets, shoes and more from Michael Kors.
Rock your fall fashion looks in style with purses, jackets, shoes and more from Michael Kors.

Fall is in the air, and it's the perfect time to prepare for it by stocking up on fall fashion essentials. Right now, Michael Kors is hosting its Fall Fashion event and you can get 25% off your purchase of premium bags, shoes and more. Luxury bags like the Michael Kors Parker medium leather messenger bag are a part of this sale, and you can grab this chic purse for $125 off. The sustainable bag is usually listed at $458, but today you can get it in five unique colors for $343.50.

Shop at Michael Kors

3. Tula

Refresh your skincare routine with stellar savings on Tula beauty products.
Refresh your skincare routine with stellar savings on Tula beauty products.

Investing in your skin? For a limited time, you can get 20% off sitewide at Tula and save on skincare products and more. Just use coupon code SAVE20 at checkout to unlock the savings. You'll be able to snag award-winning items like Tula's hydrating day & night cream that will keep your skin healthy 24/7. Typically the cream comes in at $54, but with the discount code you can freshen up your face for just $43.20.

Shop at Tula

4. Jos. A. Bank

Save up to 75% on suits, ties and more during Jos. A. Bank's flash sale.
Save up to 75% on suits, ties and more during Jos. A. Bank's flash sale.

Suit up with massive men's fashion deals at Jos. A. Bank during the current flash sale offering up to a whopping 75% off vests, tailored shirts, suits and more. From now until Sunday, October 2, the men's clothing retailer is hosting tons of deals on clearance items, including some of our favorite suits. We love the Traveler Collection Windowpane plaid suit, and right now you can snag it for $300 off. Typically listed at $399, this suit is 75% off during Jos. A. Bank's huge sale, bringing its price all the way down to just $99. Score even more savings on men's fashion essentials by checking out everything Jos. A. Bank has to offer at its flash sale, but act fast before these deals expire.

Shop at Jos. A. Bank

5. Bombas

Shop the Bombas sale for big savings on chic and cozy socks.
Shop the Bombas sale for big savings on chic and cozy socks.

Give your feet something cozy to slip into this fall with a new collection of Bombas socks. If it's your first time perusing the brand's stylish footwear, you can use the promo code USAT20 at checkout for 20% off your first order. That means you can get the Bombas men's running ankle socks, one of our favorite running socks, for $13.20 instead of the list price of $16.50. Returning customers can still save with the brand offering up to 15% off packs of socks for men, women and kids.

Shop at Bombas

6. Green Chef

Save hundreds when you sign up for Green Chef meal deliveries right now.
Save hundreds when you sign up for Green Chef meal deliveries right now.

Food shopping can be a real chore, especially if you're looking for healthier items. Thankfully, you can skip the lines at farmer's markets and organic grocery stores by signing up for Green Chef. If you're new to this best-selling meal kit delivery service, you're in luck: Fresh faces can save big on their first five boxes for a limited time. When you subscribe to Green Chef today, you'll enjoy 50% off the first box 22% off the second, third and fourth boxes and 5% off the fifth box. That means you can save as much as $135 across your first five deliveries when you sign up now.

Sign up for Green Chef

7. QVC

Save big on beauty products, home goods and more right now at QVC.
Save big on beauty products, home goods and more right now at QVC.

Whether you need new style for your closet or an update to your kitchen, QVC can help you shop smart. New customers can use the promo code OFFER to get $15 off your first order. This is on top of the outlet's vast clearance section with discounts on tech, clothing, beauty products, home essentials and more. For instance, you can freshen up your face with the ExfoliKate intensive exfoliating treatment duo, typically listed for $179, but now retailing for $99—an impressive 50% markdown.

Shop at QVC

8. Kate Spade

This Kate Spade backpack can be yours for less than $120 this weekend.
This Kate Spade backpack can be yours for less than $120 this weekend.

Stroll into fall with some stylish new accessories from Kate Spade. You can shop the brand's sale section for discounts of up to 50% off on handbags, purses and more. For instance, the Kate Spade Day Pack medium backpack, typically listed for $298, is 50% off, ringing up at just $149. Our experts love this backpack and find it just as fashionable as it is useful.

Shop at Kate Spade

9. Solo Stove

The Solo Stove Bonfire is one of our favorite fire pits and you can get it at Amazon for more than $50 off.
The Solo Stove Bonfire is one of our favorite fire pits and you can get it at Amazon for more than $50 off.

Sweater weather is officially here. If you're looking for a way to stay warm, a Solo Stove fire pit is the perfect solution. Great for bonfires and backyard hangs, the cult-favorite fire pits are selling for up to 25% off right now. In testing the Bonfire pit wowed us—it was quick to start, easy to transport and (best of all) created a smokeless fire. Usually priced at $399.99, you can take home the Bonfire 2.0 for just $239.99 today thanks to a $160 markdown.

Shop at Solo Stove

10. Macy's

Head to Macy's for epic deals on fall fashion and so much more.
Head to Macy's for epic deals on fall fashion and so much more.

If you have yet to update your closet with chic fall fashion pieces, now's your chance. Right now Macy's is offering up an extra 15 to 30% off across all categories, including men's, women's and kids' clothing. Meanwhile, you can also scoop savings on jewelry, handbags and shoes or shop budget-friendly home essentials like bedding and kitchen gadgets. Ready to shop? Just enter coupon code VIP at checkout to score the limited-time deals.

Shop at Macy's

Other noteworthy sales

