The 10 best new TV shows to watch this fall, from 'American Gigolo' to 'Andor'

Blockbuster Video on Netflix? A new "American Gigolo"? An original show about reboots? Welcome to fall TV 2022.

As the days grow shorter and the weather grows colder, your favorite TV networks and streaming services are ramping up their new programming. And while fall TV is not the only time to premiere new shows the way it once was, dozens of new and returning series still hope to gain new fans and cultural cachet.

This autumn's best offerings include a Netflix series set at a Blockbuster video store, a portrait of an irreverent queen, a pizza-making competition, another "Star Wars" series and a funny vampire tale. And that's not to mention some of the big returning shows this season, which include the final seasons of critical darlings "Atlanta" (FX) and "The Good Fight" (Paramount+) and zombie juggernaut "The Walking Dead" (AMC); a new season of everyone's favorite dad show "Yellowstone" (Paramount Network); and onetime ABC smash "Dancing With the Stars," moving to a streaming home on Disney+.

But don't worry, you don't have to watch it all. Here is what is really worth your time.

Samanta Morton as Catherine d' Medici in &quot;The Serpent Queen.&quot;
Samanta Morton as Catherine d' Medici in "The Serpent Queen."

'The Serpent Queen'

Starz (Sept. 11; Sundays, 8 EDT/PDT)

Flippant and fun, this drama set in Renaissance Europe has the trappings of “Game of Thrones” palace intrigue with the attitude of “Fleabag.” Samantha Morton plays Catherine de’ Medici, whom you might remember from AP European history class as an influential Queen of France and member of the powerful Italian Medici clan. But historical know-how isn’t a prerequisite for “Serpent,” which offers a very cheeky, raw take on Catherine’s story that doesn't gloss over the very ugly parts of life during this period. Morton is electric, as is Liv Hill, the young actress who plays Catherine as a teen in flashbacks.

More: 'The Bear' and all the best TV shows of 2022 so far, definitively ranked

Jon Bernthal as Julian Kaye in &quot;American Gigolo.&quot;
Jon Bernthal as Julian Kaye in "American Gigolo."

'American Gigolo'

Showtime (Sept. 11; Sundays, 9 EDT/PDT)

A suave and gleaming Jon Bernthal takes on the role that made Richard Gere a star in this TV remake of the landmark 1980 film. In a slight twist on the film’s plot, Bernthal plays a male prostitute who was wrongfully convicted of murder and served years in prison before his sentence was overturned. Back in the dangerous world of Los Angeles criminals, he attempts to figure out whether he was framed and reunite with the one woman he really loves. The soapy setup is sold by Bernthal, who was born to play the role. All moody eyes and knowing smiles, the prolific actor is the reason to tune in.

A contestant tosses some pizza dough in Hulu's &quot;Best in Dough.&quot;
A contestant tosses some pizza dough in Hulu's "Best in Dough."

'Best in Dough'

Hulu (Sept. 19; weekly on Mondays)

With the zany, giggly energy of Netflix’s “Nailed It!” but far greater culinary skill among its contestants, Hulu’s adorable pizza-baking competition series is a dose of cheesy, saucy joy in a very dark world. Who could resist the episode in which three Nonnas (Italian grandmothers, for the uninitiated) create ridiculous pizza concoctions that originated on social media? “Dough” is not high art nor particularly deep (unless we're talking about deep-dish pizza), but it is one of the most enjoyable new series this year.

An image of Franklin Roosevelt in Washington DC, November 9th, 1943, used in PBS's &quot;The U.S. and the Holocaust.&quot;
An image of Franklin Roosevelt in Washington DC, November 9th, 1943, used in PBS's "The U.S. and the Holocaust."

'The U.S. and the Holocaust'

PBS (Sept. 18-20; check local listings)

Ken Burns has never shied away from turning his camera to the less-than-sunny parts of history, and his latest documentary series, produced with Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein, scrutinizes the way the American government and public dealt with (and were complicit in) the horrors unfolding in Nazi Germany. Blistering and educational without lecturing, the documentary is a harrowing must-watch.

Keegan-Michael Key holds up a photo depcting the fake show at the center of &quot;Reboot.&quot;
Keegan-Michael Key holds up a photo depcting the fake show at the center of "Reboot."

'Reboot'

Hulu (Sept. 20; weekly on Tuesdays) 

In the age of remakes, revivals and reboots in Hollywood, it was only a matter of time until someone produced a show about the making of one. Keegan-Michael Key, Rachel Bloom, Judi Greer, Johnny Knoxville and Paul Reiser star as the cast and writers who bring a beloved but generic 2000s sitcom back on the air (well, back on Hulu, because it’s very meta). The great cast and witty scripts, from “Modern Family” co-creator Steven Levitan, almost makes us forgive the series being titled “Reboot” instead of “Revival,” which is what it actually depicts.

'Andor' is the next new Star Wars adventure coming to Disney+. Find out how to sign up today.
'Andor' is the next new Star Wars adventure coming to Disney+. Find out how to sign up today.

'Andor'

Disney+ (Sept. 21; weekly on Wednesdays)

“Star Wars” is back with a new TV series, and you wouldn’t be faulted for not realizing right away that it is set in a galaxy far, far away. “Andor” is a new prequel that tells the origin of Diego Luna’s character from the 2016 film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” The series is smart, gripping science fiction, and the “Star Wars” of it all is almost incidental. That’s actually a very good thing, and there’s an energy and springiness to “Andor” that’s lost in some of the other “Star Wars” shows that are burdened with fan service, canon events and self-seriousness. By striking out on its own, "Andor" creates something uniquely exciting.

More: 'Andor' star Genevieve O'Reilly spies AOC inspiration for 'Star Wars' leader Mon Mothma

Mandela Van Peebles as Maurice and Jacob Batalon as Reginald in &quot;Reginald the Vampire.&quot;
Mandela Van Peebles as Maurice and Jacob Batalon as Reginald in "Reginald the Vampire."

'Reginald the Vampire'

Syfy (Oct. 5; Wednesdays, 10 EDT/PDT)

Quite a few vampire series are due this fall, from AMC’s new adaptation of Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire” to Peacock’s “Vampire Academy,” but only one imagines what would happen if someone who looks less like a supermodel was made into a creature of the night. Enter Reginald (Jacob Batalon, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”), an average Joe frittering away his potential by working at a fast-food joint. When a chance meeting with a dashing vampire results in Reginald acquiring some pointy teeth of his own, we get a much more comedic and down-to-Earth vampire story than “Twilight” or “True Blood.”

Mckenna Grace as Jan Broberg in &quot;A Friend of the Family.&quot;
Mckenna Grace as Jan Broberg in "A Friend of the Family."

'A Friend of the Family'

Peacock (Oct. 6; weekly on Thursdays)

Based on a devastating true story previously told in Netflix’s “Abducted in Plain Sight,” “Friend” is a fictionalized drama about a child abuser who wormed his way into an Idaho family in the 1970s. “B” (Jake Lacy) seems like an upstanding father and neighbor, but he is obsessed with the daughter (Mckenna Grace) of his family friends (Colin Hanks and Anna Paquin) and kidnaps her twice over several years. The harrowing drama is produced by its subject, survivor Jan Broberg, and it walks the fine line between telling her story without exploiting it.

Zoe Saldana as Amy Wheeler in &quot;From Scratch.&quot;
Zoe Saldana as Amy Wheeler in "From Scratch."

'From Scratch'

Netflix (Oct. 21)

Zoe Saldana is the effervescent star of this escapist romance about a young Black woman who finds her soulmate on a six-week excursion to Italy. The story doesn’t end when lovebirds Amy (Saldana) and Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea) finally kiss; the story is also about making sacrifices to form a life together, culture clashes and the work of maintaining a relationship through the bad times.

Randall Park as Timmy in &quot;Blockbuster.&quot;
Randall Park as Timmy in "Blockbuster."

'Blockbuster'

Netflix (Nov. 3) 

This fictional Michigan Blockbuster video store is the last one in the world, and the setting for this cheery workplace sitcom starring Randall Park (“Fresh Off the Boat”) and Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”). Many jokes about the former VHS and DVD rental business populate the series, of course, but it also has a great will they/won’t they relationship at its heart and more than a few quirky supporting characters we could fall in love with, taking its cues from the likes of “Parks and Recreation.” The fact that Netflix is pretty much what killed Blockbuster adds a bit of meta-comedy to the whole affair.

