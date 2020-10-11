10 best British beers: Traditional brews, from ale to lager

This is the kind of line-up you would expect at a quality British beer festival, minus the hog roasts, live music, sweaty beer tents (The Independent/ iStock)

Have you missed out on your favourite beer festival this year and find yourself yearning to discover a varied selection of beers from throughout the land?

With the disruption caused to beer festivals and pub openings you may have found yourself sticking to familiar local favourites rather than enjoying ales from further afield.

To help expand your drinking choice and discover something new, we’ve put together this list, gathered from all corners of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, that showcase the very best of the nation’s brewing.

With so many ace regional breweries deserving our attention we’ve had to think hard about what to include, so have decided to focus on beers that might be deemed “traditional”.

This is, admittedly, an imperfect term, but one we’re suggesting encompasses beers that follow popular British styles and, wherever possible, represent the kind of beers associated with each region.

With a few modern twists thrown in for good measure. In other words, it’s the kind of line-up you would expect at a quality British beer festival, minus the hog roasts, live music, sweaty beer tents and the promise of sunshine but a high likelihood of rain.

You could, of course, opt for a pre-selected box of beauties, such as the Best of British Virtual Beer Festival Box but for a truly national line-up dig out your finest dimpled beer mug and give these top brews a go.

