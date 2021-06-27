The 9 best Tory Burch purses and more to buy from the store's Semi-Annual Sale

We've shopped the Tory Burch sale from top to bottom.

Calling all fashion lovers! We're just one week into summer, but already, the savings are heating up. Take Tory Burch, for instance. The designer brand is currently hosting its famous Semi-Annual Sale, which means you can score the already-discounted goodies from the designer brand for an additional 25% off!

To get the deal, simply enter coupon code EXTRA at checkout to save an additional 25% on qualifying items through Monday, July 5, at 11:59 PM PT.

As for what’s up for grabs, you’ll find unbeatable deals on clothing, accessories and shoes, but the brand’s signature purses are the real stars of the show here—and fear not, because we’ve rounded up the cream of the crop.

This Perry small triple-compartment tote, for one, can be had for $157 with the coupon code—a $141 savings from its usual $298 price tag. With close to 200 reviewers awarding it a near-perfect 4.9-star rating, it's got quite the following—and it's available right now in a gorgeous Norwood green hue.

Keep scrolling to see our top picks from the sale. You won’t want to wait too long to shop, though, as best-selling designs and colors are going fast.

The best Tory Burch purse and more to buy from the Semi-Annual Sale

1. An impeccably crafted leather handbag

This class equestrian-style bag is 55% off during the semi-annual sale.

For a timeless tote that feels different from the rest you’ll see out on the street, the Lee Radziwill leather saddlebag will be a fashion lover’s dream. Reviewers said they loved this "beautiful, understated bag" and praised the brand’s signature lock-and-key hardware and adjustable crossbody strap. Both classic hues of black and Moose are on sale, and with this on your arm, you’ll look for excuses to show it off.

Get the Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Leather Saddlebag for $315 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $383)

2. A cinched-waist dress

This dress is sure to be a head-turner.

At $150 with coupon code EXTRA, this chic and flattering ruffle wrap dress is a whopping 70% off its original list price of $498. According to Tory Burch customers, the Italian crepe fabric is comfortable and "easy to wear," even with its cinched-in waist. Plenty of sizes are still available, too, ranging from 00 to 12.

Get the Tory Burch Ruffle Wrap Dress for $150 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $348)

3. This 18K-plated bracelet

Choose from one of three different colors at this sale price.

You don't have a to spend a fortune to drape yourself in Tory Burch baubles. This Kira enameled slim bracelet, originally $128 and on sale for $79, drops as low as $60 in Canyon Flower, Floral Blue or Golden Crest when you enter coupon code EXTRA. Customers say it's easy to put on, fits great and looks even better. It's nickel-free and made of 18K gold- or silver-plated brass.

Get the Kira Enameled Slim Bracelet for $60 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $68)

4. This stylish woven camera bag

This intricately detailed camera bag is sure to turn heads.

A cute check pattern in classic colors woven of Spanish straw? Yes please. The McGraw woven plaid camera bag includes plenty of flair in the form of its coordinating leather strap with gold hardware, brown leather double "T" logo at the front and festive brown tassel, all of which make it an unforgettable choice for day or night. It's also currently discounted down to less than $200 with the EXTRA coupon code, falling from $348 to $239 to $180.

Get the McGraw Woven Plaid Camera Bag for $180 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $168)

5. This organizational accessory

Get this leather accessory for less than $100.

Don't be fooled by the small, compact size of this leather Perry bi-fold wallet. There's plenty of organization to be found inside! With eight credit card slots and a billfold, plus an exterior zip pocket to boot, this leather accessory, which boasts a near-perfect 4.9-star rating, is what Tory Burch shoppers call "the perfect mix of functionality and style."

Get the Perry Leather Bifold Wallet for $75 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $93)

6. This ultra-versatile tote

This smooth leather bag is going for a steal.

When you simply have to have all your essentials on hand, you won’t want to be caught without the Perry small triple-compartment leather tote bag, a structured beauty made from durable Italian pebbled leather that’s designed to go the distance. Once $298 and regularly on sale for $209, it’s now on sale for just $157 in Norwood Green (that's 47% off!). With plenty of interior compartments, a crossbody strap for additional carrying options and enough space to safely store a 7-inch tablet, it’s no wonder this tote has more than 185 excellent reviews from shoppers who call it “just the right size” and a “perfect everyday bag.”

Get the Tory Burch Perry Small Triple-Compartment Leather Tote Bag for $157 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $141)

7. These colorful flip-flops

These designer flip-flops are less than $50.

Want designer style for less than $50? Look no further than these colorful printed flip-flops, which have been marked-down from $58 to $49 to $37 when you enter coupon code EXTRA at checkout. A favorite of many (they've got nearly 800 reviews on the site alone), they're reportedly ultra-comfy during summertime months and practical to boot.

Get the Printed Thin Flip-Flops for $37 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $21)

8. A mini bag for your phone

A recent shopper called this petite pick “high quality” and “exquisite.”

When you want to remain hands-free but keep your phone close by, the Kira leather chevron phone crossbody will make for a luxe, stylish solution. Available for $150 with the code in two hues (Redstone and Gray Heron) and $172 in black and New Cream (down from $328), this petite pick is made of buttery-soft chevron-quilted leather. It includes the Tory Burch double "T" in gorgeous gold beveled hardware and has room for phone sizes up to an iPhone 11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. One recent buyer called it “perfect in every way,” adding, “Couldn’t ask for a better crossbody. Loved it so much, I have purchased a second one for my daughter, and she loves it too.”

Get the Tory Burch Kira Leather Chevron Phone Crossbody from $150 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $156 to $178)

9. These top-rated suede loafers

These suede loafers practically scream panache.

Tory Burch is know for its famous flats, and judging by the stellar rating on these Miller metal logo loafers, these live up to the hype. Made of suede, these shoes have a lightly cushioned insole that customers say is comfortable to wear. Add in a .6-inch heel and a trendy square toe, and you just may have yourself the perfect pair of shoes. Thanks to this Tory Burch code, they fall from $298 to $159 to $120.

Get the Miller Metal Logo Loafers for $120 with coupon code EXTRA (Save $178)

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Tory Burch purse: Get an extra 25% off select styles at the Semi-Annual Sale