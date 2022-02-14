10 of the best Tory Burch bags to buy right now

If you’re looking for a luxurious handbag to go with your winter style, Tory Burch bags are a perfect match, known for their color and unique detail. Whether you like a quilted carry-all or a leather crossbody bag, there’s sure to be something that will suit your needs and match your personality.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the best Tory Burch bags to buy right now, from the classic Ella tote everyone loves to on-trend crossbody bags to the highly rated Kira wallet.

1. Ella Puffer Tote Bag

Carry everything you’ll need for the day in the Ella Puffer Tote.

Lightweight, spacious and sleek, the Ella Puffer Tote can fit a 13-inch laptop on top of all your goodies and gadgets. It’s padded with cushy satin, which not only makes it lightweight and soft to the touch, but also gives it a seasonally appropriate quilted look. It's as good for quick day trip as it is for commuting to the office and comes in beige or sage green.

Get the Ella Puffer Tote Bag from Tory Burch for $298

2. Fleming Convertible Shoulder Bag

The Fleming Convertible Shoulder Bag is a great purse for running errands.

This classy fold-over bag has it all in the details. It comes in seven rich colors, so it can be your little black purse or your bright red statement bag. Thanks to the adjustable gold chain strap, you can wear it as a crossbody or a shoulder bag, so it’s easy to keep out of the way while you’re shopping, running errands or attending an event.

Get the Fleming Convertible Shoulder Bag from Tory Burch for $598

3. Kira Chevron Bi-Fold Wallet

Keep your cash and cards tucked away in the Kira Chevron Bi-Fold Wallet.

Spending money feels a lot better when you're doing it with a soft, lambskin wallet. The Kira Chevron has a classic silhouette with the beautiful gold Tory Burch logo hardware on the front. Available in eight colors, it comes with six card slots and one interior bill pocket, which stays secured with a zipper. It’s the perfect size to throw into a crossbody or tote bag on the go.

Get the Kira Chevron Bi-Fold Wallet from Tory Burch for $139

4. Miller Bucket Bag

The Miller Bucket Bag is eye-catching and spacious

The Miller Bucket Bag has gorgeous artisanal stitching across the front with brass-finished hardware centered in the middle. It can be carried as a handbag with its short strap or as a crossbody bag with its longer strap. Bonus: The trendy drawstring closure will keep all your things safe and secure inside.

Get the Miller Bucket Bag from Tory Burch for $379

5. Ella Tote Bag

The Ella Tote is the perfect day-to-night bag.

The Ella Tote Bag is one of the most popular Tory Burch bags, coming in four pretty colors. With its sleek, minimalist design, it’s the perfect bag for someone who needs a work bag that can double as an everyday tote or even a night-out purse. It can be tucked under your arm as a short shoulder bag or carried on your wrist as a handbag. According to hundreds of reviewers, this one is a keeper.

Get the Ella Tote Bag from Tory Burch for $248

6. Cleo Small Bag

The Cleo Small Bag will match almost any outfit.

Looking for something vintage and classic? The Cleo Small Bag is a petite crossbody bag that comes in sunny yellow or basic black. Its domed look is a throwback to retro styles of decades past. Despite its smaller size, it can fit an iPhone along with your makeup, mirror and other goodies in this bag.

Get the Cleo Small Bag from Tory Burch for $359

7. Miller Convertible Shoulder Bag

You'd be hard-pressed to find a purse as striking as the Miller Convertible Shoulder Bag.

The Miller Convertible Shoulder Bag is bold, coming in a bright red or black color with Tory Burch’s signature double-T on the front as brass hardware. Don’t be fooled by its smaller size: It can fit an 11-inch laptop and has three interior card pockets. Wear it as a shoulder bag or remove the straps to carry it as a clutch.

Get the Miller Convertible Shoulder Bag from Tory Burch for $398

8. Eleanor Bag

The elegant Eleanor Bag is ideal for fall and winter use.

Straight off the runway from Tory Burch’s all/winter collection, this bag has shiny brass details with a brass logo front and center and an adjustable twisted chain strap. The patchwork suede makes for a classic yet elegant design. This is an artisanal bag, each one taking nine hours to make in production, so the quality is hard to match.

Get the Eleanor Bag from Tory Burch for $748

9. Perry Bombé Mini Bag

This mini Perry bag is great for almost any occasion.

One of Tory Burch's most popular crossbody bags, this petite purse will instantly elevate any outfit. While it's made to be slung across your chest for a hands-free carry, it also has a removable strap if you want to use it as a clutch. Available in three shades, the chic bag will fit phones up to an iPhone 11 Pro and it has an exterior and interior pocket, so all your tidbits will have a place.

Get the Perry Bombé Mini Bag from Tory Burch for $298

10. Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag

Go big or go home with the Perry Tote Bag.

Fashionable and functional, the Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag comes in seven saturated colors and features four roomy interior compartments, including one that zips closed and fits a 13-inch laptop. The shoulder strap is long enough to throw over your shoulder or carry at your side, so you can keep your important items close and secure. And those colors? Perfect for fall and winter.

Get the Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag from Tory Burch for $259

