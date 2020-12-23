10 best torches: Rechargeable models for dog walking, camping or running

Rechargeable torches will save you time scrabbling for batteries and are more environmentally conscious (iStock/The Independent)

Whether you’re out camping, walking home after dark, or are even prone to the occasional power cut it’s good to have a reliable light source to hand.

LEDs have revolutionised handheld lighting in terms of light efficiency and illumination, measured in lumens (lm).

Rather than have one level of brightness and beam, the latest generation of torches allow you to adapt your light to the situation you find yourself in.

All the torches we’ve reviewed are rechargeable, meaning that the torch itself may cost more up front, but you’ll ultimately save more in the long run as you won’t have to keep scrabbling around for batteries, and you’ll also be doing the environment a favour.

We tested each one by seeing how well it would light up a post-dusk dog walk in particularly spooky woodland on Dartmoor, where there’s zero light pollution.

We were looking for torches that could hold a constant level of brightness at any lighting level (something that only the better ones can do), as well as producing a healthy beam that was easy to focus on objects while giving off plenty of peripheral illumination.

In addition, we noted the torches that felt good in the hand, had solid build quality, as well as any innovative features that could be applied to certain situations. So, if you go down to the woods tonight, make sure you take one of these.

Led lenser P5R CORE

This feature-rich torch is a pocket-sized powerhouse that has four brightness levels, ranging from 500lm to 15lm and a strobe mode, which can be useful in certain situations like roadside emergencies or running at night. If you’re being a little more adventurous than just taking your dog for a walk then you can be reassured that the torch also has SOS and a “position” option, which sends out light impulses at long intervals, which makes you easy to spot if you get into any trouble.

The torch was superb at lighting up the woods and at its brightest was able to illuminate trees 500 feet away and was able to either flood the area with light or spotlight particular areas in the distance. Some other stand out features which we found really useful were the dimming feature which provides just the right level of illumination and lock mode which meant that the torch couldn’t be turned on by accident while in a bag or rucksack and drain the battery.

The core has an aircraft grade aluminium housing and felt incredibly robust, so it’s unlikely you’ll have to take advantage of the very generous seven-year warranty.

Nebo redline blast RC

If you’re after a torch that you can use for a whole range of applications and probably some that you hadn’t even thought about then this powerhouse torch maxes out at 3200lm on high, giving you a two hour run time and a solar system searching 261m beam. There was no problem in floodlighting the woods as we walked on high and there’s also a medium, low and strobe settings.

In addition, there is a glow-in-the-dark mode, which recharges when the battery is on or by using natural light to give off a low glow without draining any battery life. Easy to grip, water-resistant and shockproof the redline blast RC will also charge any other USB powered device if they urgently need a shot of juice.

ThruNite TN12 V4

This torch comes with a wide range of brightness settings and a two-button interface, which means you can toggle through to find the best setting for your current situation easily and quickly. The torch gave us 1100lm at its brightest setting and we liked that we could actually see the difference between high and max mode, which was difficult to see in some other torches.

Light enough to take with you on your next camping or trekking trip, its design also means that it doesn’t go rolling off when you put it down on a flat surface and you can even stand it upright thanks to a flat base. We also really liked firefly mode, which is an ultra low light, great for map reading or even checking in on sleeping kids at night.

Anker bolder LC130

For a compact torch this has a highly impressive 1300lm, which comes from three LEDs, which lit up the woods easily without any dark spots.

There are three light settings, as well as strobe and SOS, and you can easily get a full charge from the torch during daylight hours (it took around eight hours) so that it’s ready for any night-time duties. Easy to grip, it comes with a wrist strap too so hopefully you won’t have to test out the manufacturers shock proofing claims.

BioLite powerlight

This is a three-in-one torch, lantern and sitelight which is ideal for campers to illuminate and find your way around the site. The torch situated at one end of the housing throws out a very respectable 250lm, making it easy to navigate tent guide ropes and any tree root systems that are laying in wait.

Once it’s served its purpose as a torch you can then use the metal loop to turn the torch into a 200lm tent lantern. The powerlight also doubles as a battery bank, which could be very handy if you’re in need of a quick charge for a mobile phone or tablet.

Nitecore P12

Another pocket sized top performer with four brightness levels ranging from an eye-scorching 1000lm on high to just 1lm in ultra low mode and on medium mode we could clearly make out tree branches over 300 feet away and at the same time, the area directly around us was lit for full visibility.

The rechargeable battery was one of the best on test, charging to full capacity in a few hours with the included USB cable. The side switch doubles as a power indicator, blinking rapidly when battery levels were low, which was handy for managing the battery when out for longer periods. You can press the switch in the base of the grip to turn the light on momentarily (a feature that we also liked on the ThruNite TN12 V4), which was really convenient. Bomb proof build quality, totally waterproof up to 2m and the fact that it looks a lot like the handle of a light sabre means that Star Wars obsessed kids will love it.

Nitecore MT2A

Even though it has only two light modes, one of those is user defined so you can just twist the torch head to set the brightness level. This offered a lot of flexibility in usage and in managing a battery, but if you want to really light something up you’ve still got 345lm at your disposal and a beam pattern that produces good overall visibility in the pitch black. Excellent build quality and lightweight enough for use around the home, camping or hiking.

Mag-Lite mag-tac

We tested a lot of Mag-Lites and this deserved inclusion in the line up because of its robust build, ergonomics and 543lm capability. It often comes highly recommended from professional night workers and emergency service personnel and we can see why. The beam simultaneously projected a consistent long-distance hot spot while giving off a dimmer wide-angle light, which illuminates anything in your immediate vicinity.

Ledlenser P4 BM

This is the size of a fine liner and has been well crafted so that it’s easy to handle given its slimline profile. Easy to flip around in the fingers depending on how you want to hold it and the raised pattern around the body offers good extra grip, which was useful if we were inspecting something when it was raining.

Its 18lm output makes it a nice option for inspection work, in engine bays or fuse boxes when the lights have blown and it’s lightweight enough to hold in your mouth when you need both hands on the job.

Fenix UC52

The first thing we noticed about this rectangular torch is the OLED display which will update you on key operating info like your current lumens level, battery status and remaining runtime. Thankfully, it’s not just a gimmick and was very accurate indeed. This is an incredibly high-powered torch with an insanely bright, wide beam on its turbo 3100lm power setting, which can turn night into day.

Although, be warned because the front of the torch does start to get quite warm to the touch after you’ve been running it at turbo for too long. Dial it down to high and a very respectable 100lm and you’ll get around three hours of light without any reduction in performance. Intelligent ergonomics meant that the torch was even easy to operate with gloves on and there’s a lock to stop the torch turning on in transit.

The verdict: Torches

If you need a torch that won’t fail you in a range of situations then the Led lenser P5R CORE was the torch we would reach for first, it offers a good range of light settings and combines that with an efficient beam and excellent ergonomics.

