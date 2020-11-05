The 10 best things to buy in November

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

While it's hard to believe November is already here and that there are only two months left of 2020, as it often feels like it is still March, but alas we have made it. Though we're living in unprecedented times, there are still some things to look forward to like Thanksgiving and the end of the fall season. It's also a good time to think of all the products you'll need this month, in case they sell out.

Below are 10 items you should buy in November based on trending product searches and top-tested essentials you'll need for the month like generators in case of a power outage, tools for Thanksgiving dinner, and a patio heater to keep you warm outdoors. Some of these products are already selling out or could later in the month, so we recommend grabbing them now, if possible.

More: Now's the time to start holiday shopping in 2020

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

1. A generator for potential power outages

View photos If you're thinking of getting a generator, you might want to act sooner than later. More

With winter storms on the horizon, a generator is a great investment for homeowners. In order to prepare for the impending winter months, now is a great time to purchase one—especially this year, given shipping delays to the coronavirus pandemic. The most common home generators are standby and portable and each come with their own pros and cons. If you are looking to spend the money on one, they're certainly worth it, as losing power when it's cold outside is always a pain.

2. A patio heater to make being outdoors more bearable

View photos The new necessity of fall. More

Now that it's November, temperatures are dropping and it's becoming less comfortable to spend time outside. However, during a time where outdoor dining and small outdoor gatherings are recommended over being indoors, many are looking for ways to make being out in the cold more bearable. For the past couple of weeks, patio heaters have become a hot commodity (no pun intended) and have been pretty hard to find. Luckily, this popular one from Hampton Bay is still in stock on Amazon. If you're looking to purchase a patio heater, November is certainly the time to buy before they sell out completely.

Get the Hampton Bay 48000 BTU Stainless Steel Patio Heater at Amazon for $239.99

3. Throw blankets to keep you cozy

View photos Cozy up. More

There's nothing quite like cozying up with a throw blanket and a steamy cup of tea at the end of the day, especially this year with so many of us spending more time at home. If you're in the market for a throw blanket, you'll want to get your hands on one now as we've seen inventory start to dwindle for some of our favorite options. Nordstrom's Bliss Plush Throw and the Bedsure Fleece Blanket on Amazon are two of the most popular throw blankets you can buy right now. Plus, they're both relatively affordable and soft enough to want to snuggle with all day long. If you want to splurge, the popular Barefoot Dreams blanket is a great and highly-rated choice, as well.