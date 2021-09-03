The 10 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do from live music to comedy shows, summer markets, festivals and more.

Bluegrass Classic Dog Show

The Lexington, Mid-Kentucky and Northern Kentucky Kennel Clubs will host the Bluegrass Classic Dog Show from Sept. 2-6 at the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena. Competitions include Fast CAT, Trick Dog, CGC, Obedience,Rally, Farm Dog Test and Conformation. Tickets are $10 per day or $40 for a five day pass. 4089 Iron Works Pike. BGClassic.org.

Josh Pray at Comedy Off Broadway

Comedian Josh Pray will perform at Comedy Off Broadway five times from Sept. 3-5. Show times are on Sept. 3 and 4 at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. and Sept. 5 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $20-30. 161 Lexington Green Circle #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

UK volleyball to raise 2020 NCAA title banner

The University of Kentucky volleyball team will be unveiling their NCAA national title banner Sept. 3 before their 7:30 p.m. match vs. Northern Iowa. It’s the home opener for the Cats in Memorial Coliseum, and it’s been 133 days since Kentucky became national champions, sweeping Texas aside in four sets to become the first Southeastern Conference school to win an NCAA volleyball title, and capping a season in which the Wildcats went 24-1 overall. $5-$10; SECNetwork+; UKatletics.com

The Steel Wheels in concert

Bluegrass music will invade the Burl when Virginia based group The Steel Wheels and Wisconsin’s Dead Horses perform on Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15. You must be 18 or older to enter. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.

Winchester’s Daniel Boone Pioneer Festival

The 42nd Daniel Boone Pioneer Festival will be held on Main Street in downtown Winchester Sept. 4 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sept. 5 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Street Dance, arts and crafts, food vendors, music, talent show, 5K run/walk and kids activities.

Lyric Theatre’s Take Home Program

Celebrate Hispanic culture with paper bag piñatas and plastic maracas during the Lyric Theatre’s “Family. Art. Memories” Take Home Program done in partnership with Black Soil. Packets are free and available on a first come first served basis at the theatre, 301 E Third St., on Sept. 4 from 1-4 p.m. Register online for one of the 40 available programs at facebook.com/events/826429998233964.

Senora May in concert

Estill County based singer-songwriter Senora May will perform as part of Levitt AMP Berea’s free concert series on Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Berea Skate Park. The event will also include art and craft vendors, food trucks and kids’ activities. 450 N Broadway, Berea. facebook.com/events/179429650860656.

Found Footage Festival

Joe Pickett (“The Onion”) and Nick Prueher (“The Colbert Report”) are bringing the Found Footage Festival, a live and guided tour of their latest VHS finds, to Al’s Bar on Sept. 4 at 8:30 p.m. Videos set to be shown include a 1988 Miss Junior America Wisconsin pageant, a mysterious tape labeled “bonion sergery,” home movies taken at a Canadian hose factory and an exercise video called “Skiercise!” Tickets are $11. 601 N Limestone. FoundFootageFest.com.

Bluegrass Creative Market

The Bluegrass Creative Market will return to Oleika Shriners for its fall edition on Sept. 5 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with everything from candles to leather, wood, Kentucky themed decor, pottery and more. The event is free to attend. 326 Southland Dr. facebook.com/events/340533767429924.

Teatime with Cinderella at the Kentucky Castle

Enjoy an enchanting tea with Cinderella in the Kentucky Castle’s Grand Ballroom on Sept. 5 at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. In addition to tea a brunch menu of Blueberry White Chocolate Scones, Tiara Chicken Salad Sandwich, Royal Roast Beef Crostini, Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Blue Velvet Cupcakes and Cinderella’s Pumpkins (a meringue cookie with orange zest). Tickets are $60 plus fees. 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles. Eventbrite.com.

Matt Wickstrom is a freelancer covering food, music and more. You can follow him on Instagram at @WickstromWrites.