10 best Super Saturday sales to shop this weekend at Amazon, Ulta Beauty and Kate Spade

Kasey Caminiti, Daniel Donabedian, Elsie Boskamp and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
Last-minute holiday shopping? We found the best Super Saturday sales to shop this weekend.
Last-minute holiday shopping? We found the best Super Saturday sales to shop this weekend.

If you're tackling any last-minute holiday gift shopping, you're in the right place. The Saturday before Christmas is referred to as Super Saturday and is typically one of the biggest shopping days of the year. We found some of the best Super Saturday sales to shop this weekend with holiday deals on everything from tech and home essentials to fashion and beauty. Keep scrolling for discounts at some of our favorite retailers, including Amazon, Kate Spade, Ulta Beauty and more.

Best Christmas gift ideas 2022: Find the best gift for everyone on your list

Holiday shipping deadlines: When to send gifts by FedEx, UPS and USPS for Christmas 2022

If you're looking to get some holiday shopping done on Super Saturday, here's what we recommend checking out this weekend.

1. Amazon

Get your gift shopping done today by grabbing the latest Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for a festive holiday discount.
Christmas is right around the corner, and Amazon has tons of holiday deals to make your gift shopping a breeze. Shop everything from popular tech gifts (like this discounted Echo Dot) to beloved home appliances, like the Eufy RoboVac X8, which is currently $240 off at Amazon right now with an on-page coupon code.

Shop Amazon's holiday sale

2. Kate Spade

Shop the best Kate Spade deals on purses, shoes, wallets and more for the holidays.
From now until Sunday, December 25, Kate Spade is offering an extra 40% off select already discounted items when you use code 40OFF. With the coupon code, you can shop the site's sale section and end up saving up to 60% off. This includes handbags, shoes, wallets and even clothing.

Shop the Kate Spade holiday sale

3. Butcher Box

You can get a 30-Ounce Bone-In Tomahawk Steak with your new membership to Butcher Box today.
Shopping for a true foodie this holiday season? Give the gift of a hearty slab of meat by joining Butcher Box today! New members can get a free 30-Ounce Bone-In Tomahawk Steak for free on their first delivery of meat through Sunday, December 18.

Shop the Butcher Box holiday sale

4. lululemon

Lululemon has some of the comfiest deals around this holiday season.
Wrap up your holiday gift shopping this season with the help of lululemon's gift guide. You can shop popular items like leggings designed for runners to abrasion-resistant shorts and even the high tech workout mirror ($700 off!). With cooler weather on the way, there's no better time than now to stock up on some new activewear for your morning runs and outside yoga sessions. Luckily, you can scoop up best-selling leggings, sweatshirts, joggers and more today.

Shop the lululemon We Made Too Much section

5. One Ocean Beauty

Save 20% on stocking stuffers at One Ocean Beauty for a limited time.
For a limited time only, you can save 20% on must-have skincare stocking stuffers at One Ocean Beauty. Included in the holiday skincare sale is everything from facial toner to collagen, all sustainably made using clean marine ingredients. On top of the holiday markdowns, all orders of $75 or more ship entirely free.

Shop the One Ocean Beauty sale

6. Visible

Save $15 per month on your first three months with Visible.
While choosing a plan can be confusing, Visible makes it easy. Plenty of smartphones including iPhones, Samsung Galaxies, Google Pixels and more work with Visible. Right now, you can pay just $15 per month on the first three months of your phone plan. The Verizon-owned network is offering a holiday discount on its plans when you join with promo code 15OFF today.

Sign up for Visible by Verizon

7. WeightWatchers

Get a head start on your New Year's resolution with help from WeightWatchers.
Not ready for all the food and sweets coming your way this holiday season? Get a jump on your New Year's resolution and join WeightWatchers right now for less. Now through Monday, December 19, you can sign up for a WeightWatchers 6-month Commitment Plan and get your first two months for free and a waived $20 starter fee, saving you $66 total. You'll also receive a free WeightWatchers Bluetooth body weight scale valued at $30. Join WeightWatchers today and start your healthy lifestyle journey without breaking the bank.

Sign up for WeightWatchers

8. Ulta Beauty

Save up to 50% on Benefit Cosmetics, Urban Decay and more at the Ulta holiday sale.
To celebrate the 2022 holiday season, Ulta is dishing out discounts of up to 50% across all categories through Saturday, December 24. During the retailer's Holiday Beauty Blitz sale you can save big on everything you need to perfect your holiday beauty looks, including two Benefit Cosmetics mascaras for just $30.

Shop the Ulta Holiday Beauty Blitz sale

9. Ethique

Shop deals on all-natural beauty products at Ethique for big savings on stocking stuffers and holiday gifts.
If you need to find some great holiday gifts or stocking stuffers for your family and friends without making a huge dent in your bank account, head on over to Ethique. The popular plastic-free beauty brand is offering incredible holiday deals through tonight, December 16, as shoppers can get 20% off Ethique’s line of gifts, discovery packs and minis with coupon code SLEIGH.

Shop the Ethique holiday sale

10. Litter-Robot

Pick up Christmas gifts for a cat owner from Litter-Robot.
If you've ever found yourself on your hands and knees, fantasizing about programming a robot to scoop the litter box for you as you shovel away, then this holiday sale is here to help. Litter-Robot is currently hosting a holiday sale with deals on tons of litter boxes. The Litter-Robot 4 comes with a 3-year warranty and is on sale for $749, saving you $50.

Shop the Litter-Robot holiday sale

More holiday sales to shop

  • Smile Brilliant: Save up to 55% on custom teeth whitening kits

  • London Sock Company: Enter your email address for 20% off your first order of socks

  • Quip: Save 20% on select electric toothbrushes and bundles

  • Michael Kors: Save up to 60% on Michael Kors purses, watches and shoes

  • Willow Pump: Use coupon code USAT10 for 10% off any pump kit

  • Peace Out Skincare: Get 30% off best-selling skincare products for acne-prone skin

  • Walmart: Shop rollbacks on toys, kitchen items and more

  • QVC: Shop holiday deals for savings across all categories

  • Headspace: Join Headspace today and get a free 14-day trial

  • Tory Burch: Shop holiday deals on Tory Burch purses

  • Grande Cosmetics: Save $50 on a Lash Luggage gift set, available exclusively at Ulta

