The 10 best still active Memorial Day deals on TVs, mattresses, headphones and more

Memorial Day 2023 has come and gone, but there are still a few morsels of savings left to grab. From robotic pool cleaners to compact earbuds and everything in between, you can find a whole bunch of essentials for the summer and beyond at the best prices of the year. You don't even have to do a lot of searching as we've rounded up the 10 best Memorial Day deals you can still shop for today!

1. Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner

Keep your pool fresh this summer with this Dolphin Premier cleaner available at a great Memorial Day discount.

After opening your pool for the first time this season you may have realized how much you love beating the heat in its cool waters. You also probably remembered how much of a pain it is to clean. The Dolphin Premier robotic pool cleaner can get the job done for you this summer, scrubbing at your pool water line and scooping out leaves. With its CleverClean system, it assesses your pool's surface area so it will get in every corner and leave your pool sparkling. This summer, save $102 on this top-notch pool cleaner.

$1397 at Amazon (Save $102)

2. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The latest AirPods Pro are some of the best headphones we've ever tested and they are still on sale in honor of Memorial Day.

Whether you're getting ready for outdoor runs or you're prepping for summer vacation, you'll need earbuds every step of the way. The second generation of Apple AirPods Pro provide a rich audio experience in addition to noise-cancelation. That way when you're jet-setting off to your beach vacation, you can get some peace and quiet on the plane. This week, score one of our favorite sets of headphones for $49 off at Amazon's extended Memorial Day sale.

$199.99 at Amazon (Save $49.01)

3. Solo Stove Bonfire

Turn any backyard time into a party with the Solo Stove Bonfire still available at a Memorial Day discount.

Solo Stove's Bonfire fire pit is essential for your summer gatherings. They're great for backyards of any size and their smoke-free design will keep the air clean. The Bonfire is a great model for those on the go who want to transport a fire pit from the patio to the beach to the campsite. In addition to the $150 Memorial Day savings on the Bonfire, you can get Solo Stove's tabletop model, the Mesa, for free with code 'FREEMESA' at checkout.

$249.99 at Solo Stove (Save $150)

4. Purple Mattress

Upgrade your sleep setup by grabbing a Purple mattress available at an amazing post-Memorial Day discount.

Spring cleaning means out with the old and in with the new—your mattress included. If you're in the market for a bedroom upgrade, check out Memorial Day deals still active at Purple Mattress. Get up to $800 off a Purple Mattress set that includes an adjustable base plus receive two free pillows during the brand's sale. Not only will you be sleeping easy on a new mattress, but you'll be dreaming peacefully knowing you saved big.

From $699 at Purple Mattress (Save up to $800)

5. Samsung Dryer with Steam Sanitize+

Get Memorial Day-level savings on advanced Samsung appliances, like this sleek dryer with Steam Sanitize+ technology.

Upgrade your dryer with the latest tech from Samsung. This dryer from Samsung features its Steam Sanitize+ technology which helps remove up to 99.9% of bacteria and germs from your laundry. Plus its sensor drying will ensure each load is perfectly dried. Thanks to Samsung's frequent appliance deals, you can get this dryer for a steal and save $700.

$499 at Samsung (Save $700)

6. Samsung 55-inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Smart TV

Turn your living room into a home theater with this Samsung QN90B TV on sale for a Memorial Day-level price cut.

The Samsung 55-inch Class NEO QLED QN90B smart TV has everything you need in a television. Gorgeous 4K displays, anti-glare viewing and smart TV programming so you can stream on all your favorite services. Plus, you can save $500 on it thanks to a Memorial Day-level discount. Score this Samsung TV for $1,197.99 at Amazon and save big on this stellar model.

$1197.99 at Amazon (Save $500)

7. Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

You can still get Memorial Day savings on powerful home essentials, like the Dyson Outsize+ cordless vacuum.

Zoom around all your furniture with the Dyson Outsize+ cordless vacuum cleaner. This is Dyson's largest model that has twice the run time plus laser focus to target all of the debris on your floors. With an expanded dust bin and larger vacuum head, it can cover more space in less time. Get all of these upgraded features for a great deal at Amazon thanks to a $250 price cut in honor of Memorial Day.

$699.99 at Amazon (Save $250)

8. Flexzilla Garden Hose

The Flexzilla garden hose is one of our favorite outdoor essentials and it's still on sale in honor of Memorial Day.

Get our top-rated garden hose for a hefty Memorial Day-level discount at Amazon right now. At almost 50% off, the Flexzilla garden hose is a steal. The flexible and lightweight design makes it easy to tote around your backyard as you're watering all of your flower beds. Plus the hose has an anti-kink feature so that the stream stays steady wherever you go.

$54.98 at Amazon (Save $53.71)

9. Apple AirTags 4-Pack

Save big on Apple AirTags right now at the Amazon Memorial Day sale.

Keep an eye on your essential portable devices with the help of Apple AirTags. Typically listed for $99, you can get a four-pack of the compact trackers for a Memorial Day discount of 9% at $89.99. Our testers appreciated the real-time tracking abilities that are super-easy to set up. You'll consistently get the best in tracking tech with the AirTags frequent updates.

$89.99 at Amazon (Save $9.01)

10. Tylza Wine and Beverage Refrigerator

Make your kitchen complete with this Tylza drink refrigerator available for a Memorial Day discount.

When hosting friends, there's nothing worse than running out of cold beverages. The host with the most needs the Tylza wine and beverage refrigerator which can hold up to 18 bottles of wine and 57 canned beverages so you'll never run out. In honor of Memorial Day, get this counter-height beverage refrigerator for $240 off at Amazon.

$759.99 at Amazon (Save $240)

