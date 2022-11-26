Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 10 best steals and deals from The North Face’s extended Black Friday sale

Julia Webb
·3 min read

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With plenty of snow days ahead (*crosses fingers*), now is the perfect time to take stock of your cold-weather wardrobe.

If yours could use a few fresh pieces, you’re in luck because The North Face’s Black Friday sale is still live! Right now, the retailer is offering up to 40% off select styles for men, women and kids, as well as accessories and gear. From winter boots and jackets to bags and hoodies, The North Face can outfit the whole family in top-quality, cozy styles.

Keep scrolling to shop 10 of the best deals from the brand’s extended Black Friday sale while supplies last.

The North Face’s best Black Friday deals for women

1. Women’s Campshire Pullover Hoodie 2.0, $89 (Orig. $149)

$89 $149 at The North Face

Cozy up this season in this sweet sherpa hoodie.

2. Women’s Monarch Triclimate Jacket, $156 (Orig. $260)

$156 $260 at The North Face

This jacket combines a waterproof outer layer with an insulated liner so you can tackle any kind of day.

3. Women’s Printed ThermoBall™ Eco Hoodie 2.0, $144 (Orig. $240)

$144 $240 at The North Face

This lightweight, slim-fit jacket is made with 100% recycled materials and is shockingly warm.

4. Women’s Back-To-Berkeley III Leather Waterproof Boots, $104 (Orig. $149)

Credit: The North Face
Credit: The North Face

$104 $149 at The North Face

These stylish and waterproof boots feature OrthoLite footbeds and padded suede collars.

5. Women’s Garment Dye Crew, $39 (Orig. $65)

Credit: The North Face
Credit: The North Face

$39 $65 at The North Face

This simple crewneck is great to wear on its own or as a base layer under coats on colder days.

The North Face’s best Black Friday deals for men

6. Men’s Roxborough Luxe Hooded Jacket, $150 (Orig. $250)

Credit: The North Face
Credit: The North Face

$150 $250 at The North Face

Don’t miss out on saving $100 on this goose-down, hooded puffer jacket!

7. Men’s Class V Belted Pants, $47 (Orig. $79)

Credit: The North Face
Credit: The North Face

$47 $79 at The North Face

The pants are made with 68% recycled nylon, have a water-repellent finish and offer UPF+ 40 protection.

8. Men’s VECTIV™ Fastpack Mid FUTURELIGHT™ Boots, $108 (Orig. $155)

Credit: The North Face
Credit: The North Face

$108 $155 at The North Face

In stock in sizes 7-14, these boots are waterproof, breathable and surprisingly lightweight.

9. Men’s Campshire Pullover Hoodie, $89 (Orig. $149)

Credit: The North Face
Credit: The North Face

$89 $149 at The North Face

You won’t want to take this super soft sherpa hoodie off all winter.

10. Men’s ThermoBall™ Traction Booties, $48 (Orig. $69)

Credit: The North Face
Credit: The North Face

$48 $69 at The North Face

These insulated booties can be worn inside and out, and they are in stock in sizes 7-14.

More from In The Know:

10 gorgeous gifts for the super stylish mom, starting at just $20

Amazon’s Black Friday sale is on: These are the 9 items you need to buy

Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale is here: These are the 10 items you definitely should buy now

15 Secret Santa gifts under $50 your friends will fight over

The post The 10 best steals and deals from The North Face’s Black Friday sale appeared first on In The Know.

Latest Stories

  • Good Samaritan Haven cooks for one another

    Good Samaritan Haven cooks for one another

  • Yankee Candle's popular holiday scents are on sale for Black Friday, starting at $10

    Walmart's extended Black Friday sale includes Apple Pumpkin, Balsam & Cedar, and Salted Caramel candles.

  • These Black Friday Baby Deals Are Insane

    We've found the best Black Friday deals on baby essentials like strollers, clothes, and more, from favorite retailers, including Amazon, Target, and others.

  • 10 lavish Sephora holiday gifts for the beauty lover

    The best beauty gifts at Sephora include a luxury Hermes perfume set, a Charlotte Tilbury Lip Kit and clean makeup must-haves.

  • Nordstrom Black Friday deals: up to 60% off Our Place, Adidas, Calvin Klein and more

    Update your closet, kitchen and more with these Nordstrom Black Friday deals on style threads, cookware and beauty essentials.

  • The Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals On Brands Like Vitamix, KitchenAid, Le Creuset, And More

    We handpicked some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday kitchen deals from retailers like Amazon, Williams Sonoma, and more.

  • Amazon Just Dropped $60 Off The Newest Apple Watch

    The Apple Watch is on sale on Amazon for over 20 percent off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. The smart watch tracks workout stats and more.

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington

    HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to the Commanders 23-10 for their fifth straight loss. “We were never in the game,” coach Lovie Smith said. “There’s total disappointment." Houston had five yards of offense at halftime, lowest in franchise history. The team’s

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout

    CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed. Chicago carried the play in t

  • 49ers' balanced offense provides big challenge to Saints

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Coach Kyle Shanahan knows it's a challenge to keep all of his playmakers involved in the San Francisco 49ers' offense after the addition of Christian McCaffrey. Imagine how hard it is to defend a group that features McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell at running back, receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and versatile tight end George Kittle. That's the task the New Orleans Saints (4-7) face Sunday when the visit the streaking Niners (6-4). “They’ve got playmakers at th

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Ayton, Booker lead Suns to 108-102 win over Pistons

    PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored a season-high 28 points and had 12 rebounds, Devin Booker added 21 points and the Phoenix Suns stayed on top of the Western Conference with a 108-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. The Suns have won three straight games and four of five. The Suns led 84-79 going into the fourth quarter. They pushed it to 94-85 by midway through the fourth, but the feisty Pistons scored the next eight points. Ayton's putback slam on Booker's missed layup gave

  • Senators ride 3 power-play goals to 5-1 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Derick Brassard and Mathieu Joseph each had a goal and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Friday. Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle each had a power-play goal, helping the Senators stop a three-game losing streak. Artem Zub also scored, Drake Batherson had two assists and Cam Talbot made 31 saves. “We had a really good effort today,” Tkachuk said. “Special teams came up big, PK was great tonight, and power play, you know, showed up when we neede

  • Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds, while Kevon L

  • Hilarious gaffe, unlucky injury headline Oilers' horrible night in net

    Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell had a night to forget in the Edmonton Oilers' 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday.