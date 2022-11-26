The 10 best steals and deals from The North Face’s extended Black Friday sale

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With plenty of snow days ahead (*crosses fingers*), now is the perfect time to take stock of your cold-weather wardrobe.

If yours could use a few fresh pieces, you’re in luck because The North Face’s Black Friday sale is still live! Right now, the retailer is offering up to 40% off select styles for men, women and kids, as well as accessories and gear. From winter boots and jackets to bags and hoodies, The North Face can outfit the whole family in top-quality, cozy styles.

Keep scrolling to shop 10 of the best deals from the brand’s extended Black Friday sale while supplies last.

$89 $149 at The North Face

Cozy up this season in this sweet sherpa hoodie.

$156 $260 at The North Face

This jacket combines a waterproof outer layer with an insulated liner so you can tackle any kind of day.

$144 $240 at The North Face

This lightweight, slim-fit jacket is made with 100% recycled materials and is shockingly warm.

Credit: The North Face

$104 $149 at The North Face

These stylish and waterproof boots feature OrthoLite footbeds and padded suede collars.

Credit: The North Face

$39 $65 at The North Face

This simple crewneck is great to wear on its own or as a base layer under coats on colder days.

Credit: The North Face

$150 $250 at The North Face

Don’t miss out on saving $100 on this goose-down, hooded puffer jacket!

Credit: The North Face

$47 $79 at The North Face

The pants are made with 68% recycled nylon, have a water-repellent finish and offer UPF+ 40 protection.

Credit: The North Face

$108 $155 at The North Face

In stock in sizes 7-14, these boots are waterproof, breathable and surprisingly lightweight.

Credit: The North Face

$89 $149 at The North Face

You won’t want to take this super soft sherpa hoodie off all winter.

Credit: The North Face

$48 $69 at The North Face

These insulated booties can be worn inside and out, and they are in stock in sizes 7-14.

The post The 10 best steals and deals from The North Face’s Black Friday sale appeared first on In The Know.