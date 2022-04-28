10 of the best spring and summer food festivals in the UK for 2022

Rachel Dixon
·6 min read

Exotic tastes, live music, workshops, great beer and cooking demonstrations all feature in our pick of foodie parties from West Sussex to Glasgow


Taste Liverpool. Drink Bordeaux, Merseyside

Over the jubilee weekend, Liverpool will be celebrating the local food scene and French wine. Three streets – Hope Street, Bold Street and Castle Street – are hosting immersive food experiences, with takeovers by chefs and producers, cookery demonstrations, cultural activities and festival menus in restaurants. Concurrently, the city is hosting the UK outpost of the Bordeaux wine festival, whose flagship event is a wine experience at the town hall, with six tastings, masterclasses and DJs.
2-5 June, some free events, wine experience from £18, visitliverpool.com

Normandy food tour, south-east England

The Normans are invading again this May bank holiday weekend, but this time they come in peace – and bearing gifts. A free food tour calling at Hastings, Windsor, Norwich and Canterbury will showcase food, drink and music from the region. French chefs will demonstrate how to cook classic dishes, from escalope à la Normande (with cream and cider) to teurgoule rice pudding. Visitors can sign up for tasting masterclasses, including cider, calvados, cheese (camembert, neufchâtel and mimolette) and cakes and biscuits (madeleines, caramel de pommes dieppois). Food trucks will sell seafood, burgers with camembert and Normandy cheesecake, while live music comes courtesy of the Carpanorama music bus.
29 April (Hastings), 30 April (Windsor), 1 May (Norwich) and 2 May (Canterbury), free, en.normandie-tourisme.fr

Food Forever, Kew, London

Kew Gardens’ summer season is focusing on the fragile future of food, exploring the impact our eating habits have on the world. A new trail of food-related art installations runds around the garden, from giant wooden trolls highlighting food waste to a mirrored work referencing the danger of monocultures. Immersive exhibits include a cornfield labyrinth and a fantasy feast. After-hours events in June and July feature film screenings, food tastings, live performances and talks from food innovators, scientists and chefs. The Pavilion restaurant, which has views of the pagoda and temperate house, will also stay open late.
Weekends from 21 May to 18 September, included with entry to gardens. After-hours events on 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25 June and 1, 2 July, from £15, kew.org

Locally Sauced festival, West Sussex

This festival in Haywards Heath aims to promote sustainable Sussex produce, from food and drink to fashion. A culinary hub will sell street food such as wagyu burgers; there’ll also be a pop-up Egyptian restaurant; fish, baking and Italian cookery demos; and an artisan market selling treats including cannoli. The bars will stock local beers, wines, ciders and gin, plus boozy cocktail sorbets. The lifestyle area will have independent homeware and clothes shops – complete with personal shoppers – and a kids’ zone with baby facilities, soft play and craft workshops. Up-and-coming local bands are playing during the day, with Toploader headlining on Sunday night.
23-24 July, adult £19.50, child £8.50 locallysaucedfestival.com

Festival of Fire, Pembrokeshire

This sizzling street food festival on Milford Haven’s Waterfront will focus on fire cookery. During the day, stalls will be serving flame-grilled steaks, Afghan wraps, barbecued prawns and toasted marshmallows. The head chef at Dulse, the restaurant at the new Tŷ hotel, will be demonstrating fiery dishes, and the Freedom Brewery will be quenching thirsts. In the evening, there will be a “fire spectacular” with live performances, flaming sculptures and an immersive fire garden. This is the first of Milford Waterfront’s spring/summer festivals; future events include a beer festival in May, another street food festival in August and a fish festival (date TBC).
29 April-1 May, daytime free (booking required), evening £5, milfordwaterfront.co.uk

Shropshire Party at the Quarry Park

This drinks festival in Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park celebrates local breweries and small-batch producers, with about 20 pop-up bars pouring beer, cider, wine, gin, Pimm’s, cocktails and liqueurs. To soak up the booze, there will be another 20 or so globally influenced food stalls, from paella to pierogi and African-Caribbean to Indian street food. Food and drink aside, entertainment will include a live music stage with local bands, a silent disco, a comedy tent and a studio teaching belly dancing, hula hooping and line dancing.
20-21 May, from £12.50 (child £10), shropshirepartyatthepark.co.uk

Picnic Social, Lincolnshire

Lincoln’s Norman castle is the atmospheric setting for a free summer gathering this July and August, celebrating “food, culture and community”. Visitors will be able to picnic in the grounds after stocking up at stalls selling bread, cheese, charcuterie, cakes and street food, plus beer and spirits. At weekends, the castle gates will be open until 11pm, with DJs spinning a summer soundtrack. Dogs are welcome on 23 and 24 July, and visitors can book a ticket for the castle’s medieval wall walk on 29 July (£10.50), for evening views across the city.
23 July to 7 August, free entry, lincolncastle.com

Heaton Park food festival, Manchester

A new playground area in Heaton Park.
A new playground area in Heaton Park. Photograph: Mark Waugh/Alamy

The team behind the award-winning North Leeds food festival is launching a new event in Manchester this summer. The Heaton Park food festival will be a two-day extravaganza with international street food, eight independent bars (including a champagne bar), a live cookery theatre and a market with more than 80 local producers. The eclectic music lineup includes singer-songwriters, choirs and bands, from jazz, soul and swing to indie and pop. There is also an entertainment arena with magicians and comedians, lots of kids’ activities, a fun fair and a wellbeing area.
20 and 21 August, from £4.95 (child £2.95), heatonparkfoodfestival.com

Great British food festival, East Yorkshire

Burton Constable Hall.
Burton Constable Hall. Photograph: Andy Medcalf/Alamy

The Great British food festival has a new venue for 2022: Burton Constable, an Elizabethan country house near Hull. As well as street food, market traders, bars and chef demos, there will be some unusual features. The challenge stage will host Man v Food-style contests – sausage-scoffing or chilli-chomping, say – and a Cake Off. There’ll also be a barbecue stage, kids’ cooking classes and foraging walks around the grounds. A different live act will perform on the hour, and for children there’ll be a mini zoo, bouncy castle, circus skills workshops and wacky races.
14 and 15 May, from £10.80, other venues throughout the summer, greatbritishfoodfestival.com

Foodies festival, England and Scotland

The UK’s biggest touring food festival has four new locations this year – Maidstone, Exeter, Norwich and Glasgow – taking the total to 12. A Foodies festival is the place to see TV food stars, with appearances from MasterChef champs and Bake Off winners, as well as Michelin-starred chefs such as Atul Kochhar. There’ll be Ready Steady Chef cooking contests, celebrity signings in the Cook Bookshop, a baking theatre, cocktail-making masterclasses, a street food avenue, a feasting tent, a shopping village and more. Performers will include Natalie Imbruglia, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Scouting for Girls.
Dates from 30 April to 18 September, from £18 (child from £6), foodiesfestival.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rush to get emergency contraception into Ukraine as reports of rape rise

    Charities describe logistical problems delivering morning-after pills and medical abortion drugs, and stress time is of the essence

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Newfoundland Growlers begin ECHL playoffs on home ice with a win

    The Newfoundland Growlers are back in the hunt for the Kelly Cup, as the team returns to the ECHL playoffs this weekend for the first time since winning the championship in 2019. "You work all year for this time," said Coach Eric Wellwood. "We finally made it to the dance, and we're looking forward to it." The St. John's-based team is facing off against the Trois-Rivières Lions in a first round playoff series, with the Growlers winning Friday night's opening game at Mary Brown's Centre by a scor

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.