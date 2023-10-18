The 10 Best Skorts of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Catch us wearing the Vuori Halo Performance Skirt all day, every day

People / Kristin Kempa

If you ask Taylor Swift, it’s skort season. They’re versatile, comfortable, and downright sporty — perfect for apple picking, hanging out at breweries, and attending football games (perhaps while watching a certain tight end do his thing).

“Skorts are good for all occasions,” fashion stylist Chelsea Volpe tells PEOPLE. “Athletic skorts are sweat-resistant, lightweight fabrics that are perfect for a day of pickleball. Wrap skirts in heavier, weighted fabrics are great for a casual Friday at the office” she adds, suggesting pairing one with an oversized button-up and closed toed kitten heels. However you wear it, a skort does offer versatility, which is why we set out to find the best and most reasonably priced options.

Our team put 34 popular skorts to the test, wearing them around for a few weeks while assessing the fit, comfort, opacity, performance, and value. 10 skorts from top brands like Vuori, Athleta, Outdoor Voices, and Spanx thoroughly impressed us and earned a spot on our list.

Read on for the best skorts of 2023 that PEOPLE tested.

Best Overall: Vuori Halo Performance Skort

Pros

Its materials create a four-way stretch and a level of comfort that lasts all day.

The pleated design makes the style versatile for many occasions of wear.

The light compression of the skort holds throughout the day and doesn’t need to be constantly pulled up.

Added pockets create some storage for your keys, phone, or even a tennis ball.

Cons

We frankly loved everything about this skort.

Considering all qualities of a good skort, the Vuori Halo Performance Skirt came out as victor following our tests. Its materials have a four-way stretch to allow maximum movement and comfort. The elastane and polyester blend wicks away sweat while providing ventilation for the wearer. It was completely opaque and hid any trace of undergarments.

The pleated design of the skirt component is stylish and could be worn as athletic or street wear. Plus, the shorts underneath have built-in pockets which you can use for a ball if playing a sport, or to store your keys or phone when walking your dog (like our tester did). The skort fit accurately based on sizing expectations and given the in-seam length had more of a mini skirt look.

The skort stayed in place throughout the test, without needing constant readjustment, even on long walks. The comfort was evident, with our tester adding that it could easily be worn everyday in warmer weather. They were surprised at the skort’s price because they expected it to be higher given the quality.

The Vuori skort took our best overall spot because it received perfect scores for opacity, fit, performance, comfort, and value. It can be worn for social gatherings as well as sporty ones, and it’s just a really well-made piece of clothing for a surprisingly good price.

Price at time of publish: $68

Material: Recycled polyester and elastane | Available Sizes: XS–XL | Length: 14 inches | Colors: 4 | Cleaning: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low | Extra Features: Ball pockets, pleated design

People / Erika Reals

Best Budget: All in Motion Women's Knit Skorts

Pros

This is the most budget-friendly pick we tested, coming in at the lowest price on our list.

It fits true-to-size with a comfortable waistband and biker shorts underneath.

It has a smooth and stretchy fabric that let our tester maneuver around with ease.

Cons

There aren't any notable cons worth mentioning.

We love this budget-friendly style from Target for its smooth and stretchy material, accurate fit, and comfortable design. Our tester appreciated the length and the fit of the biker shorts underneath the skirt potion. The waistband sat snugly around their midsection and provided support that lasted throughout the day.

Plus, there’s a pocket for storage should you need to stash your phone while on-the-go. The material was not see-through, and was comfortable while our tester ran errands and moved boxes during a recent home move. They felt it was supportive throughout the test, and given the value has an excellent price.

Price at time of publish: $25

Material: Recycled polyester and spandex | Sizes: XS–XXL | Colors: 8 | Cleaning: Machine wash, tumble dry | Extra Features: Pocket

Best Amazon Find: Baleaf Women's Pleated Tennis Skirt

Pros

Its pleated design offers versatility for day-to-night wear.

The material was soft and smooth against our tester’s skin.

The design has good movement to it and allows for mobility.

It’s the second least-expensive option on our list.

Cons

The waistband sits lower on your stomach and is thick so it takes some getting used to.

The under-shorts bunched up a little bit while walked.

For those searching for a pleated, versatile skort you can wear day-to-night, look no further than Amazon, where we found this stylish option. We love the small design details like a back pocket to store your phone and the smooth fabric, which our tester confirmed was comfortable against their skin. The pleated silhouette makes for a fun design that can be sporty or fashionable as streetwear.

Our tester appreciated the true-to-size fit and how the waistband had some compression without entirely squeezing them. That said, it is thick and sits lower on your stomach, which they said takes some getting used to. The skort had lovely movement to it and allowed for mobility. You also can’t see through it at all.

Occasionally, the under-shorts bunched up a little when walking, but generally, they stayed in place. Our tester walked in this skort frequently, from workouts to the grocery store, and consistently felt comfortable and supported. Considering the low cost, it’s an incredible value.

Price at time of publish: $29.99 (orig. $35.99)

Material: Polyester and spandex | Sizes: XS–XXL | Length: 13.9–15.3 inches | Colors: 9 | Cleaning: Machine wash on a delicate cycle, tumble dry | Extra Features: 3 pockets for storage

People / Mollie Pendexter

Best for Golf: The North Face Women’s Never Stop Wearing Skort

Pros

The skort performed well over three days of golf, staying in place and providing comfort.

Even after washing it in a machine, the opacity upheld and the material retained its soft feel.

Cons

The structured shape is great for golf, but could be limiting for more active sports like tennis or pickleball.

Some of the sizes above a small are not available right now.

Our tester played golf in this skort three times during our testing period and felt that the design and functionality were “incredibly helpful” to their game. The style fit completely true-to-size with a good length for coverage but also movement. The waistband was comfortable, but still held the skort in place so you don’t have to tug it up constantly. The shorts didn’t shift around when moving, and the overall shape of the skort is a little structured which works well for a less active sport like golf.

The skort has no sheer spots and didn’t wear down after any washes. During each golf encounter, the skort stayed in place without needing to be readjusted, sagging, rolling, or otherwise. It’s comfortable for all-day wear, and performs as advertised. Given the median price, we think it’s a really good value.

Price at time of publish: $27 (orig. $55)

Material: Recycled polyester, elastane | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 2 | Extra Features: Attached biker shorts, moisture-wicking fabric, zipper pocket

People / Lauren Coughlin

Best Fabric: Athleta Salutation Stash 14.5-Inch Skort

Pros

By far one of the best fabrics we tested, with a smooth buttery feeling that was comfy enough to nap in.

It has barely there seams and so much opacity you couldn’t see bright orange undergarments underneath.

Cons

It does roll down during wear sometimes.

We thought it could use a bit more compression.

One of the more obvious qualities of a skort is how the material feels on your skin and the Athleta Salutation Stash Skort was a tester favorite for the fabric. It was described by our tester as so soft “you never want to take it off,” and “the most comfortable skort” they’d ever worn. It definitely has a buttery smooth feel and barely-there seams. Our tester even napped in the skort a few times and said the fabric doesn’t overheat either.

The fit was almost as impressive — however, it did roll down some during wear and could use a little more compression. There are also two pockets for storage, which we appreciated. The material continued to dazzle with its opacity, which hid brightly colored undergarments during wear. It has a thickness to it that not only feels secure but doesn’t show anything underneath. Overall, our team loved this skort and felt it was worth the price.

Price at time of publish: $79

Material: Nylon, lycra | Sizes: XXS–3X | Colors: 3 | Cleaning: Machine wash and dry | Extra Features: UPF 50+ in the material, pockets for storage

Best Compression: Spanx Get Moving Skort

Pros

Provides a secure, compressed fit at the waistband and within the shorts.

The pockets hold your phone and/or tennis balls with ease and without them slipping out.

Each material adds to the breathability and sweat-wicking abilities.

It’s so opaque you can’t see undergarments or panty lines, even with the white skort.

It’s highly compressive and holds its shape even when moving around actively.

Cons

Our tester didn’t like that the skirt portion consisted of two panels rather than one connected skirt piece.

For those who like a little more security at the waistband, a compressive skort like the Spanx one will stay locked in place all day. The shorts have a gripping liner that does not move when you’re running, walking, or otherwise. If you’re playing tennis, like our tester did a few times while wearing the skort, the pockets hold an extra tennis ball easily. There’s also a subtle zippered pocket that’s perfect for a house key, and slitted sides that allow extra ventilation and movement.

While our tester would have preferred a more traditional full skirt (this one has two panels of skirt material), they appreciated the true-to-size fit and the comfort of the waistband despite the compression. The shorts stayed in place while our tester chased tennis balls down on the court, and the shorts were long enough to provide actual coverage.

Despite testing the white version of this skort, our tester had no issues with opacity or even visible panty lines. The nylon and elastane not only work together to compress your shape, but are quite breathable and help wick away sweat with ease. We think the skort is absolutely worth its cost.

Price at time of publish: $72

Material: Nylon, elastane, polyester | Sizes: XS–3X | Length: 14.25 inches | Colors: 3 | Cleaning: Machine wash warm, tumble dry low | Extra Features: UPF 50+ protection, mesh liner pocket for storage

Best with Slit: Outdoor Voices Court Skort

Pros

The slit design extends the range of motion of this skort, making it a versatile option for sports or lounging.

Our tester has had the skort for a while and it has lasted despite extensive wear and many washes.

The performance is evident with how it stays in place all day and doesn’t need to be readjusted.

Cons

It is quite compressive, so if you prefer a looser fit, this might not be the one for you.

The fabric runs a little hot since it’s thick.

Skorts offer a good range of motion to begin with, but a slit design extends that mobility even more. Our tester has worn this skort for a while and washes it regularly after each wear, as well as drying it in the dryer. The silhouette works well for all activities, with a high-rise style, comfortable yet compressive shorts, and built-in phone pockets. The waistband doesn’t move or lose its grip as you move.

The material is completely opaque so you don’t see your undergarments, and it doesn’t scrunch up or need to be adjusted throughout the day. That said, it does run a little hot. Our tester wore it for lounging, walking, and other low-impact activities, and they felt this skort was very well made and performed well. They have been a long-time wearer of Outdoor Voices and added that every item they’ve owned has lasted for years (despite multiple washer and dryer cycles).

Price at time of publish: $44 (orig. $58)

Material: Polyester, spandex | Sizes: XXS–XXXL | Length: 15.5 inches | Colors: 3 | Cleaning: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low | Extra Features: Phone pockets in built-in shorts

People / Anna Popp

Best for Daily Wear: Girlfriend Collective Float Ultralight Split Skort

Pros

It offers a versatile style that works for athletic movement as well as everyday wear.

Despite several washes and frequent wear, the skort retained its opacity and buttery soft feel.

Our tester found the skort to be highly comfortable, and consistent in terms of fit and where it sat on their body.

It has more inclusive sizing compared to others on this list, with sizing up to 6X.

Cons

There's nothing major we disliked about this option!



If you’re seeking a comfortable, stylish skort for everyday wear, the Racer Float Ultralight Split Skirt was a tester favorite for its versatility. The material proved silky, lightweight, and quite breathable. It sat at a good length, while the split skirt portion allowed for more movement than a structured skort. There are also two pockets for storage.

Our tester wore the skort a few times over two weeks and washed it twice, and it maintained a really solid quality. The fit remained consistent, the shorts stayed in place, and the seams are comfortable and don’t cause any chafing or irritation.

Our tester wore the skort around the house, to run errands, and to move into a new apartment and it provided comfort that lasted all day. They tried the bright orange shade and were impressed with the opacity as well, even after several washes. We found the skort to be a solid value, and our only complaint is that we can’t buy it in more than two colors (because we want one for every day of the week).

Price at time of publish: $62

Material: Recycled plastic bottles and spandex | Sizes: XXS-6XL | Colors: 2 | Cleaning: Machine wash cold, hang to dry | Extra Features: High slit for better range of motion

People / Sarah Felbin

Best for Tennis: Lululemon Court Rival High-Rise Skirt

Pros

Our tester called the fabric “deliciously soft."

The material is breathable and moisture-wicking, which held up to two hours straight of tennis.

Its design is stylish and also functional with strong grippers that hold the shorts in place and prevent chafing.

Cons

The skirt portion was a little short for our tester’s preference, but made their tennis game that much easier, allowing more movement.

The price is higher than all the other skorts on our list.

Tennis is a highly active sport that requires mobility while also having a history of a certain style attached to it. The Lululemon Court Revival Skirt marries the needed function with the expected fashion. The material wicks away sweat, is lightweight, and dries quickly. It’s the silky fabric that you see with most athletic clothing — a blend of nylon, elastane, and some recycled polyester — creating a feel our tester noted as “deliciously soft.”

In terms of function, the skirt portion allows for a great deal of movement, while also having dual-entry pockets (perfect for tennis balls, and even held a phone securely while our tester walked). The sizing fit accurately, the waistband was comfortable, and the shorts were a perfect length to stay hidden under the skirt’s hem.

Our tester particularly praised the grippers on the shorts because they keep them in place so well. In addition to tennis, our tester wore this skort for walking their dog, running errands, and other daily activities and had no issues. The skort remained high quality and quite opaque even after machine-washing it.

Overall, it’s a comfortable and functional skort that is a dream for tennis players — our tester played the game for two hours straight wearing this skort and never even felt sweat, so the wicking capabilities are tried-and-true. While it’s the most expensive skort on our list, the quality justifies it, and we think it’s a great skort for many different needs.

Price at time of publish: $88

Material: Nylon, lycra elastane, recycled polyester | Sizes: 0–14 | Length: 13-inch or 15-inch | Colors: 4 | Cleaning: Machine wash cold with like colors, tumble dry low | Extra Features: A sleek ball pocket for storage

Best for Pickleball: Halara Everyday Cloudful Air Fabric Crossover 2-in-1 Side Pocket Cool Touch Tennis Skirt

Pros

The skort is a good length for swift movement on pickleball or tennis courts.

It fits true-to-size and has a compressive waistband that holds it in place.

The biker shorts underneath have the same buttery soft fabric, and have pockets for your phone or a game ball.

It's available in a staggering 31 color options.

Cons

Our tester wished the skort was a tad longer, but said it wasn’t a dealbreaker.

The fabric easily wrinkles.

When you play pickleball, you need a skort that moves with you, has pockets to hold any extra game balls, and a material that wicks away sweat. The Halara skort (though called a tennis skirt) is, in fact, a perfect skort for pickleball, and a comfortable one at that. Our tester was pleased with the high-to-low design of the skirt portion, while the shorts sat comfortably without riding up or causing chafing. There are two pockets that would fit either a game ball or just your phone, if out and about.

The skort has a true-to-size fit, allows swift movement, and has a flattering style with compressive shorts and a high-waist band. The silky material felt like butter, wasn’t see-through (thanks to the two-layer design), and was highly breathable to create some ventilation when moving about. Our tester wished the skirt part was a tad bit longer, but noted that it wasn’t a dealbreaker, and actually works better for pickleball and tennis because it lets you move around more swiftly.

Our tester appreciated the sporty style of the skort and that the compression in the waistband really held it in place. If anything, they wished the fabric didn’t wrinkle as easily, but were completely thrilled with the low price.

Price at time of publish: $24.95 (orig. $39.95)

Material: Nylon and elastane | Sizes: XS–4X | Inseam Options: Regular, Long | Colors: 31 | Cleaning: Machine wash cold | Extra Features: Ball pockets (can be used for phones)

People / Anna Popp

Others We Tried

Alo Yoga Airlift Timeless Mini Skirt: Volpe calls this skort “the perfect skort for a day of errands and an afternoon on the courts.” Our tester loved the soft, buttery fabric, but felt the attached shorts rode up a little too much. That said, the fabric was opaque, and our tester thought the skort was flattering. Volpe adds that the skort is “durable” and “high quality.”



Things to Consider When Buying Skorts

Function

In terms of the skorts on our list, they all fall within the athletic category, so their function requires breathable materials, a balance of stretch for comfort and compression for security, and movement so they can serve you when you’re on the go (whether actually playing sports or just running around town). If you’re wearing a skort to play a sport like pickleball, tennis, or golf, you’ll want a ball pocket or two within the shorts portion of the skort like the Vuori Halo Performance Skirt. Conversely, for more casual wear, you might want a small zippered pocket on the back to store your keys, airpods, or other small belongings.

Materials

Comfort, durability, and performance are a result from the materials used in a skort. Many athletic skorts are made from a type of polyester or nylon, like the North Face Women’s Never Stop Wearing Skort and Target Women's Knit Skort All in Motion, which are durable and sweat-resistant. Others, like the Spanx The Get Moving Skort, have elements of elastane which creates a stretchy yet compressed fit, perfect for active movement. But there are many kinds of skorts, so if you’re going for a more editorial look, you can also consider materials like denim or cotton.

How You’ll Style It

There are lots of ways to style a skort depending on its appearance and your occasion. “Skorts can be paired with your favorite platform sneaker [or Doc Martens] for a casual cool girl aesthetic,” says Volpe. “Or grab your favorite over-the-knee slouchy suede boot and oversized cable knit sweater for a cozy-comfy fall look.” She adds that “a pleated skort [like the Baleaf Women's Pleated Tennis Skirt] in dark colorways is a great good go-to for a ladies night when paired with a satin corset and over-the-knee boots.”

How We Tested Skorts

A team of 19 testers wore 34 popular skorts for a few weeks to determine the best options in terms of fit, comfort, opacity, performance, and value.

Fit: When each tester tried on the skorts, they considered if the fit matched the sizing expectations. Specifically, they looked at whether the waistband dug in anywhere, if the shorts sat at the right height or caused any chafing, and how easy or difficult it was to put on the skort.

Comfort: In terms of comfort, our team looked at how the fabric felt against their skin, if it both stretched but also had compression, and whether the skort had good movement.

Opacity: One area of concern when you’re dealing with thin, breathable materials is whether they will be see-through. To test this, we looked for noticeable sheer spots, and if you could see the color of undergarments through the skort material.

Performance: In looking at the overall quality and performance of each skort, we considered whether it was comfortable and supportive. If the skort material bunched up at any point or rolled, we took note of it. We looked at whether our testers could move and exercise in the skort, and if the fabric was breathable.

Value: After considering each of these qualities, our team weighed the value of each skort with what it offered our testers. We then determined if the price matched the quality of the skort in terms of fit, comfort, opacity, and performance.



Frequently Asked Questions

What are the benefits of skorts?

“Skorts are amazing because you can be fierce, fabulous, sassy, and stylish while also being well-covered and versatile,” says Volpe. Originally called “trouser skirts," skorts aim to give you the elevated look of a skirt with the coverage and maneuverability of shorts.

How do you wear a skort over 50?

There are many styles of skorts that can complement women of every age. If you’re active in sports like pickleball or tennis, our list has a lot of athletic options that are a good length, comfortable, and easy to wash. Other options could be a denim skort paired with a T-shirt and comfortable sneakers or a linen skort with a button-down shirt and comfortable loafers.

Why Trust PEOPLE?

Madison Yauger is a senior shopping writer for PEOPLE with a focus across lifestyle verticals such as home, pets, travel, and beauty. She has experience covering fashion trends like fall sweaters, running shoes, and athletic apparel. Madison has a special appreciation for athletic wear as daily clothing, and frequently wears her tennis skorts for errands, walking the dog, and even for brunch. For this story, she spoke to celebrity fashion stylist Chelsea Volpe about what to look for in skorts and how to best style them. She also used tester insights from 19 individuals who tested 34 skorts looking at fit, comfort, opacity, performance, and value. Using all of this information, Madison determined the best skorts of 2023.







Meet Our Expert

Chelsea Volpe is a New York-based fashion and still life stylist with a penchant for bold colors and imagery. She’s worked with celebrities like Alicia Keys and brands like Bloomingdale’s, Victoria’s Secret, and more. Volpe puts a focus on emerging designers and innovative brands, and loves finding vintage pieces across Europe. She’s also shared her expertise with PEOPLE on trends such as linen pants, puffer jackets, and dumpling bags.







What Is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.



