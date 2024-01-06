The 10 best ski-in/ski-out resorts in the world

Resorts like Oberlech eliminate trudging to the ski lift in the morning - josef mallaun

Walking is overrated. What could be better than stepping out of a ski chalet or hotel and sliding off down the mountain, returning right to the door at the end of the day? No need to walk a long way wearing heavy boots while carrying skis or snowboard, or chivvy everyone on to a crowded bus.

While many ski resorts have some slope-side places to stay, it’s usually those that are purpose-built high in the mountains for easy access to the snow that can truly be considered ski-in/ski-out. And while other countries may boast a few such places, France is their spiritual home.

Many purpose-built French resorts were constructed in the Sixties, with austere-looking buildings intended, it’s said, to reflect their rocky surroundings. Often designed by famed architects of the time – most of Flaine by the Hungarian-born modernist Marcel Breuer for example, and Avoriaz by a trio of French innovators lead by Jacques Labro – their look fell out of favour in the following decades.

Recently, however, new and equally convenient villages of chalet-style apartments have grown up in purpose-built resorts such as Tignes and Les Menuires, and some of the old blocks – such as Labro’s Dromonts hotel in Avoriaz and Breuer’s Totem hotel in Flaine – have had makeovers.

Securely snowy, promising streets that are reliably clad in white, ski-in/ski-out resorts have a clear appeal for everyone, whatever your age or skiing ability.

Avoriaz, France

Best for terrain parks

This purpose-built resort above Morzine in the massive French/Swiss Portes du Soleil ski area was largely the brainchild of French racer Jean Vuarnet, better known for his sunglasses than for his gold medal at the Squaw Valley Olympics in 1960. Accommodation is mainly ski-in/ski-out apartments, many of which have been renovated in recent years. Avoriaz has a quirky charm and a varied array of terrain parks. The biggest park is Arare for expert and pro-level riders. The others are aimed at beginner and intermediate freestylers and kids.

Story continues

Avoriaz gives access to the Portes du Soleil ski area

Snowboarding made its European debut here in the late 1980s, and Avoriaz built the first halfpipe in Europe in 1993. Facilities have come a long way since then. Learn first turns at the Chapelle terrain park, which has kicker lines from green to red along with boxes and rails, before progressing to the pro lines and the airbag in the more advanced Arare park.

The Stash is a giant ecological park with all features made out of wood and there are three lines of varying difficulty snaking through the forest leading to a log cabin in the woods. The idea originated with Jake Burton, founder of Burton Snowboards. Two of the parks are especially for kids, Lil’Stash with wooden features, and the Burton Kids Parkway.

The Portes du Soleil’s variety of slopes suits everyone from beginners to veteran powderhounds, and Avoriaz makes a good base for easy access to all of it. High and rocky, the resort is a great destination in a good snow year.

Where to stay

Rooms from

£ 121

pp/pn

Check availability

Rates provided by Booking.com

Val Thorens, France

Best for reliable snow

The ski-in/ski-out Hôtel des Dromonts is the hotel exception to the apartment rule in Avoriaz. The original ski-in/ski-out address in Avoriaz, built in 1966, is in 1960s retro-style, with fabric wall coverings, plush carpets and lots of red cedar wood. Accommodation varies from cosy Classic rooms to family suites.. Find more of the best accommodation in Avoriaz here.

Purpose-built Val Thorens is not only the highest resort in the giant Trois Vallées ski area, but the highest in Europe. Its lofty altitude means that doorstep skiing and snowboarding with guaranteed snow cover is possible from November to May.

Val Thorens is Europe's highest resort - Jacques Pierre

The terrain suits everyone from beginner to expert, but the vast majority of visitors are intermediate, for whom Val Thorens is a dream. Forays into the territories of Les Menuires and St Martin de Belleville for long, cruising runs should not be missed. The resort also has a world-class terrain park, the setting for international events.

Since 1971, when ugly apartment blocks first rose from this white wasteland, Val Thorens has developed into an almost attractive and sophisticated resort with a growing number of five-star hotels and apartments. There’s also a growing number of gourmet restaurant options, most notably Hotel Pashmina’s Michelin-starred Les Explorateurs.

The nightlife is surprisingly vibrant, partly because Val Thorens attracts university trips heaving with British students. It was also the second French resort after Val d’Isère to open an on-mountain Folie Douce après venue, set just above the village.

Where to stay

A four-star hotel and apartment hamlet at the entrance of Val Thorens, just metres from the mid station ski lifts, ski-in/ski-out Résidence Le Hameau du Kashmir is a little complex built in traditional Savoyard style, with a pool, spa and two restaurants. Find more of the best accommodation in Val Thorens here.

Rooms from

£ 120

pp/pn

Check availability

Rates provided by Booking.com

Big White, British Columbia, Canada

Best for getting to grips with powder

North American resorts aren’t usually known for their ski-from-the-door convenience, but some have been purpose-built for easy access to the slopes. Of these, among the most convenient is Big White – virtually all the hotels and apartments in this modern resort are ski-in/ski-out.

Big White is a good choice for powder hounds

The terrain suits intermediates best, and abundant snowfall combined with lots of trees for shelter means it’s a great place to learn powder. The main lifts start below village level, with pistes leading down to them from accommodation, and even the main street through the centre of the resort is a designated piste.

An area called Happy Valley offers activities such as ice skating, snowmobiling, tubing, ice climbing and snowshoeing, as well as a lodge restaurant for lunch, served by a gondola that runs till late. The village has limited après bars and shopping, but there are some decent restaurants.

Where to stay

Stonebridge Lodge calls itself “the best accommodation bar none at Big White”. It’s ski-in/ski-out and slap bang in the middle of resort, with a range of spacious, stylishly decorated apartments, most with private outdoor hot tubs. From £1,919, self-catering for eight nights, with Ski Safari.

La Plagne, France

Best for easy intermediate runs

La Plagne is made up of 11 separate villages scattered across a vast plateau alongside a steep mountain. Four are low-lying traditional farming villages, and the rest are purpose-built largely ski-in/ski‑out resorts at different altitudes. A double‑decker cable car links La Plagne to neighbouring Les Arcs. Together they form the giant Paradiski area – although it’s large, it lacks the linked cohesion of rival ski areas such as Trois Vallées and Tignes-Val d’Isère, since the cable car is ridden both ways.

La Plagne is part of the Paradiski area - Manu Reyboz

Much of La Plagne’s local ski area is on a gentle plateau of wide, undemanding slopes way above the tree line. As these descend into the forest on the south and north faces, they become steeper. Beginners and intermediates will get the most out of the ski area by staying in one of the higher accommodation centres such as Belle Plagne and Plagne Centre, which form the main hub of the resort. The ski area is largely a playground of unintimidating runs, although the layout doesn’t lend itself to high-mileage cruising.

The fragmented nature of La Plagne limits nightlife opportunities, and a large percentage of family guests means the resort isn’t famed for its après. Belle Plagne is the liveliest of the villages, where the Wild West-themed Le Saloon stays open until the early hours.

Where to stay

Hotel Carlina Residence is an apartment block on the edge of the piste in Belle Plagne. Decor is classic alpine meets contemporary, each flat has its own sauna and all bedrooms are en suite. Find more of the best accommodation in La Plagne here.

Rooms from

£ 120 pp/pn

Check availability

Rates provided by Booking.com

Snowmass, Colorado, USA

Best for mixed groups

Even the French would be impressed by the way this purpose-built resort has been developed, with lodgings and Snowmass Village Mall’s cluster of restaurants and shops lining the home runs down. There’s also a Base Village area at the foot of the slopes, which, in recent years, has seen huge development include a new hotel and restaurants. Much of the lodging is ski-in/ski-out; some accommodation involves a walk to the snow, but it’s rarely very far.

Snowmass is easily the biggest of the Aspen area’s four mountains, with superb terrain for all standards. It’s also the best for intermediates. For experts, there are some steep, wooded slopes, such as the Hanging Valley, and narrow, often rocky, chutes, mainly accessed from the fast High Alpine chairlift.

Snowmass has terrain for all standards - Scott Markewitz

For even more variety, there are decent free bus services to Aspen’s other mountains (Buttermilk, Aspen Mountain and Aspen Highlands), all of which are covered by the lift pass. Aspen Mountain has long cruising blue runs and short, steep blacks, Buttermilk is the smallest and least challenging, and Aspen Highlands has both easy intermediate slopes and the super steeps of Highlands Bowl.

The nightlife in Snowmass is pretty quiet, but it’s also possible to use the bus in the evenings to visit the bright lights of Aspen, 14km away – buses run until the early hours.

Where to stay

Viewline Resort Snowmass (previously the Westin) has a prime spot on the home slope, close to Snowmass Village Mall. Find more of the best accommodation in Aspen here.

Rooms from

£ 143 pp/pn

Check availability

Rates provided by Booking.com

Lech, Austria

Best for unabashed luxury

Few resorts have a more exclusive image than Lech – famous patrons over the years have included Princess Diana, the Jordanian royal family and Princess Caroline of Monaco. The car-free, ski-in/ski-out satellite of Oberlech above the village, once the summer domain of shepherds and cowherds, has grown almost into a resort in its own right. The huts have been replaced by expensive hotels, served by an intricate network of tunnels beneath the piste.

Head to Lech for a spot of luxury - Lech Zuers Tourismus by Josef Mallaun

The pistes are best suited to intermediates, and the sunny side of the mountain above and below Oberlech is largely given over to a network of flattering blue runs. The high slopes on both faces of the 2,377m Zuger Hochlicht above are more demanding, with red runs and itinerary routes (ungroomed runs that are marked on the map but are neither patrolled nor avalanche controlled) leading back towards Lech or down to the picturesque hamlet of Zug. Lech has always shared its ski area with the smaller village of Zürs, and more recently it’s been linked with that of nearby Warth-Schröcken. And four lifts link the Lech side of the Arlberg area to neighbouring St Anton.

Oberlech’s hotels house some award-winning restaurants. Griggeler Stuba in the Burg Vital is the place to go for a gastronomic feast – the restaurant has three Gault Millau toques. Diners choose a surprise menu, a tasting menu or pick just one course.

Where to stay

Oberlech’s Hotel Goldener Berg has four restaurants and two sun terraces with panoramic views, as well as a swimming pool, spa, gym and outdoor hot tub. Find more of the best accommodation in Lech here.

Rooms from

£ 134 pp/pn

Check availability

Rates provided by Booking.com

Les Menuires, France

Best for bargain hunters

For the first 40 of its plus-50-year existence, Les Menuires was the ugly duckling of European ski resorts. But these days it has matured into a more than presentable place to stay. It’s also become a key base in the Trois Vallées alongside Courchevel, Méribel and Val Thorens. The resort is set at 1,850m and links directly into the 600km of piste and 180 lifts in this giant ski area, whose highest runs start at a heady 3,230m.

In recent years, older buildings in the resort centre have been revamped and reclad. The modern largely ski-in/ski-out satellites of Reberty and Les Bruyères are easier on the eye, have their own shops and restaurants, and accommodation, including the new the four-star Ours Blanc Hotel & Spa. Staying here tends to be up to a third cheaper than in Méribel or even the lower villages of Courchevel. This is a great base for anyone wanting to explore the Trois Vallées on a limited budget.

Les Menuries is part of the giant Trois Vallées - Pascal Lebeau

While the local slopes are great for all standards, many of them are south-facing and quickly lose their cover in hot spring sun. However, lift links to the rest of the Trois Vallées are fast and efficient, including to nearby Val Thorens, the highest resort in Europe. Les Menuires also has the 2,804m summit of Pointe de La Masse, accessed via new high-speed gondola and offering superb possibilities both on and off piste, with runs that remain uncrowded even during peak season weeks and dedicated options for beginners. The north- and east-facing slopes here hold their snow well through 1,000 vertical metres that test the best – it’s some of the most demanding terrain in this whole giant ski area.

Where to stay

At the foot of the slopes, set in a hamlet of chalets in Reberty, Chalet Hotel Kaya is a place where natural and traditional materials meet modern design, with a generous use of stone, larch wood, slate and linen. All the bedrooms and suites have balconies overlooking the slopes. The spa has a heated swimming pool, and there’s a children’s area with toys and a range of books and comics to borrow. Find more of the best accommodation in Les Menuires here.

Rooms from

£ 93

pp/pn

Check availability

Rates provided by Booking.com

Obertauern, Austria

Best for the quiet life

Obertauern is an ideal destination for those in search of easy intermediate runs in a relaxed atmosphere, far from the razzmatazz of a major resort. It also has two features that separate it quite distinctly from the Austrian pack – snow security and ski-in/ski-out convenience.

Obertauern is Austria’s only attempt at a purpose-built destination, and from most hotels here it’s possible to step out each morning on to the piste and slide all the way back home in the afternoon. The downside is that it’s never managed to develop from a ski destination into a true ski resort. There’s no real village centre, merely a growing number of hotels with adjacent shops and a handful of restaurants.

Obertauern is Austria's only purpose-built resort

At either end of the season, when other Austrian resorts are struggling to open or to remain open, Obertauern is half‑buried in the white stuff. Its ski area encompasses seven peaks on both sides of the road leading up to the pass, with lifts going from 1,630m up to a top altitude of 2,526m. Snow cover is virtually guaranteed from the end of November until early May.

Where to stay

The ski-in/ski-out four-star Valamar Obertauern Hotel has a spa, wellness area, gym and, new for 2023/24 a heated outdoor-indoor pool, plus a family programme aimed at children aged from three to 12 years, including cinema corner and games zone. Find more of the best accommodation in Obertauern here.

Rooms from

£ 106 pp/pn

Check availability

Rates provided by Booking.com

Best for families

With 75km of slopes above two bases, Høyfjellssenter and Turistsenter, Trysil is the largest ski resort in Norway. One of the main attractions is that the slopes here are less crowded than in the main Alpine resorts – something particularly worth bearing in mind if needing to travel at peak holiday times. The majority of the hotels are ski‑in/ski‑out, which is great news for beginners and families.

Trysil boasts less crowded slopes than big-name Alpine resorts - Ola Matsson

Trysil is so convinced of its snow reliability that it offers a guarantee of snow in the village during high season. On the slopes, the volcano‑shaped Trysilfjellet (Trysil Mountain) offers the best part of 360 degrees of runs. While the resort is definitely best suited to beginners and early intermediates, there is some challenging terrain in the Høgegga area. There are four levels of terrain park, from an advanced black line via red and blue down to green for small children (or nervous adults), and there are also dedicated, closed-off children’s areas.

Although Trysil is fairly laid back, there are several good spots for late-afternoon live music sessions on the mountain, and a decent selection of bars and restaurants at the two village bases.

Where to stay

The ski-in/ski-out Radisson Blu Mountain Hotel in Høyfjellssenter sits below a network of green runs and has two on-site restaurants, a bakery and a well-equipped spa.

Rooms from

£ 72 pp/pn

Check availability

Rates provided by Booking.com

Les Arcs, France

Best for experts

Les Arcs is well known for its range of purpose‑built villages. The original Arcs 1600, 1800 and 2000, built in the Sixties and Seventies, are largely big, wood-clad apartment blocks. More recently, Arc 1950 and Peisey‑Vallandry have been developed in a more sympathetic chalet style with smaller buildings. Arc 1950 makes an especially attractive ski‑in/ski-out base.

As well as extensive intermediate cruising, Les Arcs has plenty to amuse experts. Most of its black runs are never groomed and become huge mogul fields – three different ones are served by the Varet gondola from Arc 2000. There are also challenging groomed reds that are great for fast cruising, including the bottom part of an epic run of over 1,000m vertical from the top of the Aiguille Rouge cable car (at 3,225m) to the old village of Villaroger. For those who like to cover long distances, a challenging day involves getting the Vanoise Express cable car to the linked resort of La Plagne and travelling to the far end of its ski area, at Champagny en Vanoise, then all the way back.

Les Arcs has runs to challenge experts - Tristan Shu

There’s lots of accessible off piste, with steep pitches on the front of the Aiguille Rouge and secluded runs off the back. The Couloir en S has a long narrow pitch of 45 degrees before it opens out to a shallower slope. For easier options, a 15- to 30-minute climb from the top of the Grand Col chair opens up long, scenic off-piste runs, and there are more from the top of the Transarc gondola.

Where to stay

The Taj-I Mah is the first five-star hotel in Les Arcs. As well as doorstep slopes, its location in Arc 2000 offers far-reaching views over the resort. Find more of the best accommodation in Les Arcs here.

Rooms from

£ 162

pp/pn

Check availability

Rates provided by Booking.com

Booking.com rates above are guide prices per person per night, please note that packages can differ across accommodation. Please check the properties' websites for further information on what's included. Unless stated otherwise, package prices are per person, based on two sharing a double or twin room, half-board, for seven nights, including flights and transfers.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.