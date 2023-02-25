The 10 Best Shoe Deals for Between-Season Dressing from Zappos' Huge Sale — Starting at $36

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

As February comes to a close and March begins, we are officially entering the awkward adjustment period between deep winter and true spring.

Depending on where you live, that could mean stretches of rainy days, a final bout of snow, or serious swings in the temperature from one day to the next. And while you probably can tuck away cold-weather boots and your heaviest coats, it isn't quite time to pull out the sandals and tank tops, leaving your wardrobe in a state of seasonal limbo.

If your between-season shoe selection is looking a little lackluster, it's worth taking a look at the Zappos shoe sale. Leather boots, closed-toe flats, comfy sneakers, and more are currently marked down, from popular brands including Vans, Ugg, New Balance, Birkenstock, and Hoka (just to name a few).

The Best Shoe Deals at Zappos Right Now

These shearling-lined Birkenstock sandals are a versatile option to have on hand between seasons. Wear them with your coziest socks while it's chilly, and barefoot when it warms up a bit. Normally, they cost $160, but right now, the pink color is marked down to $89, and the gray is on sale for $120.

"I've been wearing this pair of fuzzy [Birkenstocks] for nine years. I love them to death," wrote one reviewer, who said they wear them for running errands, travel, and around the house. "They bridge the gap between winter slippers and fall sandals," they added. Another shopper, who wears them daily as winter house shoes, said, "I'm trying to take better care of my ridiculously high arches, and these do the job."

The Ugg Classic Ultra Mini has become a staple for celebs, including Jennifer Garner, Keke Palmer, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi and Bella Hadid. Demand for the shoe was so high this winter that it was near impossible to score the platform version. Scoop up a pair from Zappos while they're not only in stock in multiple sizes, but on sale in leopard, yellow, orange, and light pink.

"The Ultras hit at a very flattering, leg-lengthening spot," said a reviewer who was choosing between the Ultra Mini and regular Mini boots. "I love that they show a little ankle and will look super cute with leggings and raw-hem or ankle-length jeans," they added.

Another shopper wrote, "These are the first pair of Uggs I have ever purchased, and they do not disappoint!" At 5 feet tall, the reviewer felt taller Uggs were "a little awkward or bulky," but added, "the Ultra Mini is just what I've been looking for." They finished by saying that they've worn the shoe daily and are thinking of getting a second pair. "Definitely worth every penny!"

For a between-season shoe that's more dressed up, check out these knee-high boots from the Easy Spirit Martha Stewart Collection. They have a timeless riding boot look with a round toe and low, stacked heel. A full-length zipper makes them easy to get in and out of, and a padded insole makes them comfortable for all-day wear.

Some shoppers found the shaft of the boot too narrow for their calves, while others thought it was too wide, so be sure to take a measurement before ordering (and don't worry, plenty of people found the fit just right). "I'm in love with this boot and want to buy another pair," said one shopper, who added that the boot "exceeded expectations."

It's a great time of year to stock up on between-season shoes to ride the wave between winter and spring in style, especially with so many styles on sale at Zappos. Keep scrolling for more standout deals.

