10 Best-Selling Home Products That Have a Cult Following on Amazon, from Air Purifiers to Bed Sheets

Amazon shoppers love to tell you what they think — especially when it comes to home products. One glance at the site’s best-selling home items will give you some insight on what customers can’t stop raving about, whether it’s a kitchen appliance that will change the way you cook for good or an air purifier that will finally ease your allergies.

These are 10 top-selling home essentials on Amazon that all have thousands of five-star reviews:

A majority of Amazon’s best-selling home items is comfy bedding, like this two-pack of cooling gel pillows. The Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillows consistently hold the top spot on the site’s home chart. Over 22,000 shoppers have left them a five-star rating, saying they’re so soft and supportive, it’s like sleeping on a cloud.

Then there’s this super popular sheet set from Mellanni that has over 97,000 five-star reviews (yes, seriously). The microfiber sheets have amassed a large following on the site thanks to their silky soft feel. More reasons to love them? They’re wrinkle-free, stain-resistant, and available in a whopping 35 colors.

Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow, 2 Pack; Mellanni Sheet Set Brushed Microfiber, 3 Piece

You’ll also find classics like the Instant Pot (which is marked down to $60, by the way) and Levoit air purifiers in Amazon’s top-selling home items. Levoit’s air purifiers are so popular that three of its models are currently the top three best-selling HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filter air purifiers on the site. Customers especially love the Core 300 model because it’s super quiet, doesn’t take up a lot of space, and aids with everything from allergies to smells and smoke.

Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker, 3 Quart; Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier for Home with HEPA Filter

If we haven’t convinced you yet, just check out the reviews for Amazon’s best-selling home items yourself.