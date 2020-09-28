10 best-selling deals to bookmark for Amazon Prime Day 2020—or buy on sale now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

In case you were living under a rock this morning, Amazon announced that this year’s annual Prime Day 2020 savingspalooza will take place on October 13 and 14. We couldn’t be more excited for this incredible event, but if you simply can't wait—and let’s face it, who can?—we're going to let you in on a little secret: You can shop some of last year’s best-sellers at a discount right now to avoid the virtual crowds—and potential sellouts.

From highly-rated robot vacuum cleaners to awesome toasters and countertop blenders, these were the price drops that everyone jumped on last year—particularly when it came to Reviewed readers. In addition to current sale prices, we've also highlighted their Prime Day 2019 prices, so you can decide for yourself if it's worth waiting around to see if they'll drop even further come next month (though you'll want to note there's no guarantees). Without further ado, we give you the best deals to bookmark in hopes of an Amazon Prime Day 2020 markdown—or buy on sale now.

1. This 2-for-1 deal on an Echo Dot

View photos Get two for the price of one. More

Amazon manufactures some seriously popular smart devices for your home, and Prime Day is a great opportunity to grab ‘em on sale. Last year, the third generation Echo Dot dropped as low as $22, and this year, the deal, which has dropped early for Prime members (sign-up for a free trial now) is even better: You can get two for $39.98 when you enter coupon code DOTPRIME2PK at checkout, making them just $19.99 apiece (non-Prime members will pay $39.99 for a single). As one of our favorite Amazon Echo smart speakers, we love this entry-level pick for its affordable price point and easy Bluetooth connectivity.

Get 2 Echo Dots for $39.98 (Save $60)

2019 Prime Day Echo Dot Price: $22

2. Our favorite affordable robot vacuum

View photos This machine is a huge customer-favorite. More

Prime Day is an awesome time to purchase big-ticket appliances for your home. Each year, top-rated robot vacuums seem to sell out before we can even say “Roomba," and when it came to the top sellers of 2019, eufy reigned supreme. Last year, the brand's11S Slim robot vacuum was a huge hit at its discounted price of $149. You'll pay a bit more for it right now at $189.99 when you click the coupon box beneath the price than you probably will in a few weeks, but it's still a $30 discount from its normal price of $219.99. This eufy model is our all-time favorite affordable vacuum thanks to its slim design, which allowed it to clean more floor area than its competitors and provide impressive dirt pickup performance (around 11.6 grams per run).

Get the eufy 11S Slim Robot Vacuum for $189.99 (Save $30)

2019 Prime Day Eufy 11S Slim Robot Vacuum Price: $149

3. Everyone's favorite pressure cooker

View photos Snag this coveted pressure cooker for a steal. More