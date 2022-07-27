10 best self-seeding flowers and plants to have in your garden in summer 2022

best self seeding flowers to plant garden uk how to expert gardening tips 2022 - Heathcliff O’Malley

You can have an entire garden full of flowers for less than a tenner by sowing seeds of hardy annuals and biennials ­before the end of September. So that's plenty of time if you get started now.

If the plants like the conditions, they’ll self-sow in a year’s time, repeating the cycle for ever more. It’s only in recent years that I’ve come round to the virtues of self-sowing plants and their generosity in multiplying.

Previously I’d felt they’d create more fuss than they are worth, all a little too unpredictable. Better instead to stick with perennials and shrubs that stay put, I thought.

Picky about poppies

The plant that convinced me otherwise was the opium poppy, Papaver somniferum, with delicate petals in hues of purple, pink and white above glaucous stems and foliage. I love poppies so much that I sow the seeds in many gardens I’ve designed; their flowers complement most plants and are loved by various bee species.

For years I’ve been trying to establish the purple-black ‘Black Single’ on my allotment, where I trial plants, but after five attempts only one black poppy emerged among a sea of gaudy red petals from seeds held naturally in the soil. Then, last year one un­expected pink poppy emerged.

Ripping all the others out as soon as I saw red (internally and on the petals) to prevent cross-pollination, the pink one had a chance to self-sow true to colour and sure enough this year it largely did; pink poppies everywhere. It may not be the deep black I’d hoped for – but I’d steered the poppies down a more appealing path.

When its progeny came into flower a passer-by kindly warned me to cut the seed heads off lest they produce hundreds of seedlings. I explained that that was exactly what I wanted to happen – while trying not to draw attention to the far more virile Nigella damascena ‘Green Pod’ between our feet.

Familiar now with seedlings of many plants, I happily leave or move some to fill bare spots while pulling out unwanted numbers with ease. Borders grow fuller while reducing the use of pots and compost, which in theory should have saved some money, if I hadn’t used the savings to buy more plants…

How to spot prized seedlings

Self-sown plants can make our lives easier, but the key is to grow them direct in the soil with barely any intervention. No seed trays, no compost, no pots and therefore no potting on. Instead, they plant themselves, grow themselves and flower themselves with tremendous ease – not bad for sustainability credentials.

All we have to do is remove excess numbers at the seedling stage, which is when that feeling of “too much effort” might creep in. Among hundreds of tiny seedlings, how to spot which are weeds and which are desirables?

Looking at photos of seedlings online and in books is largely useless because so many look similar and you need to spot tiny differences such as the shape or shade of a tiny leaf. Best then, is to get started by getting your eye in: by seeing the plants grow from seed yourself, you’ll spot them more easily in future years. Opium poppy, for instance, has a pale green-silver colour and jagged leaves easily identified.

If you’ve never grown a particular self-sower before, the easiest way to start off is to grow some in a pot of peat-free compost or in rows in the soil. By using rows you can be sure the seeds that come up are the ones you sowed, whereas broadcasting the seed all over the place in the first year leads to the seedling in a weedstack problem.

Sowing seeds in a straight line also allows you to thin the line when plants are ­established, with six-to-eight leaves, ­and remove plants to the desired spacing listed on the seed packet. Thinning also breaks the line for a more natural look (nowadays I make the line curved or squiggly to aid this).

Many of the self-sowers on my allotment started life in straight cut-flower bed lines, breaking ranks themselves the following year. Because I’d grown them in labelled rows initially, I recognised the seedlings when they sprung up in unexpected corners.

Take a cue from nature

We categorise plants using terms like ­annual and biennial but they sometimes have other ideas: many hardy annuals grow biennially if sown in late-summer or autumn, flowering early next year. A second spring sowing of the annuals provides another burst later in the season.

Many of these plants naturally ­produce seed and this indicates that it is the right time to sow their seeds from packets too. To prolong flowering, of course, you can simply delay seed production by deadheading flowers.

Easy to grow, many in number, long flowering and spreading freely, surely self-sowers are the hardest working plants in any garden, both low in cost and high in value.

10 of the best hardy self-sowing annuals and biennials

Calendula officinalis

Remove any that revert to the bright marigold orange. Full sun.

Centaurea cyanus

Delicious cultivar of our native meadow annual. Full sun.

Cerinthe major

A wonderful glaucous to purple ombre colouring on the flowers. Full sun.

Daucus carota

A dark grey-purple cultivar of our native wild carrot. Full sun.

Echium pininana

Biennial or triennial, hardy in sunny sheltered areas.

Echium vulgare

Native tower of blue flower, loves sunny spots.

Eschscholzia californica

Thrives in dry sunny spots reminiscent of its home on the west coast USA.

Lobularia maritima

Will self-sow in the right spots and smells of honey. Full sun.

Nigella damascena

White-flowered cultivar with inflated seed pods. Full sun.

Silene dioica

Native biennial wild flower for shady spots.

