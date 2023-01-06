10 best sales to shop this weekend at Home Chef, Kate Spade Surprise and lululemon

Here are the 10 best sales to shop this weekend at Kate Spade, Athleta and lululemon.

Celebrate the first weekend of 2023 by shopping some of the best sales of the year. We found some of the lowest prices on everything from tech and home essentials to fashion and beauty. Keep scrolling for discounts at a few of our favorite retailers, including Home Chef, lululemon, Athleta and more.

If you're looking to get some early 2023 shopping done, here are the best sales that we recommend checking out this weekend.

1. Home Chef

Skip the grocery store visits in 2023 and get delicious recipes and ingredients delivered with a Home Chef subscription. Right now, you can get 75% off your first subscription box and 60% off your second and third boxes that are all loaded with the best ingredients for the tastiest meals. With Home Chef's wide variety of meal choices, you can choose the plan that'll work best for you and help you achieve your healthy New Year's resolutions.

Sign up for Home Chef

2. Kate Spade Surprise

Upgrade your fashion game in 2023 with the help of Kate Spade Surprise. Right now, you can save up to 75% on handbags, satchels, totes and so much more from the stylish designer. This sale has hundreds of incredible deals, but shop now before the limited-time savings event expires.

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise sale

3. Athleta

For a limited time, you can shop the Athleta Winter Semi-Annual sale for markdowns of up to 60% on everything from leggings and sports bras to tanks and hoodies. Shop some of the best deals on athleisure for 2023 at this Athleta sale.

Shop the Athleta Winter Semi-Annual sale

4. lululemon

Why not kick off 2023 with new lululemon activewear? Right now, you can shop popular items like leggings designed for runners to abrasion-resistant shorts and even the high tech workout mirror ($700 off!). There's no better time than now to stock up on some new activewear to help you stick to your healthy New Year's resolutions in style. Luckily, you can scoop up best-selling leggings, sweatshirts, joggers and more today.

Shop lululemon New Year specials

5. Walmart

Walmart has tons of incredible deals to help you save big on everything from tech and home appliances to clothing and beauty. Right now, you can save on Drew Barrymore’s exclusive-to-Walmart Beautiful Kitchenware collection. Pick up the 6-quart touchscreen air fryer that we tested and loved for just $69, down from its original $78 price tag.

Shop Walmart deals

6. QVC

2023 is here and QVC is starting off the year with some incredible deals. Right now, you can head to the QVC clearance section and save on thousands of items ranging from clothing to furniture. Plus, QVC has hot deals on top-of-the-line products like the Bose Sport Truly Wireless earbuds that will provide you with amazing sound quality. And if you're new to QVC, you can get $15 off your first order when you check out with coupon code OFFER.

Shop QVC deals

7. Visible by Verizon

While choosing a cell phone plan can be confusing, Visible makes it easy. Plenty of smartphones including iPhones, Samsung Galaxies, Google Pixels and more work with Visible. Right now, you can pay just $15 per month for the first year of your phone plan. The Verizon-owned network is offering a special discount on its plans when you join with promo code 15OFF12 today.

Sign up for Visible by Verizon

8. Tory Burch

Now through Sunday, January 8, Tory Burch is currently hosting its Semi-Annual sale with massive savings on the best-selling purses, shoes and clothing. Whether you're shopping for a 2023 statement bag or a new pair of boots to take you through the winter season in style, this Tory Burch sale has what you need.

Shop the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale

9. Sam's Club

Sam's Club currently has a huge deal for new members. The warehouse club offers shoppers multiple discounts on home items, groceries and more. Plus, if you sign up by Tuesday, January 31, you can save 50% on the typical annual membership price of $50. Join Sam's Club for just $25 today and start saving in bulk.

Join Sam's Club for 50% off

10. Grove Collaborative

Need to clean around the house in 2023? Head to Grove Collaborative right now to score several cleaning and household essentials for free. For new customers with an order of $20 or more, you'll get a starter set valued at around $50 for free (and it ships for free too)! You'll get to choose from multiple sets that have items ranging from eco-friendly toilet paper to Mrs. Meyer's hand soap.

Get a free starter set from Grove Collaborative

