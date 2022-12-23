10 best sales to shop this weekend at Walmart, Kate Spade and lululemon

If you're tackling any seriously last-minute gift shopping, you're in the right place. We found some of the best sales to shop this weekend with holiday deals on everything from tech and home essentials to fashion and beauty. Keep scrolling for discounts at some of our favorite retailers, including Amazon, Kate Spade, Ulta Beauty and more.

If you're looking to get some end-of-year shopping done, here's what we recommend checking out this weekend.

1. Amazon

Shop the best Amazon deals on Apple AirPods and more.
Shop the best Amazon deals on Apple AirPods and more.

Right now, Amazon has tons of holiday deals to make your end-of-year shopping a breeze. Shop everything from popular tech gifts (like this discounted Echo Dot) to beloved home appliances, like the Eufy RoboVac X8, which is currently $240 off at Amazon right now. You can even get the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for 20% off and select overnight shipping for delivery by Christmas with Amazon Prime.

Shop Amazon's holiday sale

2. Kate Spade

Shop the best Kate Spade deals on purses, shoes, wallets and more for the holidays.
Shop the best Kate Spade deals on purses, shoes, wallets and more for the holidays.

From now until Sunday, December 25, Kate Spade is offering an extra 40% off select already discounted items when you use code 40OFF. With the coupon code, you can shop the site's sale section and end up saving up to 60% off. This includes handbags, shoes, wallets and even clothing.

Shop the Kate Spade holiday sale

3. Athleta

Save as much as 60% on leggings, hoodies, sports bas and more right now at Athleta.
Save as much as 60% on leggings, hoodies, sports bas and more right now at Athleta.

Now through Monday, December 26, you can shop the Athleta Winter Semi-Annual sale for markdowns of up to 60% on everything from leggings and sports bras to tanks and hoodies. Shop some of the best deals on athleisure for 2023 at this Athleta holiday sale.

Shop the Athleta Winter Semi-Annual sale

4. lululemon

Lululemon has tons of best-selling leggings, sports bras and hoodies in the We Made Too Much section.
Lululemon has tons of best-selling leggings, sports bras and hoodies in the We Made Too Much section.

Why not start 2023 with new lululemon activewear? Right now, you can shop popular items like leggings designed for runners to abrasion-resistant shorts and even the high tech workout mirror ($700 off!). There's no better time than now to stock up on some new activewear to help you stick to your healthy New Year's resolutions in style. Luckily, you can scoop up best-selling leggings, sweatshirts, joggers and more today.

Shop the lululemon We Made Too Much section

5. Walmart

Walmart has deals on Drew Barrymore's collection of air fryers, coffee makers and more.
Walmart has deals on Drew Barrymore's collection of air fryers, coffee makers and more.

Walmart has tons of holiday deals to help you save big on everything from tech and home appliances to clothing and beauty. Right now, you can save on Drew Barrymore’s exclusive-to-Walmart Beautiful Kitchenware collection. Pick up the 6-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer that we tested and loved for just $69, down from its original $78 price tag.

Shop Walmart deals

6. Headspace

Help the grinch in your life find happiness with Headspace
Help the grinch in your life find happiness with Headspace

Stay relaxed during the hectic holiday season with the help of Headspace. This mobile app contains meditation sessions and is offering 25% off its subscriptions through Sunday, December 25 when you use the promo code 25GIFT2022A.

Sign up for Headspace

7. Visible by Verizon

Save $15 per month on your first three months with Visible.
Save $15 per month on your first three months with Visible.

While choosing a plan can be confusing, Visible makes it easy. Plenty of smartphones including iPhones, Samsung Galaxies, Google Pixels and more work with Visible. Right now, you can pay just $15 per month for the first three months of your phone plan. The Verizon-owned network is offering a holiday discount on its plans when you join with promo code 15OFF today.

Sign up for Visible by Verizon

8. Ulta Beauty

Save up to 50% on Benefit Cosmetics, Urban Decay and more at the Ulta holiday sale.
Save up to 50% on Benefit Cosmetics, Urban Decay and more at the Ulta holiday sale.

To celebrate the 2022 holiday season, Ulta is dishing out discounts of up to 50% across all categories through tomorrow, December 24. During the retailer's Holiday Beauty Blitz sale you can save big on everything you need to perfect your holiday beauty looks, including two Benefit Cosmetics mascaras for just $30.

Shop the Ulta Holiday Beauty Blitz sale

9. Sam's Club

Sign up for a Sam's Club membership for free and start saving in bulk on pantry essentials, gas, groceries and more.
Sign up for a Sam's Club membership for free and start saving in bulk on pantry essentials, gas, groceries and more.

Sam's Club currently has a huge deal for new members. The warehouse club offers shoppers multiple discounts on holiday essentials, home items and groceries. Plus, if you sign up by Tuesday, January 31, you can save 50% on the typical annual membership price of $50. Join Sam's Club for just $25 today and start saving in bulk.

Join Sam's Club for 50% off

10. Litter-Robot

Shop the best deals at Litter-Robot this weekend.
Shop the best deals at Litter-Robot this weekend.

If you've ever found yourself on your hands and knees, fantasizing about programming a robot to scoop the litter box for you as you shovel away, then this holiday sale is here to help. Litter-Robot is currently hosting a holiday sale with deals on tons of litter boxes. The Litter-Robot 4 comes with a 3-year warranty and is on sale for $749, saving you $50.

Shop the Litter-Robot holiday sale

