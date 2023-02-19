10 best sales to shop this Presidents Day weekend at Nike, Samsung, CVS and Best Buy

Shop the best Presidents Day sales available this weekend at Nike, REI, AncestryDNA and more.

Presidents Day 2023 is on Monday and the long weekend holiday comes with loads of sales and savings. We found some of the best prices on everything from meal kits and home essentials to appliances and activewear. Keep scrolling for discounts at a few of our favorite retailers, including Samsung, CVS, Adidas and more.

If you're looking to get some shopping done during the long weekend, here are the best sales that we recommend checking out.

1. Samsung

Save thousands of dollar on Samung's Bespoke line ahead of Presidents Day 2023.

Presidents Day 2023 is just days away and Samsung has tons of deals to help you ring in the federal holiday. For example, you can save up to $1,100 on Samsung Bespoke fridges, $1,000 on a stylish, curved gaming monitor and so much more. Head to the electronics retailer today to check out all the appliance savings available right now.

Shop Samsung Presidents Day deals

2. REI

Save up to 60% ahead of Presidents Day at REI's winter clearance sale.

Bundle up for outdoor adventures this winter with the help of REI. During the brand's winter clearance sale, you can get up to 60% off shoes, jackets, boots, gloves and so much more outdoor gear.

Shop the REI sale

3. Adidas

Use coupon code SCORE to save up to 65% at Adidas ahead of Presidents Day 2023.

Treat yourself to sporty savings this Presidents Day weekend at this Adidas sale. The popular retailer is slashing prices on must-have threads, including outdoor gear, workout-ready apparel and more for a limited time only. With markdowns of up to 65% when you use code SCORE, you can pick up stellar Adidas gear for less right now.

Shop the Adidas sale

4. AncestryDNA

Study your family's history with the help of AncestryDNA.

Presidents Day 2023 celebrates our nation's history and past, but how much do you know about your family's own history? With AncestryDNA, you can use DNA kits to study your family tree and the people it's comprised of. For just $1, you get a 3-month World Explorer membership that allows you access to your entire family history record collection.

Shop the AncestryDNA exclusive offer

5. Best Buy

Save on out of this world VR deals at Best Buy.

Best Buy always has tech savings galore, and ahead of Presidents Day it's no different. Right now, you can save $50 on the Meta Quest 2 bundle and get a headset, controllers and Resident Evil 4 all for $349.99. Shopping for the best TV deals? You can save up to $1,500 on TVs from Samsung, LG, and more for a limited time only!

Shop Best Buy deals

6. Factor

Factor has protein-heavy meals for your everyday.

Sign up for Factor meal kits today and use coupon code REVIEWED60OFF for 60% off your first box and 20% off your second, third, fourth and fifth boxes. Based on your own dietary needs, you can choose from a wide variety of meals including vegan, keto and calorie-conscious meals below 650 calories. Additionally, you can select as many as 18 meals per box depending on your needs.

Sign up for Factor meal kits

7. Nike

Shop the Nike sale for exclusive members-only Presidents Day deals.

If you're thinking of scoring some athletic wear this Presidents Day, head to Nike and save up to 40% during their clearance sale. Get markdowns on thousands of Nike products including sneakers, sweaters, puffer jackets and so much more. Plus, Nike members can use coupon code MEMBER25 to get an extra 25% off select styles.

Shop the Nike clearance sale

8. The Farmer's Dog

Get half off your first order right now at The Farmer's Dog.

Want to make sure your dog is getting the best food possible? Head to The Farmer's Dog today and get 50% off your first order of fresh and nutritional dog food. The brand's meals are veterinarian-approved and sent right to your door, which saves you time and money while providing the best care to your pups.

Shop The Farmer's Dog

9. CVS

Get discounts on candy, personal care items and so much more at CVS.

Save on medicine, candy, bathroom essentials and so much more at CVS. Right now, you can take advantage of hundreds of buy one, get one free deals on makeup, skincare, candy and more.

Shop CVS deals

10. Citizen Watch

Save 20% on men's and women's watches during Citizen Watch's sitewide sale.

Ahead of Presidents Day 2023, you can save 20% sitewide on men's and women's watches at Citizen Watch. Shop unbelievable deals on must-have smartwatches, including new arrivals, limited-edition releases, the Eco-Drive One, CZ Smart and more.

Shop the Citizen Watch sale

