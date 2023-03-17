The 10 Best Sales PEOPLE Need to Know About

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Finding the best deals on the internet is basically our job (okay, it's precisely our job), and we've been clueing our family and friends in on where to find the best sales for years, from hidden Keurig discounts to Apple AirPods Pro for $50 off their usual price.

That's why, in the spirit of absolutely no gatekeeping, we've compiled a list of the best sales right now on our favorite products, including the coziest bath sheets that we tried in our PEOPLE testing labs, a slim and stylish coffee maker, and deeply discounted jackets from The North Face. And don't forget about Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event, which includes new discounts every day until April 1.

So, without further ado, here are the best sales you need to know about this week.

Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

Airpods Presidents Day Deals

Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation), $199.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

When Apple AirPods are on sale, it's only a matter of time before they sell out. That's why we're adding these second-generation Apple AirPods Pro to our cart ASAP. They have superior noise cancelation compared to the previous generation of AirPods. Plus, you can keep jamming out for longer with 30 hours of total listening time (that's six more than the original AirPods!).

Save 31% on Keurig's K-Slim Single-Serve Coffee Brewer

Keurig K- Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Amazon

Buy It! Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve Coffee Brewer, $89.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Whether you enjoy a fresh cup of coffee as an occasional treat or refuse to start your day without one, this on-sale Keurig coffee maker is a can't-miss deal. We understand that coffee lovers take their java seriously, which is why we tested countless Keurig coffee machines in our PEOPLE Tested labs to ensure that you get the smooth, delicious cup you're after. The Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Brewer was one of our winners — and it's $40 off right now.

Save 73% on a Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner,

Amazon

Buy It! Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 (orig. 699.99); amazon.com

Cordless vacuum cleaners are, in our opinion, one of the greatest luxury innovations in home cleaning. Okay, that might be a bit dramatic, but we still can't get over the fact that this best-selling cordless vacuum cleaner that one shopper dubbed "by far, the best" stick vacuum they've ever tried is 73 percent off right now. The powerful suction and 35-minute battery life attest to the quality of the Fykee vacuum. We also love that it comes with a wall-mounted charging dock.

Save 50% During Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Event

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event is officially here, meaning some of the most coveted makeup, skincare, and hair care products are on sale. The lineup of discounted products changes daily, so check out the sale schedule to save on the products sitting in your shopping cart.

Friday's sales include 50 percent off the best-selling Clarins Double Serum Firming & Smoothing Concentrate, which has over 7,000 5-star ratings on Ulta. Also on sale is the La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum by Lancome, which is the perfect floral vanilla scent for spring.

We also marked our calendar for Saturday's discounts on the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer. The Sunday sale includes 50 percent off IT Cosmetics makeup brushes and Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz.

Save 30% On Colourpop Cosmetics

Spring is a great time to experiment with new makeup trends, so the Colourpop Cosmetics sitewide sale couldn't come at a better time. We're big fans of the 16-pan eyeshadow palette in the colorway Truly Madly Deeply, which was a PEOPLE Tested winner. Another PEOPLE Tested favorite is the Colourpop Falsies Faux Mink Lashes, which we dubbed the best overall false lashes out of the 18 pairs that we tried.

The 30 percent off sale even includes Colourpop's noteworthy collaborations, including the Disney princess-themed creamy lipsticks and Harry Potter Wizard house-themed makeup sets. Did we mention these make great personalized gifts?

Save 20% On Brooklinen

Down Comforter

Brooklinen

Buy It! Brooklinen Down Comforter, $151.20 (orig. $189); brooklinen.com

Cozy bedding can make any bed feel like a luxurious getaway, and that's especially true of this Down Comforter from Brooklinen, which we dubbed our most comfortable comforter in the PEOPLE Tested lab. The cotton sateen shell feels soft and cool, and the natural down fill is fluffy and decadent. Grab this cozy comforter now while it's 20 percent off.

Another steal from the Brooklinen sitewide sale: the Classic Bath Sheets, which are currently $17 off. These large bath towels are both soft and durable, which earned them their spot as the best bath sheet we tested.

Save $24 on The North Face TNF Tech Pullover

The North Face TNF Tech Pullover

Zappos

Buy It! The North Face TNF Tech Pullover, $55 (orig. $79); zappos.com

This sleek pullover from The North Face is on sale for just $55 right now. It features a front kangaroo pocket, a quarter-zip pull tab, and a mock-neck cut. If your closet is stuffed to the brim with sweatshirts, then this stylish metallic jacket might be more your speed. It's a true steal at about $100 off its original price. It looks super modern and feels reminiscent of the silver-coat trend that celebs like Kendall Jenner have recently been spotted wearing.

Save 25% at J.Crew with code SHOP25

Textured crewneck pullover sweater in stripe

J Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Pullover Sweater, $96 with code SHOP25 (orig. $128); jcrew.com

Does your spring wardrobe need a refresh? Well, luckily for you, J.Crew is currently running a promotion that'll reward you with 25 percent off your entire purchase when you use the code SHOP25 at checkout. There are a few stylish pieces that we have our eye on, including this crew-neck striped sweater that's made from lightweight cotton — perfect for the warmer days ahead.

We're also looking to refresh our casual basics with this comfortable ruffle-sleeved tanktop that instantly elevates any outfit. Layer it with this discounted cashmere cardigan for an office-ready look.

Save Up to 45% at Cozy Earth

White t-shirts are a staple in any capsule wardrobe, and because we get so much use out of our favorite tee, we opt for the comfiest ones we can find. This Cozy Earth slouchy tee is made from super-soft bamboo and is currently 45 percent off. If you're in the market for a cute and comfy PJ set, we recommend this Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set in Stretch-Knit for a cozy night's rest.

Save Up to 25% on Select Styles at Abercrombie

Drama Collar Mockneck Popover

Abercrombie

Buy It! Abercrombie Drama Collar Popover, $48 (orig. $60); abercrombie.com

Abercrombie has been our go-to store for elevated basics since the early 2000s, so we always hop on a sale when we spot one. A few of the pieces we're currently adding to our cart include a work-ready poplin midi skirt, a sailor-collared pullover sweatshirt, and a chic scoop-neck ribbed body suit.

