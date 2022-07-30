10 of the best sailing holidays in Europe

Wyl Menmuir and Rachel Dixon
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Aleh Varanishcha/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Aleh Varanishcha/Getty Images

Yachting, Amalfi coast

First-time sailors can explore the Amalfi coast on this four-day yachting trip from Amalfi to Procida via Capri. There are opportunities for swimming and snorkelling, including a dip beside the Blue Grotto on Capri, plus time on land for exploring. Living conditions are fairly cramped – eight people share four small cabins and two bathrooms – but far more time is spent on deck or out and about. No sailing experience is necessary, but there will be a chance to pitch in, especially when coming in to or leaving port. The trip is suitable for ages 15 and above. Intrepid Travel also runs a week-long version, with extra nights in Ischia and Sorrento and a visit to Pompeii.
Four days, including selected meals and activities, from £737, intrepidtravel.com

Day tripping, Cornwall

Those who aren’t sure if sailing is for them can dip a toe in the water on a day trip aboard the largest surviving Bristol Channel pilot cutter, departing from Charlestown’s harbour in Cornwall, which featured in the Poldark TV series. A morning sailing on Mascotte starts from £60pp (classic-sailing.com). And if you like the idea of a boat but not the sailing itself, the renovated Pen Glas fishing boat offers bunks for the night from £25,
charlestownharbour.com

Seafood feast, Scotland

Related: I took a sailing holiday – on one of Norfolk’s historic wherries

Originally a fishing trawler working in the North Sea, the Danish gaff cutter Eda Frandsen divides her time between the west coast of Scotland, exploring quiet anchorages around the Western Isles, and the waters of Cornwall. At 18 metres long, she takes up to eight guests. Locally sourced and sustainable food is a highlight, so expect wild crab, langoustine, mackerel and scallops as you explore the waters of St Kilda, the Small Isles, the Inner Hebrides or Skye.
A three-night voyage on Eda Frandsen costs £550, six nights from £1,100, eda-frandsen.co.uk

Foodie tour, Croatia

Sail Croatia has launched a new island-hopping foodie route, sailing on six- to 10-people yachts and mooring up at restaurants for dinner. The trip starts and finishes in Split and calls at three ports on Hvar, plus Vis, the Pakleni islands and Makarska on the mainland. The suggested venues range from traditional Dalmatian konobas and family-run fish restaurants to modern waterfront dining. One standout is Hora, a restaurant on an organic farm and winery on the island of Hvar, which offers olive oil, cheese and wine tastings, and specialises in lamb peka, cooked over an open fire. The skipper makes the reservations and can personalise your itinerary.
Seven days, including transfers, excluding restaurant bills, from £332, sail-croatia.com

Smart sailing, UK coast

The aim of Sail Britain is not only to provide a memorable sailing experience but to inspire positive change for the oceans. Trips aboard the 12-metre offshore cruiser Merlin are a blend of sailing and education, with titles such as “creative leadership”, “ocean optimism” and “wild food and sailing”. A qualified skipper is joined by a specialist in conservation, art, marine biology or wild food among other disciplines, for a week’s journey around parts of the UK coast.
The seven-day Our Living Ocean trip, sailing between Mallaig and Oban in September, is £750, sailbritain.org

Gentle sailing, Greece

If you like your weather hot, a trip on the 15-metre Zorba might be the answer: a Greek sailing holiday away from the crowds. With five private cabins on this modern yacht, the focus on this holiday is relaxation, island-hopping, swimming and snorkelling as much as sailing.
An eight-day voyage around the Saronic islands in Greece from £895, venturesailholidays.com

Island adventure, Spain

Hiking on La Gomera.
Hiking on La Gomera. Photograph: Westend61 GmbH/Alamy

This week-long sailing trip, starting and finishing in Tenerife, is a chance to visit two lesser-known Canary Islands: La Gomera and La Palma. Passengers can hike on La Gomera, explore its capital, San Sebastián, laze on the beach and swim off the boat. There is a free day on La Palma, which can be spent in the capital, Santa Cruz, or touring the island. The 17-metre yacht has five twin/double cabins, three bathrooms, deck space for sleeping under the stars, outside shower and bathing platform. Minimum age is 16 and no experience is required.
Seven days from £949, gadventures.com

Swim and snorkel, Turkey

Sedir island, Gokova Bay.
Sedir island, Gokova Bay. Photograph: Alamy

This eight-day trip on a traditional gulet sails the Gulf of Gokova, with its remote bays backed by sweeping forests and plenty of opportunities to swim and snorkel in the sparkling Aegean. The round trip from Bodrum visits Sedir Island, also known as Cleopatra Island, the secret meeting place of the Egyptian queen and Mark Anthony, and Oren, which has Roman ruins and Byzantine churches. Guests stay in en suite cabins and all meals are included, as is paddleboarding and fishing equipment.
Eight days from £875pp, responsibletravel.com

Flotilla sailing, Greece

This flotilla holiday is ideal for beginners who want to sail their own yacht: a group of 10-12 boats is guided by a lead yacht with a skipper, engineer and host. The Ionian islands are ideal for novices, particularly Paxos and the southern archipelago. A one-week holiday starts in Lefkas, calling at Kefalonia, Ithaca, Kalamos, Kastos and Meganisi. Over two weeks, the flotilla sails from Corfu to Kefalonia. Most sailing days are just 12-15 miles, with a couple of longer days, and there are swim stops en route. Social events with the other boats, such as picnics and drinks parties, are also a highlight.
One week, including flights, from £575; two weeks from £655, sailingholidays.com

Whale watching, Portugal

Related: 10 of the best things to do in the Azores

A 1930s cod fishing tall ship is now a spacious holiday vessel for island-hopping in the Azores. This trip starts and ends in Terceira, dropping anchor in quiet spots around the central islands and whale-watching up the São Jorge Channel. Stops include Graciosa, the most northerly island, which has a 40-metre-high volcanic cave and sulphurous lake, and the capital of Faial, Horta, a lively sailors’ hangout. Passengers can join a night watch and climb the rigging, or just enjoy the kayaks, paddleboards and dive rib. There are 16 double cabins and onboard meals are included.
Eight days from £1,050, sailwiz.com

Wyl Menmuir is author of The Draw of The Sea (Aurum, £16.99), winner of the Roger Deakin Award for nature writing

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • MLB players' union rejects international draft proposal

    NEW YORK (AP) — The players' association rejected what Major League Baseball called its final offer for an international draft, a move that will keep direct draft-pick compensation in place for free agents and likely limit the market for some older players. The union announced its decision about eight hours before Monday's midnight EDT deadline for an agreement, timing specified in the March 10 lockout settlement. “Each of our proposals was focused on protecting against the scenario that all pla

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Blackmon scores, Vancouver Whitecaps win Canadian Championship on penalties

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps earned some redemption on Tuesday. After years of struggling in the Canadian Championship, the club finally lifted the Voyageurs Cup after beating Toronto FC in the final. Winning the tournament has long been a goal for the Whitecaps, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "We said from Day 1 that the Canadian Championship was one of our important trophies. We didn't do well in the previous years. And it means everything because we are a very good team," he said after

  • Should Blue Jays go all-in for Shohei Ohtani trade?

    Shohei Ohtani would address two of the Blue Jays' biggest needs.

  • PHF expansion Montreal signs first seven players for upcoming season

    MONTREAL — The Premier Hockey Federation's newest expansion team in Montreal has signed its first seven players for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Montreal signed forwards Ann-Sophie Bettez, Kim Deschenes, Jade Downie-Landry, Alexandra Labelle, Sarah Lefort, and Kristina Shanahan. The team also signed defender Brigitte Laganiere. “This is a very exciting step forward for the foundation of the PHF in Montreal and across the province of Quebec,” team president Kevin Raphael said in a statement. “Thi

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.

  • Would Donovan Mitchell fit on the Raptors?

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium is reporting the Raptors have expressed interest in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at how the 25-year-old would fit on Toronto.

  • Rangers agree with winger Kaapo Kakko on 2-year contract

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with forward Kaapo Kakko on a two-year contract worth $4.2 million. The deal with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft carries an annual salary cap hit of $2.1 million. General manager Chris Drury announced the agreement Thursday. Kakko played in 43 games last season, recording seven goals and 11 assists with a plus-nine rating. The 21-year-old Finn also had two goals and three assists in 19 games during the Rangers' unexpected run to the Eas

  • Success of Blue Jays’ platoon bats altering trade deadline approach

    The Blue Jays have less than a week remaining to patch up holes on their roster.