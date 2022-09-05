The 15 Best Running ‘Seinfeld’ Jokes, Gags, and Bits Ranked

A bonafide staple of TV sitcom mastery, “Seinfeld” still lands.

Co-created by its namesake star Jerry Seinfeld and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” lead Larry David, NBC’s legendary half-hour comedy weathered mixed reviews when it aired its pilot episode on July 5, 1989. The freshamn installment, titled “The Seinfeld Chronicles” (but also known as “Good News, Bad News”) was entertaining, no question. But the brilliantly understated beats of a stand-up comedian living in New York City and his three closest friends talking about “nothing” ad infinitum had yet to be optimized for its raucous primetime potential. Fast-forward history’s metaphoric VHS a few years and you’ve got one of the most successful eight-handers of the small screen ever made, heralded by a bass line and championed by a cast just as recognizable.

More from IndieWire

Seinfeld appeared as a fictionalized version of himself opposite Jason Alexander as George Costanza, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes, and Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer for a whopping nine seasons. Over the series’ 180 episodes, the “Seinfeld” gang considered the drama of both life’s predictable mundanities and its myriad surprise wonders with equal zeal. They’d clumsily search for their parked car at a shopping mall one season (“The fish will be dead!”), before producing a meta sitcom for NBC all their own during the next. (“Who says you gotta have a story?”) The rhythmic ebb and flow that resulted from these repeat ventures into the semi-fantastic allowed audiences to fall into a world that they recognized without ever growing bored. There were limits to the antics of the still reality-bound “Seinfeld,” sure. But the promise of over-the-top possibility kept audiences alert, ready to laugh, and tuning in for years.

Story continues

Before ending its run on May 14, 1998 with the infamous “The Finale,” which — spoiler alert — saw all four “Seinfeld” stars sentenced to prison, the series earned 68 Emmy nominations and clinched 10 wins. Many a TV lover has waxed poetic about the special “Seinfeld” sauce that allowed for this huge awards success, matched by massive national viewership.

But, as with all great comedies, all it really boiled down to was an unwavering commitment to the bit. Episode by episode, “Seinfeld” stood by its ridiculous heroes and the hysterical stances they championed. The best of those made for repeat jokes-turned-series fabric we. won’t soon forget.

Without further ado, here are the top 15 most memorable recurring gags and jokes on “Seinfeld.” Be sure to also check out IndieWire’s guide to the best “Seinfeld” episodes.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.