Here are the 10 best ranked camping spots in SC. Check them out

Whether it’s finding a new spot to park your RV or pitch your tent, South Carolina has plenty of places to camp.

From dense forests to lakes and beaches, the Palmetto State is loaded with camping options where you can also swim, fish, hike trails, birdwatch and even explore history.

Still, there are camping spots in South Carolina that residents and tourists vastly prefer over others.

Below are the 10 highest-rated camping spots in South Carolina, according to Google reviews.

Myrtle Beach State Park

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (5,700 reviews)

Myrtle Beach State Park is on 312 acres along a stretch of Grand Strand coastline. The park is nestled among oceanfront maritime forest and offers a nature trail, surf fishing, a fishing pier and of course, amazing ocean views.

There are 278 campsites, 138 of which have full water, electricity and sewer hookups. There are another 30 designated seasonal tent sites, open Easter weekend through Labor Day.

The campground is located about 300 yards from the beach.

A surf fisherman cast his line at Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet, S.C. Fishing locations along the Grand Strand. File. July 14, 2022.

Devils Fork State Park

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (2,700 reviews)

Devils Fork in Oconee County is the site of Lake Jocassee and is encompassed by the Jocassee Gorges. Waterfalls there are only accessible by boat. The 7,565-acre lake offers some of the best trout fishing in the state. Also, the usually clear water of the lake has made it a popular site for scuba divers and swimmers.

The park has 59 standard campsites for RV and tent camping and 25 sites just for tents. Two of the campgrounds are situated near the shores of the lake.

There is also a single campsite that can only be accessed by boat.

Edisto Beach State Park

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (2,400 reviews)

This state park is one of just four with oceanfront access in South Carolina and therefore has oceanside camping. Rich in native American history, Edisto also features trails for hiking and biking.

The park offers two campgrounds with 120 sites that can accommodate RVs or tents. All but five of the sites offer electrical service.

Dreher Island State Park

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (1,900 reviews)

Located 30 miles from Columbia, Dreher Island State Park spans three islands on 348 acres in the 50,000-acre Lake Murray. With 12 miles of Lake Murray shoreline, the park is an ideal place to camp just for the views.

The park boast 97 paved campsites for RV or tent camping. It also has another 15 sites specifically for tent camping.

And beyond the views, camping gives you access to nature trails and the lake itself, which has plenty of striped and large-mouth bass fishing spots.

Lake Wateree State Park

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (970 reviews)

Lake Wateree State Park offers plenty of electrical and water hookups for camping. The park has 100 paved campsites for RVs or tents, 23 of which are located on the waterfront.

But if you want something a little more challenging, the park also has a primitive camping area for organized groups of up to 50 people. The park defines an organized group as one that holds regular meetings and has a lead officer or elected officials. The primitive area has multiple fire rings with picnic tables.

And wherever you’re camping, you’ll have access to fishing, boating and canoeing, nature trails and other activities.

Lake Greenwood State Park

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (1,500 reviews)

Located in Greenwood County, Lake Greenwood State Park is 914 acres that partially occupies a series of peninsulas bordering 11,400-acre Lake Greenwood. Known as the host site for the South Carolina Festival of Flowers Triathlon every June, the park has year-round bass fishing, boating and trails for visiting campers.

The park offers 125 paved campsites with water and electrical hookups for RVs and tents. There are also shoreline campsites.

Sesquicentennial State Park

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (2,600 reviews)

Sesquicentennial State Park, found in Richland County, offers a unique camping experience. Once there, you’re immersed in 1,400 acres pines and nature trails for hiking and biking. There’s also kayak and canoe rentals and fishing available.

The park has 78 campsites with electric and water hookups for RVs and tents, along with five primitive camp areas for groups of up to 50 people.

Each campsite is packed sand or gravel and has a picnic table and fire ring.

Families grill and play at Sesquicentennial State Park on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Santee State Park

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (1,500 reviews)

Santee State Park sits by Lake Marion, which is known for catfishing. There’s also plenty of camping opportunities on the lake. Miles of trails for hiking and biking abound as well.

The park has 158 standard campsites for RV or tent camping, 48 of which have electrical hookups.

Kings Mountain State Park

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (1,400 reviews)

Kings Mountain offers campers a unique experience with its 1800s-era living farm. The farm has several structures more than 100 years old and has plenty of animals to meet. And while the park has miles of hiking trails, it also boasts 15 equestrian trails for horse lovers — something you won’t find at many other state parks.

The park includes 115 standard campsites for RVs and tents. There are also 10 sites for tents only. There’s even 15 equestrian campsites.

Poinsett State Park

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 ( 1,100 reviews)

Poinsett State Park, located in Sumter County, offers a lot of biodiversity and some of the most unique natural sightings in the state park system, especially along the Palmetto trail, which moves through Manchester State Forest. Poinsett’s 10-acre lake offers a serene setting and can be used for fishing and boat rentals.

There are 50 campsites at the park, 24 of which have power hookups. All of the campsites have water, along with picnic tables and fire rings. Some of the sites can accommodate RVs up to 40 feet.