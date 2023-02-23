10 best prom dresses under $200 to shop at Amazon

Shop the 10 best prom dresses under $200 at Amazon today.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Prom season is coming up and we know you want to feel good as you dance the night away with your date, best friend, frenemy or girl group. There are plenty of retailers to check out for prom dress shopping to help you find the perfect look. But, instead of spending a fortune on a dress that you swear you'll hem and wear again, consider ordering a chic prom dress at Amazon for under $200.

Shop prom dresses at Amazon

So, what are we wearing? Subscribe to Reviewed’s weekly Style Check newsletter to get the answers from stylish people.

Prom dress shopping can be quick and easy with the help of Amazon. More specifically, Amazon Prime. You can score fast delivery on thousands of beautiful prom dresses and return anything you don't love for free. Below, we've rounded up the best prom dresses at Amazon for under $200. Shop glittery ball gowns, statement formal dresses and more.

►Amazon fashion: 9 popular Black-owned fashion brands to shop on Amazon

►Nordstrom: We found the 10 best pairs of Veja sneakers to shop at Nordstrom

1. Miss ord Women's Mermaid Sequin Prom Dress

Shopping for a prom dress on Amazon? Consider the elegant Miss ord Women's Mermaid Sequin Prom Dress..

From $88.89 at Amazon

2. Woosea Women's Sleeveless V-Neck Split Dress

For an effortless, classic prom dress, this option from Amazon is a clear winner.

$58.99 at Amazon

3. Ever-Pretty Women's Off The Shoulder Ruffle Dress

We love this sweet, ruffled prom dress at Amazon.

$46.99 at Amazon

4. Sonlay Sequin Evening Dress

Sparkle on prom night in this glamorous sequin dress from Amazon.

From $79 at Amazon

5. Miusol Women's Sleeveless Floral Lace Dress

Go for a dramatic, high neckline with this beautiful prom dress from Amazon.

$63.99 at Amazon

6. Rjer Sweetheart Tulle Prom Dress

You will be the center of attention in this eye-catching Rjer sweetheart tulle prom dress.

From $119.99 at Amazon

7. Ever-Pretty Women's V-Neck Appliques High-Low Dress

This gorgeous prom dress will have you twirling the night away.

$59.99 at Amazon

8. Ever-Pretty Women's Illusion Embroidery Mermaid Dress

The Ever-Pretty Women's Illusion Embroidery Mermaid Dress is giving classic Hollywood vibes.

From $72.99 at Amazon

9. MUXXN Women's 30s Brief Elegant Mermaid Evening Dress

This sleek prom dress from Amazon is a simple and classic option.

$46.89 at Amazon

10. Lilibridal Tulle Crystal Beaded Prom Dress

You'll feel like a true princess in the Lilibridal Tulle Crystal Beaded Prom Dress.

From $86.90 at Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prom dresses at Amazon: Shop stylish prom dresses under $200